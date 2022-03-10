Nets vs 76ers Preview, Prediction, Free NBA Picks and Odds

In tonight’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Brooklyn Nets are playing the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center; free NBA picks are featured here. This is the fourth time these teams have met during this regular season. Keep reading for Nets vs 76ers preview content.

Will top MVP candidate Joel Embiid and the Sixers beat the Nets again? The five-time All-Star is averaging 29.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Also, this is James Harden’s first game against Brooklyn. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are posted below.

Nets vs 76ers — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Brooklyn Nets | Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets 📊 Record: Nets (33-33, 25-38-3 ATS) | 76ers (40-24, 33-31 ATS)

Nets (33-33, 25-38-3 ATS) | 76ers (40-24, 33-31 ATS) 📅 Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass & TNT

NBA League Pass & TNT 🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 🎲 Odds: Nets +4 (-110) | 76ers -4 (-110)

Nets vs 76ers Odds | NBA Picks

Entering Thursday night’s intraconference matchup, the Nets are four-point underdogs on the road. Brooklyn is 24-17 as a favorite, 9-16 as an underdog and 19-14-2 ATS away. Plus, the Nets’ over/under record on the road is 21-14. They are 0-5-1 ATS in their past six games played on a Thursday.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia is 29-12 as a favorite, 11-12 as an underdog and 13-19 ATS at home. Also, the 76ers’ over/under record at home is 13-19. The team is 4-1 ATS in its last five matchups versus Atlantic Division opponents. BetOnline odds are available below.

Nets vs 76ers Injuries | Free NBA Picks

The Nets have three players on their injury report: PF LaMarcus Aldridge (out), SG Joe Harris (out for the season) and PG Ben Simmons (out indefinitely). NBA analysts and fans alike were hoping Simmons would return to the court for tonight’s game. However, that’s not happening.

As for the 76ers, they have two players on their report: PF Paul Millsap (probable) and SG Danny Green (doubtful). Due to a finger injury, Green was downgraded to doubtful this morning. Millsap will likely play against the Nets tonight.

Nets vs 76ers Preview

Furthermore, the Nets rank eighth in the Eastern Conference. They jumped from the ninth spot after defeating the Hornets at Spectrum Center. Brooklyn’s conference record is 23-18. The team trails Toronto by 2.5 games. Next, the 76ers rank third overall, trailing the Bucks and Heat. Their record against conference opponents is 24-15. Philadelphia is 2.5 games behind Miami for the top seed.

In the past three head-to-head matchups, the Nets are 2-1 versus the Sixers. On Dec. 30, 2021, Philadelphia beat them 110-102 at Barclays Center. Though, the Nets won 114-105 at home on Dec. 16. The total has gone over in 11 of Brooklyn’s previous 13 matchups against Eastern Conference teams.

Nets are fighting to maintain a playoff spot

The Nets are 4-6 in their past 10 contests. Needless to say, they started this season with high expectations. On top of the Ben Simmons trade drama, their roster was ravaged by COVID-19 and injuries. There was a point this season when the Nets performed as if they were one of the worst teams in the league.

Now, the Nets are still trying to win more games. Considering Kevin Durant is back, they must win in order to keep up with the Raptors and Hornets in the standings. They are coming off a 132-121 road victory over Charlotte. In their 11-point win, guard Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 50 points in 37 minutes played.

76ers continue to dominate their competition in the Eastern Conference

Moreover, the 76ers are 8-2 in their previous 10 games played. Their only two losses during this stretch came against the Heat and Celtics. On Monday, in their 121-106 home win versus the Bulls, center Joel Embiid finished his outing with another double-double. He accumulated 43 points, 14 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 36 minutes spent on the court.

Tyrese Maxey also contributed 17 points in 36 minutes played. Chicago outrebounded Philadelphia 48 to 38, but the 76ers shot 12-for-30 (40%) from 3-point range. When the Sixers are supposed to win, they usually do. That’s the bottom line. They are 12-5-1 ATS in their last 18 contests played in March.

NBA Betting Trends – Nets vs 76ers | NBA Picks

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn is 4-16 SU in its past 20 contests.

The Nets are 4-2 ATS in their last six matchups versus the 76ers.

Also, the Nets are 4-10 SU in their previous 14 games played against the Sixers.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia is 5-2 ATS in the team’s last seven contests.

The 76ers are 6-1 SU in their previous seven games played.

And, the total has gone over in six of the Sixers’ past eight contests.

Free NBA Picks — Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Picks & Prediction

Additionally, the 76ers are playing better basketball. The Nets are more than capable of beating the Sixers, but they will have to find a way to do it without LaMarcus Aldridge. While Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving can carry this team to another victory, they could use Ben Simmons as well.

Pertaining to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 73.1% chance of winning.

Brooklyn is 1-6 in its previous seven road matchups versus Philadelphia. Not to mention, the total has gone over in eight of the 76ers’ past 12 contests. In short, pick the 76ers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 234.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

About James Foglio View all posts by James Foglio

Read next