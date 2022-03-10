Lightning vs Flames Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday night at 9 PM. The Lightning are going to be coming into this one at 37-13-6 and the Flames are going to be coming in at 34-15-7. The Lightning are currently the second seed in the Atlantic Division while the Flames are going to be coming into this one as the number one seed in the Pacific Division. Both teams are going to be coming into this one on a loss and have both won seven of their last 10 games.

Lightning vs Flames – Game Information

📊 Records: Lightning(37-13-6), Flames(34-15-7)

Lightning(37-13-6), Flames(34-15-7) 📅 Date: March 10th, 2022

March 10th, 2022 🕛 Time: 9:00 PM EST

9:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

Scotiabank Saddledome 🎲 Odds: Lightning(-110), Flames(-110)

Lightning vs Flames Odds

This is going to be one of the best games in hockey on Thursday. Both of these teams have the potential to make a very deep playoff run, so expect this to have a playoff-type of atmosphere.

Lightning vs Flames Preview

Tampa Bay will travel to Calgary on Thursday for a battle versus the Flames. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Thursday’s game, check out our Lightning versus Flames previews below.

Tampa Bay Proving They’re The Team To Beat

The Tampa Bay Lightning have once again been one of the best teams in hockey this season as they are currently 37-13-6. They are coming off a disappointing loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night where they did give up seven goals and lost 7-4. In this game, Tampa Bay was able to have 11 players have one point each.

It is to be expected that Andrei Vasilevskiy will be in the net for the Lightning. He has been one of the best goalies in hockey all season long as he’s 30-10-14 with a 91% save percentage and has only allowed 2.39 goals per game.

The Lightning have a few players in the top 30 in terms of points this season. Steven Stamkos has 63 and ranks 15th, Victor Hedman is coming into this one with the 26th most points in the NHL as he has 57.

Calgary Showing They Belong

The Calgary Flames are another team that has been one of the best in hockey this season. They’re going to be coming into this one as a number one seed in the Pacific Division with a 34-15-7 record. Calgary is also coming off a disappointing loss with a 5-4 loss to the Washington Capitals. In that game, Rasmus Andersson and Elias Lindholm both had two points each.

It is to be expected that Jacob Markstrom will be in the net for the Calgary Flames on Thursday. He as well has been one of the best goalies in the NHL this season as he’s currently 26-11-6 with a 92% save percentage has allowed 2.14 goals per game.

Calgary has multiple players in the top 20 in terms of points this season as Johnny Gaudreau has the fifth-most points in the NHL with 74, Matthew Tkachuk has 65 and ranks 11th, and Elias Lindholm has 60 and ranks 18th.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Lightning Trends

25-31 ATS this season.

31 games have gone OVER while 23 have gone UNDER.

Flames Trends

30 games have gone OVER while 23 have gone UNDER.

30-26 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks –Lightning vs Flames

For this game, I’m going to go with the Tampa Bay Lightning to win outright. Although the Calgary Flames have been one of the best teams in hockey just like the Lightning have, I fully expect the Lightning to be able to continue showing everybody that they are still the team to beat in the NHL.

What’s the over-under being at only 6.5, I am also going to go with the over in this game. Both of these goalies are two of the best in the NHL, but considering how well both of these teams can put the puck in the net, I expect this game to be pretty high-scoring and have a playoff-type of atmosphere feel.

