How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in NC | Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Gia Nguyen
Last updated

how to bet on the players championship in north carolina

The Players Championship is the third stop in the PGA Tour Florida swing. The best golfers in the world will tee off at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course in Ponte Verda, Florida. With the legalization of the North Carolina sports betting market, golf fans can get in on the action this weekend. The top North Carolina sportsbooks are giving away big golf betting bonuses and free PGA Tour bets for The Players Championship. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on The Players Championship and get $6,375 in free bets.

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for The PLAYERS Championship

The Players Championship marks the third PGA Tournament in Florida this season. The top North Carolina sports betting sites are giving away free bets, big bonuses, and rewards for this weekend’s The Players Championship

Below, we’ll go over the top North Carolina sportsbooks for The Players Championship and their sports betting bonuses.

  1. BetOnline North Carolina Free Bets  – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship in NC
  2. XBet North Carolina Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in NC
  3. MyBookie North Carolina  Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in NC
  4. BetUS NC Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in North Carolina
  5. Bovada North Carolina  Golf Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour in NC

How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in North Carolina

While North Carolina sports betting laws require in-person sign up, top offshore sportsbooks make it easier on the Tar Heel State to claim free bets and gamble online.

For the step-by-step instructions below to learn how to bet on the Players Championship in North Carolina.

  1. Pick a NC betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for PLAYERS Championship 2022
  3. Sign up with accurate account details
  4. Make a qualifying deposit
  5. Get your North Carolina sports betting bonus for The PLAYERS Championship
  6. Place your free bets on PLAYERS Championship in NC

North Carolina Golf Betting — How to Watch PLAYERS Championship 2022 in North Carolina

What are the top Players Championship odds?

Check out the list below for some important Players Championship details including course, odds, coverage, and more.

  • 🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 PLAYERS Championship
  • 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13
  • 💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse: $20 Million
  • 💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout: $3.6 Million
  • 🏆 PLAYERS Championship 2021 Winner: Justin Thomas
  • 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC
  • Golf Course: TPC at Sawgrass | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
  • 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1100 | Collin Morikawa +1600 | Justin Thomas +1800

Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds

TPC Sawgrass turns out a lot of different winning styles. With a strong approach and short game essential, the best golfers will be in Ponte Verda, Florida this weekend’s Players Championship. No.1 ranked player in the world, Jon Rahn comes in with +1100 before tee off. Collin Morikawa sits a cool +1600 odds and defending champion Justin Thomas at +1800.

Check out the table below for the best Players Championship odds from BetOnline, one of the best North Carolina sports betting sites.

Player Odds Play
Jon Rahm +1100 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +1600 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1800 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +2200 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2200 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2200 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +2800 BetOnline logo
Daniel Berger +2800 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +3000 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +3000 BetOnline logo

The Best Golf Betting Sites for PLAYERS Championship in North Carolina

Some of the best North Carolina sportsbooks are giving away free golf betting bonuses to residents for PGA Tour events.

Below, we’ll go over the best North Carolina sports betting bonuses available in the Tar Heel State for The Players Championship.

1. BetOnline North Carolina Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship

BetOnline is one of the best North Carolina sportsbooks offering the most variety of free golf bets and big sports betting bonuses

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Golf Bets in North Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

 

BetOnline offers the Tar Heel State some of the best North Carolina sports betting bonuses for this weekend’s Players Championship. New members can receive $1,000 in free golf bets for PGA Tour events. Not only does the sportsbook have sports betting bonuses but BetOnline is giving away three free golf bets for The Players Championship including a players prop, live bet and a free matched mobile bet. As one of the best North Carolina sports betting apps, BetOnline is boosting bankrolls for PGA Tour events.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Sign up to BetOnline and receive your free golf for The Players Championship 2022, click the button below.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet North Carolina Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in NC

XBet offers competitive PGA Tour odds making it easy for new members to learn how to bet on The Players Championship in the North Carolina sports betting market

🏆 Founded 2013
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live Golf Betting In North Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

 

Xbet is one of the best North Carolina online gambling sites giving away free golf bets for The Players Championship. New members can receive up to $500 in free PGA Tour bets this weekend. XBet also features some of the most competitive Player Championship odds allowing residents to win real money online. The sportsbook also offers a wide variety of North Carolina sports betting bonuses including rebates, weekly reloads, and more.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free PGA Tour bets at XBet for the 2022 Players Championship, click the button below.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship 2022 in NC

One of the best sportsbooks on the North Carolina sports betting market MyBookie lets residents learn how to bet on The Players Championship 2022 by offering the best PGA Tour odds

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best PLAYERS Championship Odds In North Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

 

MyBookie is offering one of the best North Carolina sportsbook bonuses in the Tar Heel State. North Carolina residents receive a 50 percent welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 on their first qualifying deposit. MyBookie also features an excellent loyalty program and some of the best Players Championship odds. With great free bet offers, competitive PGA Tour odds and excellent loyalty program, MyBookie is known as one of the best North Carolina sports betting sites.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click to claim the best golf bets at MyBookie for The Players Championship down below.

Join MyBookie Now

Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks

Daniel Berger is the dark horse coming into this weekend’s Player Championship. The 28 year old Florida native expressed how important it is to win on home soil. TPC Sawgrass invites many different winning styles, the course is unpredictable. Berger had a great start in the Honda Classic with a five-stroke lead through 54 holes. While he wasn’t able to maintain the lead through 74 holes, he cracked the top five at Honda finishing fourth. Look for Berger to learn from his Honda experience and carry momentum forward into The Players Championship this weekend. Take Daniel Berger to bring home The Players Championship before tee off.

To place your free golf bets for The Players Championship, click on the button below.

Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 at BetOnline

 

About Gia Nguyen

Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.

