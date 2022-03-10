eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma | Best OK Sports Betting Sites

Al Odds
Last updated

How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma | Best OK Sports Betting Sites
The first round of the 2022 PLAYERS Championship tees off on Thursday, March 10th from the TPC Sawgrass Stadium course in Ponte Verda Beach, Florida. Jon Rahm comes in as the betting favorite lined at 10-1 odds to win his first PLAYERS Championship, while last year’s winner Justin Thomas is not far behind at odds of +1600 to repeat in 2022. Oklahoma sports betting fans can get in on the betting action for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, despite sports betting still not being endorsed as state law.

To learn more about how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma, while collecting the very best free golf bets and sportsbook bonuses, continue reading this article, as we explore all the betting options available for residents in the Sooner State.

The Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites for The PLAYERS Championship

  1. BetOnline Oklahoma Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship in OK
  2. XBet Oklahoma Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in OK
  3. MyBookie Oklahoma Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in OK
  4. BetUS OK Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Oklahoma
  5. Bovada Oklahoma Golf Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour in OK

How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma

Oklahoma sports betting is still not state-regulated, but there are still a number of top offshore sportsbooks that cater to Oklahoma sports betting fans. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma, check out the instructions below.

  1. Pick an OK betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship
  3. Sign up with accurate account details
  4. Make a qualifying deposit 
  5. Get your Oklahoma sports betting bonus for The PLAYERS Championship
  6. Place your free bets on The PLAYERS Championship in OK

Oklahoma Golf Betting — How to Watch The PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma  

  • 🏌 PGA Tour Event: The 2022 PLAYERS Championship
  • 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13
  • 💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse: $20 Million
  • 💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout: $3.6 Million
  • 🏆 2021 PLAYERS Championship Winner: Justin Thomas
  • 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC
  • Golf Course: TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
  • 🎲 Golf Odds: John Rahm +1000 | Collin Morikawa +1200 | Rory McIlroy +1600 

Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds

Last year’s U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm comes in as the betting favorite at odds of 10-1 to win the 2022 PLAYERS Championship. Rahm will look to improve on his best performance at the Players, which came last year where he finished in ninth place, his first top-ten finish at this tournament in his career.

To find out all the betting odds for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Player Odds Play
John Rahm +1100 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +1600 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1800 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +2200 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2200 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2200 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +2800 BetOnline logo
Daniel Berger +2800 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +3000 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +3000 BetOnline logo

*Players Championship Odds from March 9, 2022

The Best Golf Betting Sites for PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma | OK Sportsbooks for PLAYERS Championship 2022

Bet on the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma with the top Oklahoma sportsbooks available. If betting on the outright winner isn’t your thing, not to worry. Oklahoma sportsbooks offer golf betting odds on round-by-round props for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, as well as odds on head-to-head match-ups, and even odds on individual players vs the field. To learn more about how to get on the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, and what all of the best Oklahoma sportsbooks are offering for this weekend’s PGA event, continue reading our reviews below.

1. BetOnline Oklahoma Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship

BetOnline Oklahoma Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship

🏆 Founded 2004
⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Golf Bets for The Players Championship in Oklahoma
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes
BetOnline is a standout Oklahoma sportsbook and makes betting on golf in Oklahoma easier than ever before. Residents of Oklahoma who register with BetOnline this week to place bets on the 2022 PLAYERS Championship will receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a risk-free bet worth $50 when placing their first bet on the Players Championship from their mobile device.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100 
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the link below to collect your free golf bets from BetOnline today.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet Oklahoma Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in OK

XBet Oklahoma Sports Betting Bonuses - $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in OK

🏆 Founded 2013
⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live Golf Betting In Oklahoma
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes
Bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma with XBet, one of the most simple and easy-to-use Oklahoma sports betting sites available. Register with XBet this week to place golf bets on the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, and Oklahoma residents will receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, along with a special ten-dollar online casino gaming chip, completely complimentary.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Oklahoma Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click the link below to take advantage of these great Oklahoma sportsbook bonus offers from XBet now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie Oklahoma Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in OK

MyBookie Oklahoma Sportsbook Bonus - $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship

🏆 Founded 2003
⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best PLAYERS Championship Odds In Oklahoma
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes
MyBookie is by far the most generous Oklahoma sports betting site when it comes to free bets and sportsbook bonuses on the 2022 PLAYERS Championship. Oklahoma residents who sign-up with MyBookie this week will receive a 100% registration bonus of up to $1,000, as well as access to some of the very best live golf betting odds available among all of the Oklahoma sportsbooks.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Oklahoma Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get started with MyBookie now, click the link below.

Join MyBookie Now

Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks

Twenty-five-year-old American golfer Collin Morikawa comes in at odds of 16-1 to win the 2022 PLAYERS Championship. Morikawa has won two majors in his short professional career, both of which came in his tournament debut. Morikawa did not do very well in his last outing at the PLAYERS in 2021, ending his weekend at a tie for 41st place. Morikawa holds a head-to-head win over 2021 PLAYERS Championship winner Justin Thomas, who he defeated in a one-off playoff back in 2019 to win the Workday Charity Open. At the current odds of +1600, bettors can’t go wrong with value. Bet the American Collin Morikawa to win the 2022 PLAYERS Championship.

To place your free golf bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.

Bet on the PLAYERS Championship 2022 at BetOnline

About Al Odds

Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ

Read next
Warriors vs Nuggets Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds

Warriors vs Nuggets Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds
James Foglio James Foglio March 10th, 2022

For Thursday night’s Western Conference matchup, head coach Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are devising a plan to upset the Denver Nuggets at...

Related news