How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma | Best OK Sports Betting Sites

To learn more about how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma, while collecting the very best free golf bets and sportsbook bonuses, continue reading this article, as we explore all the betting options available for residents in the Sooner State.
The Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites for The PLAYERS Championship
- BetOnline Oklahoma Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship in OK
- XBet Oklahoma Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in OK
- MyBookie Oklahoma Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in OK
- BetUS OK Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Oklahoma
- Bovada Oklahoma Golf Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour in OK
How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma
Oklahoma sports betting is still not state-regulated, but there are still a number of top offshore sportsbooks that cater to Oklahoma sports betting fans. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma, check out the instructions below.
- Pick an OK betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Oklahoma sports betting bonus for The PLAYERS Championship
- Place your free bets on The PLAYERS Championship in OK
Oklahoma Golf Betting — How to Watch The PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma
- 🏌 PGA Tour Event: The 2022 PLAYERS Championship
- 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13
- 💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse: $20 Million
- 💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout: $3.6 Million
- 🏆 2021 PLAYERS Championship Winner: Justin Thomas
- 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC
- ⛳ Golf Course: TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- 🎲 Golf Odds: John Rahm +1000 | Collin Morikawa +1200 | Rory McIlroy +1600
Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds
To find out all the betting odds for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, check out the table below via BetOnline.
|Player
|Odds
|Play
|John Rahm
|+1100
|Collin Morikawa
|+1600
|Justin Thomas
|+1800
|Rory McIlroy
|+2200
|Viktor Hovland
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2800
|Daniel Berger
|+2800
|Xander Schauffele
|+3000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3000
*Players Championship Odds from March 9, 2022
The Best Golf Betting Sites for PLAYERS Championship in Oklahoma | OK Sportsbooks for PLAYERS Championship 2022
1. BetOnline Oklahoma Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Golf Bets for The Players Championship in Oklahoma
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the link below to collect your free golf bets from BetOnline today.
2. XBet Oklahoma Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in OK
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live Golf Betting In Oklahoma
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Oklahoma Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Click the link below to take advantage of these great Oklahoma sportsbook bonus offers from XBet now.
3. MyBookie Oklahoma Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in OK
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best PLAYERS Championship Odds In Oklahoma
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Oklahoma Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To get started with MyBookie now, click the link below.
Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks
To place your free golf bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.
Read next
Warriors vs Nuggets Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds
For Thursday night’s Western Conference matchup, head coach Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are devising a plan to upset the Denver Nuggets at...