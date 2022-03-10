How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in GA | Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites

With a $20 million dollar purse, the 2022 Players Championship tees off on Thursday March 10 at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. While it is anyone’s tournament to win, TPC Sawgrass has an unpredictable course that doesn’t favor any player’s game. Sports betting in Georgia is still not legal yet but residents can still bet on golf this weekend. For PGA Tour fans in the Peach State that want to bet on the 2022 Players Championship, the best Georgia sports betting sites are giving away bonus cash this weekend. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on The Players Championship in Georgia and get up to $6,375 in free bets.

The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for The PLAYERS Championship

The Peach State awaits possible action on the Georgia sports betting laws in 2022. For Georgia golf fans that want to bet on The Players Championship, the best offshore sportsbooks are boosting bankrolls for first-time customers.

Below, we’ll go over the best Georgia sportsbooks for the Players Championship and the top sports betting bonuses available to residents.

BetOnline Georgia Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship in GA – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship in GA XBet Georgia Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in GA – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in GA MyBookie Georgia Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in GA – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in GA BetUS GA Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Georgia – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Georgia Bovada Georgia Golf Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour in GA – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour in GA

How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Georgia

Want to get free bets for the Players Championship in Georgia?

Check out our guide below on how to bet on The Players Championship in Georgia.

Pick a GA betting site from this page Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for PLAYERS Championship 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Georgia sports betting bonus for The PLAYERS Championship Place your free bets on PLAYERS Championship in GA

Georgia Golf Betting — How to Watch PLAYERS Championship 2022 in Georgia

When is the 2022 Players Championship?

For some important information on The Players Championship including date, odds, and coverage, check out the list below.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 PLAYERS Championship

2022 PLAYERS Championship 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13

Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13 💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse: $20 Million

$20 Million 💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout: $3.6 Million

$3.6 Million 🏆 PLAYERS Championship 2021 Winner: Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas 🕛 Tee Times Start : 7:00 am

: 7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: TPC at Sawgrass | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

TPC at Sawgrass | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1100 | Collin Morikawa +1600 | Justin Thomas +1800

Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds

The No.1 ranked player in the world, Jon Rahm is The Player Championship favorite before tee off. Collin Morikawa has the second best odds with +1600. However, on the small greens, a strong approach and short game is needed, Morikawa might not crack the top five this weekend. Meanwhile the defending champion Justin Thomas sits at +1800 odds.

Check out the best Players Championship odds at BetOnline, one of the best Georgia sports betting sites.

Player Odds Play Jon Rahm +1100 Collin Morikawa +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Rory McIlroy +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Scottie Scheffler +2800 Daniel Berger +2800 Xander Schauffele +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3000

The Best Golf Betting Sites for PLAYERS Championship in Georgia | GA Sportsbooks for PLAYERS Championship 2022

With The Players Championship this weekend, the best offshore sportsbooks are handing out free bets to Georgia golf fans.

Below, we’ll break down the best Georgia sports betting bonuses for The Players Championship at top offshore sportsbooks.

1. BetOnline Georgia Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For Georgia golf fans trying to boost their bankroll for The Players Championship, BetOnline is a great place to start. New members can take advantage of a 50 percent welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 in free golf bets for PGA Tour events. BetOnline also features a wide variety of free Players Championship bets including a free player’s prop, live bet and a matched mobile bet worth up to $50 bucks. As one of the best Georgia sportsbooks, PGA Tour fans have the best golf betting experience at BetOnline.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click on the button below to claim your free golf bets for The Players Championship at BetOnline.

2. XBet Georgia Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in GA

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Golf Betting In Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the best Georgia sports betting sites for PGA Tour fans to win real money betting on The Players Championship. At XBet, new users can claim a 50% welcome bonus worth up to $500 in free golf bets. Not only does XBet offer free bets but the sportsbook has a wide variety of sports betting bonuses including reload bonuses, rebates, and more. XBet makes it easy for all bettors to win money online while betting on golf.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click to claim your free Player Championship bets this weekend at XBet below.

3. MyBookie Georgia Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship 2022 in GA

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best PLAYERS Championship Odds In Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

A few Georgia sportsbooks are on par with MyBookie when it comes to golf betting. MyBookie features the best PGA Tour odds in Georgia, especially for The Players Championship. For The Players Championship, new members can receive a 50 percent welcome bonus of up to $1,000 in free sports betting bonuses. MyBookie also gives golf betters an unbeatable loyalty program, rewarding Georgia residents with free golf bets all season long.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To sign up to MyBookie and receive your free sports betting bonuses at MyBookie for The Players Championship, click down below.

Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks

Scottie Scheffler has already won two major PGA Tour Tournaments this season in the WM Phoenix Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scheffler enters The Players Championship with really attractive odds at +2800. After a convincing win in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Scheffler is on pace for another PGA Tour win this weekend. Take Scottie Scheffler as the outright winner at The Players Championship before tee time and the odds change.

Place your free bets on the 2022 Players Championship at BetOnline.

About Gia Nguyen Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more. View all posts by Gia Nguyen

