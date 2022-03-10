How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in South Carolina | SC Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in South Carolina this week and receive a ton of special South Carolina sports betting bonuses and free bets. The first round of the Players Championship tees off on Thursday, March 10th from the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Verda Beach, Florida. Last year’s U.S. Open Champion Jon Rahm comes in as the betting favorite at 11-1 odds, while last year’s PLAYERS Championship winner Justin Thomas is right behind him on the odds board, and will look to repeat as tournament champion. To find out how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in South Carolina while cashing in on some of the very best sportsbook promotion offers, continue reading this article.

How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in South Carolina

South Carolina sports betting has not been authorized by any form of state regulation, despite multiple attempts. Regardless of that, South Carolina sportsbooks offer a number of betting options for the entire PGA Tour schedule. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in South Carolina, check out the instructions below.

Pick an SC betting site from this page Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your South Carolina sports betting bonus for The PLAYERS Championship Place your free bets on The PLAYERS Championship in SC

South Carolina Golf Betting — How to Watch The PLAYERS Championship in South Carolina



Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds

Last year’s PLAYERS Championship winner Justin Thomas comes in as the third-highest betting favorite for the 2022 tournament, lined at odds of +1800. Meanwhile, last year’s U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm is the outright favorite at 11-1 odds. To find out all of the current betting odds on the PLAYERS Championship, check out the table below via BetOnline. Player Odds Play John Rahm +1100 Collin Morikawa +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Rory McIlroy +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Scottie Scheffler +2800 Daniel Berger +2800 Xander Schauffele +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3000 *Players Championship Odds from March 9, 2022

The Best Golf Betting Sites for PLAYERS Championship in South Carolina | SC Sportsbooks for PLAYERS Championship 2022

South Carolina sports betting fans looking to bet on golf and the 2022 PLAYERS Championship can do so with some of the very best South Carolina sportsbooks. If picking the outright winner isn’t something you’re interested in betting on, don’t worry, there are many other options for golf betting props and odds. South Carolina sportsbooks offer round-by-round odds to bet on the PLAYERS Championship, as well as head-to-head match-ups, and even odds on individual players vs the entire field. To learn more about how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in South Carolina, continue reading our South Carolina sportsbook reviews below.

Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks

Collin Morikawa is lined at odds of +1600 via BetOnline to win the 2022 PLAYERS Championship. Morikawa is a two-time major winner, winning both the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship in his tournament debut. Morikawa defeated last year’s PLAYERS champion, Justin Thomas, in a head-to-head playoff to win his second PGA Tour event back in 2020. Morikawa is the second betting favorite on the betting board prior to the tee-off of the first round, just behind outright betting favorite Jon Rahm. At the current odds of 16-1, Morikawa is a great value bet for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship. To make your free golf bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.

