How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in South Carolina | SC Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in South Carolina this week and receive a ton of special South Carolina sports betting bonuses and free bets. The first round of the Players Championship tees off on Thursday, March 10th from the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Verda Beach, Florida. Last year’s U.S. Open Champion Jon Rahm comes in as the betting favorite at 11-1 odds, while last year’s PLAYERS Championship winner Justin Thomas is right behind him on the odds board, and will look to repeat as tournament champion.
To find out how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in South Carolina while cashing in on some of the very best sportsbook promotion offers, continue reading this article.
The Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites for The PLAYERS Championship
- BetOnline South Carolina Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship in SC
- XBet South Carolina Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in SC
- MyBookie South Carolina Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in SC
- BetUS SC Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in South Carolina
- Bovada South Carolina Golf Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour in SC
How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in South Carolina
South Carolina sports betting has not been authorized by any form of state regulation, despite multiple attempts. Regardless of that, South Carolina sportsbooks offer a number of betting options for the entire PGA Tour schedule. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in South Carolina, check out the instructions below.
- Pick an SC betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your South Carolina sports betting bonus for The PLAYERS Championship
- Place your free bets on The PLAYERS Championship in SC
South Carolina Golf Betting — How to Watch The PLAYERS Championship in South Carolina
- 🏌 PGA Tour Event: The 2022 PLAYERS Championship
- 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13
- 💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse: $20 Million
- 💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout: $3.6 Million
- 🏆 2021 PLAYERS Championship Winner: Justin Thomas
- 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC
- ⛳ Golf Course: TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- 🎲 Golf Odds: John Rahm +1000 | Collin Morikawa +1200 | Rory McIlroy +1600
Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds
Last year’s PLAYERS Championship winner Justin Thomas comes in as the third-highest betting favorite for the 2022 tournament, lined at odds of +1800. Meanwhile, last year’s U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm is the outright favorite at 11-1 odds.
To find out all of the current betting odds on the PLAYERS Championship, check out the table below via BetOnline.
|Player
|Odds
|Play
|John Rahm
|+1100
|Collin Morikawa
|+1600
|Justin Thomas
|+1800
|Rory McIlroy
|+2200
|Viktor Hovland
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2800
|Daniel Berger
|+2800
|Xander Schauffele
|+3000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3000
*Players Championship Odds from March 9, 2022
The Best Golf Betting Sites for PLAYERS Championship in South Carolina | SC Sportsbooks for PLAYERS Championship 2022
1. BetOnline South Carolina Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Golf Bets for The Players Championship in South Carolina
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Follow the link below and get in on the action with BetOnline now.
2. XBet South Carolina Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in SC
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live Golf Betting In South Carolina
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
XXBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum South Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Follow the link below to take advantage of XBet’s PLAYERS championship offer for South Carolina residents now.
3. MyBookie South Carolina Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in SC
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best PLAYERS Championship Odds In South Carolina
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum South Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Bet on golf in South Carolina with MyBookie now by clicking the link below.
Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks
Collin Morikawa is lined at odds of +1600 via BetOnline to win the 2022 PLAYERS Championship. Morikawa is a two-time major winner, winning both the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship in his tournament debut. Morikawa defeated last year’s PLAYERS champion, Justin Thomas, in a head-to-head playoff to win his second PGA Tour event back in 2020. Morikawa is the second betting favorite on the betting board prior to the tee-off of the first round, just behind outright betting favorite Jon Rahm. At the current odds of 16-1, Morikawa is a great value bet for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship.
To make your free golf bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.
UND Lands Four on NCHC All-Conference Teams
On Wednesday, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced its All-Conference teams. Five teams had players on the All-Conference teams, DU, UMN, UND, SCSU, and WMU....