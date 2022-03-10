How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma | Best OK Sports Betting Sites

The first round of the 2022 PLAYERS Championship tees off on Thursday, March 10th from the TPC Sawgrass Stadium course in Ponte Verda Beach, Florida. Jon Rahm comes in as the betting favorite lined at 10-1 odds to win his first PLAYERS Championship, while last year’s winner Justin Thomas is not far behind at odds of +1600 to repeat in 2022. Oklahoma sports betting fans can get in on the betting action for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, despite sports betting still not being endorsed as state law. To learn more about how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma, while collecting the very best free golf bets and sportsbook bonuses, continue reading this article, as we explore all the betting options available for residents in the Sooner State.

The Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites for The PLAYERS Championship

How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma

Oklahoma sports betting is still not state-regulated, but there are still a number of top offshore sportsbooks that cater to Oklahoma sports betting fans. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma, check out the instructions below.

Pick an OK betting site from this page Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Oklahoma sports betting bonus for The PLAYERS Championship Place your free bets on The PLAYERS Championship in OK

Oklahoma Golf Betting — How to Watch The PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma



🏌 PGA Tour Event: The 2022 PLAYERS Championship

📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13

💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse : $20 Million

: $20 Million 💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout : $3.6 Million

: $3.6 Million 🏆 2021 PLAYERS Championship Winner: Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

⛳ Golf Course: TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

🎲 Golf Odds: John Rahm +1000 | Collin Morikawa +1200 | Rory McIlroy +1600

Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds

Last year’s U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm comes in as the betting favorite at odds of 10-1 to win the 2022 PLAYERS Championship. Rahm will look to improve on his best performance at the Players, which came last year where he finished in ninth place, his first top-ten finish at this tournament in his career. To find out all the betting odds for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, check out the table below via BetOnline. Player Odds Play John Rahm +1100 Collin Morikawa +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Rory McIlroy +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Scottie Scheffler +2800 Daniel Berger +2800 Xander Schauffele +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3000 *Players Championship Odds from March 9, 2022

The Best Golf Betting Sites for PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma | OK Sportsbooks for PLAYERS Championship 2022

Bet on the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma with the top Oklahoma sportsbooks available. If betting on the outright winner isn’t your thing, not to worry. Oklahoma sportsbooks offer golf betting odds on round-by-round props for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, as well as odds on head-to-head match-ups, and even odds on individual players vs the field. To learn more about how to get on the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, and what all of the best Oklahoma sportsbooks are offering for this weekend’s PGA event, continue reading our reviews below.

Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks

Twenty-five-year-old American golfer Collin Morikawa comes in at odds of 16-1 to win the 2022 PLAYERS Championship. Morikawa has won two majors in his short professional career, both of which came in his tournament debut. Morikawa did not do very well in his last outing at the PLAYERS in 2021, ending his weekend at a tie for 41st place. Morikawa holds a head-to-head win over 2021 PLAYERS Championship winner Justin Thomas, who he defeated in a one-off playoff back in 2019 to win the Workday Charity Open. At the current odds of +1600, bettors can’t go wrong with value. Bet the American Collin Morikawa to win the 2022 PLAYERS Championship. To place your free golf bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.

