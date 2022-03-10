Sharks vs Kings Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The San Jose Sharks are set to take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30. The Los Angeles Kings are going to be coming in at 32-19-7 while the San Jose Sharks will be coming in at 24-25-7. Los Angeles has won eight of their last 10 games while the sharks are 2-5-3 in that 10 game span. San Jose will be coming in on a three-game losing streak while the Kings will be coming in on a three-game winning streak

Sharks vs Kings – Game Information

📊 Records: Sharks(24-25-7), Kings(32-19-7)

📅 Date: March 10th, 2022

March 10th, 2022 🕛 Time: 10:30 PM EST

10:30 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena 🎲 Odds: Kings(-195), Sharks(+160)

Sharks vs Kings Odds

The Los Angeles Kings have been playing much better than the San Jose Sharks as of late, but the Sharks are still a decent team, so this will be a good game.

Sharks vs Kings Preview

San Jose will travel to Los Angeles on Thursday for a battle versus the Kings. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Thursday’s game, check out our Kings versus Sharks previews below.

Kings Trying To Stay Hot

The Los Angeles Kings are going to be coming into this one on a three-game win streak. They have won eight out of their last 10 games and have played exceptional hockey in the past few weeks. They will be coming into this one after a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Monday night in overtime. In that game, the Kings had seven players with one point.

It is to be expected that Cal Petersen will be in the net for the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. He is 16-8-1 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed 2.6 goals per game.

Anze Kopitar leads the Los Angeles Kings in terms of points as he has the 45th most in the NHL with 51.

Sharks Looking For Anything

The San Jose Sharks haven’t necessarily been good this season, but they also haven’t played poorly. They are going to be coming into this one with a three-game losing streak including only winning two of their last 10 games. In their most recent game against the Anaheim Ducks, they weren’t able to walk away with a victory in overtime as they lost 3-2. In that game, the Sharks had five players with one point.

It is to be expected that Zach Sawchenko will be in the net for the Sharks. He is 0-1-1 on the season with a 90% save percentage and has allowed 3.6 goals per game.

Timo Meier has been the lead guy out for this San Jose Sharks team this year. He currently has the 34th most points in the NHL with 54.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Sharks Trends

28-28 ATS this season.

22 games have gone OVER while 34 have gone UNDER.

Kings Trends

25 games have gone OVER while 32 have gone UNDER.

35-23 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks –Sharks vs Kings

For this one, I am actually going to go with the Los Angeles Kings to cover that one-and-a-half-point spread.

I’m also going to go with over five and a half goals. The Los Angeles Kings are going to be going up against a goalie who has only played in two games this season, so I expect them to be able to put the puck in the net at a high level.

Los Angeles has been one of the best teams in hockey for the past few weeks while San Jose has arguably been the worst. I expect this trend to continue as Los Angeles should be able to walk away with an easy victory in this one.

