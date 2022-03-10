How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Texas | Best TX Sports Betting Sites

Some of the biggest golf stars are competing in The Players Championship this weekend at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course in Ponte Verda Beach, Florida. With 48 of the 50 ranked golfers in the world featured in The Players Championship, the best offshore sportsbooks are offering free bets and sports betting bonuses to the Lone Star State. While the Texas sports betting isn’t legal, golf fans can find the best PGA Tour odds at offshore sportsbooks. In this article we’ll go over how to bet on The Players Championship in Texas and get up to $6,375 in free bets.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for The PLAYERS Championship

For Players Championship 2022 at TPC Sawgrass, the world’s best golfers are competing for a $3.6 million purse. The top Texas sportsbooks are offering free bonus cash to golf fans that want to bet on The Players Championship.

Check out the list below for the best Texas sports betting sites for The Players Championship.

How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Texas

With zero movement on the Texas sports betting laws, golf fans in the Lone Star State can place their PGA tour bets at the best offshore sportsbooks.

Check out the instructions below on how to bet on The Players Championship in Texas.

Pick a TX betting site from this page Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for PLAYERS Championship 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Texas sports betting bonus for The PLAYERS Championship Place your free bets on PLAYERS Championship in TX

Texas Golf Betting — How to Watch PLAYERS Championship 2022 in Texas

What is the purse at The Players Championship?

Check out the list below for more information on The Players Championship including tee off time, coverage, location, and more.

🏌 PGA Tour Event : 2022 PLAYERS Championship

: 2022 PLAYERS Championship 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13

Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13 💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse : $20 Million

: $20 Million 💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout : $3.6 Million

: $3.6 Million 🏆 PLAYERS Championship 2021 Winner : Justin Thomas

: Justin Thomas 🕛 Tee Times Start : 7:00 am

: 7:00 am 📺 TV Channel : Golf Channel | NBC

: Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course : TPC at Sawgrass | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

: TPC at Sawgrass | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1100 | Collin Morikawa +1600 | Justin Thomas +1800

Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds

The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is an unpredictable course. It does not favor any player’s game. Competitors need to be good enough in every aspect of the game from short game to fairways. The Players Championship has the No.1 player in the world, Jon Rahm at +1100 odds. While the smiling assassin Collin Morikawa heads in with +1600 odds.

Check out the chart below for the best Players Championship odds from BetOnline, one of the top Texas sports betting sites.

Player Odds Play Jon Rahm +1100 Collin Morikawa +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Rory McIlroy +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Scottie Scheffler +2800 Daniel Berger +2800 Xander Schauffele +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3000

The Best Golf Betting Sites for PLAYERS Championship in Texas | TX Sportsbooks for PLAYERS Championship 2022

Texas golf fans trying to bet on The Players Championship can get better PGA Tour odds, sports betting bonuses and free bets at top offshore sportsbooks.

Now, we’ll review the best Texas sports betting bonuses available for The Players Championship.

1. BetOnline Texas Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship

PGA Tour fans that want to take advantage of free golf bets can find the most variety at BetOnline, one of the best Texas sports betting sites. For the 2022 Player’s Championship, BetOnline is giving away three free golf bets and $1,000 in sports betting bonuses to Texas residents. At BetOnline, Texas golf fans can take advantage of a free player’s prop, live bet, and a matched mobile bet valued at $50.

2. XBet Texas Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in TX

One of the best Texas sportsbooks , XBet is giving away great sports betting offers to golfing fans for this week’s Players Championship. Texas residents can claim a 50 percent welcome bonus of up to $500 in free bets on the PGA Tour events. Not only does the sportsbook offer free golf bets but XBet features a wide variety of Texas sports betting bonuses including reload bonuses, contests, and more.

3. MyBookie Texas Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship 2022 in TX

For golf bettors that want to get the best Players Championship odds, MyBookie is the best place to get started. At MyBookie, new members can take advantage of a 50 percent deposit bonus of up to $1,000 in free golf bets. MyBookie also grants Texas residents the earliest access to PGA Tour odds and props. For The Players Championship, golf bettors can bet on the outright winner, first round leaders, top 10 finishers, top 20 finishers, and more.

Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks

After a convincing finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Scottie Scheffler is on par with the golfers in the world. Scheffler currently sits fifth in the world ranking and is poised to take The Players Championship by storm. The University of Texas alumni has great value at +2800 odds, look for Scheffler to be in top form once again this weekend. Take Scottie Scheffler to win the Players Championship.

