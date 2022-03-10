Warriors vs Nuggets Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds

For Thursday night’s Western Conference matchup, head coach Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are devising a plan to upset the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena; free NBA picks are posted here. This is the fourth meeting for these playoff contenders during this regular season. Keep reading for Warriors vs Nuggets preview content.

Can Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets pick up their fourth consecutive win versus the Warriors? Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. Denver is on a four-game winning streak. Along with the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are available below.

Warriors vs Nuggets — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Golden State Warriors | Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors 📊 Record: Warriors (44-22, 32-30-4 ATS) | Nuggets (40-26, 31-35 ATS)

Warriors (44-22, 32-30-4 ATS) | Nuggets (40-26, 31-35 ATS) 📅 Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 🕛 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass & TNT

NBA League Pass & TNT 🏟 Venue: Ball Arena; Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena; Denver, Colorado 🎲 Odds: Warriors -2 (-110) | Nuggets +2 (-110)

Warriors vs Nuggets Odds | NBA Picks

For tonight’s intraconference rematch, the Warriors are two-point favorites on the road. Golden State is 38-14 as a favorite, 6-8 as an underdog and 14-16-2 ATS on the road. Not to mention, the Warriors’ over/under record away is 16-16. The top contender is 1-5 in its past six matchups against Western Conference opponents.

On the other side, Denver is 29-12 as a favorite, 11-14 as an underdog and 13-18 ATS at home. To add to the information above, the Nuggets’ over/under record at home is 19-12. They are 5-1 ATS in their last six games when playing as the underdog. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Warriors vs Nuggets Injuries | Free NBA Picks

The Warriors have a total of five players listed on their injury report: SF Andre Iguodala (out), PF Draymond Green (out indefinitely), SF Otto Porter Jr. (out), SG Gary Payton II (out) and C James Wiseman (out indefinitely)

Next, the Nuggets have six players on their report: SF Jeff Green (questionable), SG Will Barton (questionable), PG Jamal Murray (out indefinitely), SF Vlatko Cancar (out indefinitely), SF Michael Porter Jr. (out indefinitely) and PG Nah’Shon Hyland (questionable).

Warriors vs Nuggets Preview

Leading into tonight’s rematch, the Warriors rank third in the Western Conference. After losing to the Lakers and Nuggets, they no longer hold the second spot. Golden State now trails Memphis and Phoenix. The Warriors’ conference record is 27-16. As for the Nuggets, they rank sixth in the conference. Denver’s record in intraconference matchups is 25-18.

In the previous three head-to-head matchups, the Nuggets are a flawless 3-0 against the Warriors. On Monday, Denver defeated them 131-124 at Ball Arena. Golden State has not beat Denver since Apr. 23, 2021, when the team won 118-97 at Chase Center.

Just a friendly reminder that this guy (👇) is still the best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/imHRblW6u1 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 10, 2022

Warriors are quickly falling apart

The Warriors are 3-7 in their last 10 games played. They still have one of the best records in the Western Conference, but how long will it last? Golden State remains only 2.5 games ahead of Utah. In the Warriors’ 112-97 home win over the Clippers on Tuesday, Jonathan Kuminga scored a team-high 21 points in 26 minutes played.

Of course, this win also snapped their five-game losing streak. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole each put up 20 points as well. In addition to the Warriors scoring 48 points in the paint, they shot 44-for-92 (47.8%) from the field. Now, they are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive loss against the Nuggets. In other news, Draymond Green is expected to return on Mar. 14.

Nuggets might win their fifth straight game

Additionally, the Nuggets are 9-1 in their past 10 contests. During this period, their only loss came against the Thunder on Mar. 2. Oklahoma City defeated them 119-107. On Wednesday, in their 106-100 road win versus the Kings, center Nikola Jokic earned yet another double-double. He finished with 38 points, 18 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 35 minutes of action.

Guard Monte Morris closed out his showing with 20 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 30 minutes played. Denver generated 63 first-half points. Keep in mind, the total has gone over in five of the Nuggets’ previous seven matchups versus Pacific Division opponents.

NBA Betting Trends – Warriors vs Nuggets | NBA Picks

Golden State Warriors

Golden State is 3-9 ATS in the team’s last 12 contests.

The Warriors are 1-5 SU in their previous six games played.

Next, the total has gone over in nine of the Warriors’ past 11 contests.

Denver Nuggets

Denver is 13-7 ATS in its previous 20 games played.

The Nuggets are 10-1 SU in their past 11 contests.

Lastly, the Nuggets are 7-1 SU in their last eight home games.

Free NBA Picks — Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Picks & Prediction

Moreover, despite plenty of injuries to talk about, the Nuggets are the superior contender. Without Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green, this notable observation is preventing some bettors from placing their bets on the Warriors to win. Golden State is 3-7 ATS in its past 10 games played in March.

Concerning ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 57.6% probability of winning.

Denver is 8-3 ATS in its previous 11 contests played on a Thursday. Also, they have 20 wins at home and on the road, so they can win anywhere. For that reason, pick the Nuggets to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 227. More NBA picks are on the main page.

