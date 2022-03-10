How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in NC | Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

The Players Championship is the third stop in the PGA Tour Florida swing. The best golfers in the world will tee off at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course in Ponte Verda, Florida. With the legalization of the North Carolina sports betting market, golf fans can get in on the action this weekend. The top North Carolina sportsbooks are giving away big golf betting bonuses and free PGA Tour bets for The Players Championship. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on The Players Championship and get $6,375 in free bets.

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for The PLAYERS Championship

The Players Championship marks the third PGA Tournament in Florida this season. The top North Carolina sports betting sites are giving away free bets, big bonuses, and rewards for this weekend’s The Players Championship

Below, we’ll go over the top North Carolina sportsbooks for The Players Championship and their sports betting bonuses.

How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in North Carolina

While North Carolina sports betting laws require in-person sign up, top offshore sportsbooks make it easier on the Tar Heel State to claim free bets and gamble online.

For the step-by-step instructions below to learn how to bet on the Players Championship in North Carolina.

Pick a NC betting site from this page Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for PLAYERS Championship 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your North Carolina sports betting bonus for The PLAYERS Championship Place your free bets on PLAYERS Championship in NC

North Carolina Golf Betting — How to Watch PLAYERS Championship 2022 in North Carolina

What are the top Players Championship odds?

Check out the list below for some important Players Championship details including course, odds, coverage, and more.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 PLAYERS Championship

2022 PLAYERS Championship 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13

Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13 💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse: $20 Million

$20 Million 💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout: $3.6 Million

$3.6 Million 🏆 PLAYERS Championship 2021 Winner: Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: TPC at Sawgrass | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

TPC at Sawgrass | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1100 | Collin Morikawa +1600 | Justin Thomas +1800

Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds

TPC Sawgrass turns out a lot of different winning styles. With a strong approach and short game essential, the best golfers will be in Ponte Verda, Florida this weekend’s Players Championship. No.1 ranked player in the world, Jon Rahn comes in with +1100 before tee off. Collin Morikawa sits a cool +1600 odds and defending champion Justin Thomas at +1800.

Check out the table below for the best Players Championship odds from BetOnline, one of the best North Carolina sports betting sites.

Player Odds Play Jon Rahm +1100 Collin Morikawa +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Rory McIlroy +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Scottie Scheffler +2800 Daniel Berger +2800 Xander Schauffele +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3000

The Best Golf Betting Sites for PLAYERS Championship in North Carolina

Some of the best North Carolina sportsbooks are giving away free golf betting bonuses to residents for PGA Tour events.

Below, we’ll go over the best North Carolina sports betting bonuses available in the Tar Heel State for The Players Championship.

BetOnline North Carolina Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship

BetOnline offers the Tar Heel State some of the best North Carolina sports betting bonuses for this weekend's Players Championship. New members can receive $1,000 in free golf bets for PGA Tour events. Not only does the sportsbook have sports betting bonuses but BetOnline is giving away three free golf bets for The Players Championship including a players prop, live bet and a free matched mobile bet.

Sign up to BetOnline and receive your free golf for The Players Championship 2022, click the button below.

XBet North Carolina Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in NC

Xbet is one of the best North Carolina online gambling sites giving away free golf bets for The Players Championship. New members can receive up to $500 in free PGA Tour bets this weekend. XBet also features some of the most competitive Player Championship odds allowing residents to win real money online.

To claim your free PGA Tour bets at XBet for the 2022 Players Championship, click the button below.

MyBookie North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship 2022 in NC

MyBookie is offering one of the best North Carolina sportsbook bonuses in the Tar Heel State. North Carolina residents receive a 50 percent welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 on their first qualifying deposit. MyBookie also features an excellent loyalty program and some of the best Players Championship odds.

Click to claim the best golf bets at MyBookie for The Players Championship down below.

Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks

Daniel Berger is the dark horse coming into this weekend’s Player Championship. The 28 year old Florida native expressed how important it is to win on home soil. TPC Sawgrass invites many different winning styles, the course is unpredictable. Berger had a great start in the Honda Classic with a five-stroke lead through 54 holes. While he wasn’t able to maintain the lead through 74 holes, he cracked the top five at Honda finishing fourth. Look for Berger to learn from his Honda experience and carry momentum forward into The Players Championship this weekend. Take Daniel Berger to bring home The Players Championship before tee off.

To place your free golf bets for The Players Championship, click on the button below.

