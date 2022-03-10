UND Lands Four on NCHC All-Conference Teams

On Wednesday, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced its All-Conference teams. Five teams had players on the All-Conference teams, DU, UMN, UND, SCSU, and WMU.

Per Release: Denver forward Bobby Brink was the lone unanimous All-Conference selection, earning all 15 possible first-team votes for 45 points. Attard was the next highest vote-getter with 14 first-team votes and 42 points, while his teammate, Frank, wasn’t far behind with 38 points and 12 first-team votes. Gaber (25 points), Perbix (24), and Fanti (23) all received six first-team votes.

First-Team All-NCHC

F: Bobby Brink, Jr., Denver – 45 (15) – unanimous

F: Ethen Frank, Gr., Western Michigan – 38 (12)

F: Riese Gaber, So., North Dakota – 25 (6)

D: *Ronnie Attard, Jr., Western Michigan – 42 (14)

D: ^Nick Perbix, Sr., St. Cloud State – 24 (6)

G: Ryan Fanti, Jr., Minnesota Duluth – 23 (6)

Second-Team All-NCHC

F: Carter Savoie, So., Denver – 20 (4)

F: Drew Worrad, Sr., Western Michigan – 17 (4)

F: Kevin Fitzgerald, Gr., St. Cloud State – 17 (3)

D: Jake Sanderson, So., North Dakota – 19 (5)

D: Mike Benning, So., Denver – 16 (3)

G: Zach Driscoll, Sr., North Dakota – 22 (6)

Honorable Mention All-NCHC

F: Cole Guttman, Sr., Denver – 10 (1)

F: +Noah Cates, Sr., Minnesota Duluth – 9 (2)

F: Connor Ford, Sr., North Dakota – 4 (1)

D: Brandon Scanlin, Jr., Omaha – 10 (1)

D: Michael Joyaux, Sr., Western Michigan – 6 (1)

G: Magnus Chrona, Jr., Denver – 10 (2)

* 2020-21 First-Team All-NCHC

^ 2020-21 Second-Team All-NCHC

+ 2020-21 Second-Team All-NCHC and 2019-20 First-Team All-NCHC

