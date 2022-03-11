California Sports Betting Offers For UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to headline Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos. The rising star Ankalaev is trying for his shot at the title and looking to take Santos on the way. For MMA fans that want to bet on the UFC fights this weekend, the top online sportsbooks are giving away added value by offering the best fight odds and sports betting bonuses. While the sports betting in California is not legal, residents can still bet on UFC Fight Night and claim free MMA bets. In this article, we’ll go over how to claim California sports betting bonuses for UFC Fight Night and get $6,375 in free bonus cash.

The Best California Sports Betting Offers for UFC Fight Night

UFC fans can get their hands on the best California sports betting bonuses ahead of UFC Fight Night this weekend. The top offshore sportsbooks are offering free UFC bets and big sports betting bonuses to MMA fans in California.

Below, we’ll go over the top California sportsbooks for UFC betting and the sports bonuses available for UFC Fight Night.

How to Claim California Sports Betting Offers for UFC Fight Night 2022

While the legalization of the California sports betting market is still up in the air, the top offshore sportsbooks are welcoming MMA fans by boosting their bankroll ahead of UFC Fight Night.

Check out the quick guide below on how to claim the best California sports betting bonuses for UFC Fight Night.

Pick the best California sports betting offers from this page. Sign up to the California sportsbook and make a qualifying deposit Redeem your free California sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night

California UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night 2022 in California

Want to know where to live stream UFC Fight Night?

Check out the list below for some key details about UFC Fight Night.

🥊 UFC Event : UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

: UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos 📅 UFC Fight Night Date : Saturday, March 12, 2022

: Saturday, March 12, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Night Night : 7:00pm ET

: 7:00pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night : UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel : ESPN +

: ESPN + 🏆 UFC Main Event : Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos 📊 UFC Stats : Santos 22-9-0 | Ankalaev 16-1-0

: Santos 22-9-0 | Ankalaev 16-1-0 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Santos +410 | Ankalaev -560

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos Odds

On his way to the top of the division, Ankalaev comes into the octagon this Saturday at -560 odds against Santos. The Russian fighter has not lost a fight since UFC debut versus Paul Craig. Since then Ankalaev has won seven straight. On the other hand, Santos is the underdog with +410 odds. While his last fight was uneventful against Johnny Walker but Santos came out with the win.

Check out the best UFC Fight Night odds below from BetOnline, one of the best California betting sites.

UFC Fight Odds for Ankalaev vs Santos

The best California sportsbooks have set Magomed Ankalaev at -550 odds. While Thiago Santos is the heavy underdog at +410 odds.

Moneyline Odds Play Magomed Ankalaev -560 Thiago Santos +410

*UFC Fight Night odds as of March 11, 2022

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Ankalaev vs Santos

The best California sportsbooks have set the line at 3.5 rounds.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 3.5 -115 Under 3.5 -115

*all UFC odds as of March 11, 2022

UFC Fight Night Card

Main Card: 7pm EST

Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev (light heavyweight)

Marlon Moraes vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs Alex Caceres (featherweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr vs Karl Roberson (light heavyweight)

Drew Dober vs Terrance McKenney (lightweight)

Alex Pereira vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Preliminary: 4pm EST

Matthew Semelsberger vs AJ Fletcher (welterweight)

JJ Aldrich vs Gillian Robertson (women’s flyweight)

Trevin Jones vs Javid Basharat (bantamweight)

Damon Jackson vs Kamuela Kirk (featherweight)

Sabina Mazo vs Miranda Maverick (women’s flyweight)

Dalcha Lungiambula vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Kris Moutinho vs Guido Canetti (bantamweight)

Tafon Nchukwi vs Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)

UFC Stats — Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

While Santos has already had his shot at the title, losing to former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in 2019, Ankalaev is still waiting for his opportunity. The Russian fighter is heading into the octagon this Saturday with a seven fight win streak and has not lost since his UFC debut. Meanwhile Santos just snapped a three fight loss streak with a win over Johnny Walker.

Magomed Ankalaev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #6 Light Heavyweight

Age: 29

Country: Russia

Height: 6’3 (191 cm)

Reach: 75” (191 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Record:16-1-0

Thiago Santos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #5 Light Heavyweight

Age: 38

Country: Brazil

Height: 6’2 (188 cm)

Reach: 76” (193 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 22-9-0

The Best California Sports Betting Bonuses for UFC Fight Night

With little value in taking Ankalaev on the moneyline, some of the best offshore sportsbooks on the California sports betting market are offering better fight odds on UFC betting lines. California residents can cash on competitive Santos vs Ankalaev odds and boost their bankroll ahead of UFC Fight Night at offshore sportsbooks.

To learn more about the best UFC betting bonuses available for Saturday’s fight at top offshore sportsbooks, scroll down below.

Free UFC Picks This Weekend | UFC Fight Night Picks

The young Ankalaev is poised to be a heavy hitter on Saturday night. The Russian fighter has not lost a match since his UFC debut and has been spectacular stringing along seven wins in a row. Currently No.6 ranked light heavyweight, Ankalaev will be facing No.5 ranked light heavyweight Santos.

After an uneventful fight against Johnny Walker, Santos is coming into the octagon at attractive +410 odds. However, the former light heavyweight title fighter looks to be past his prime and won’t have enough cardio able to go 5 rounds. Take Akalaev in round 3.

Click on the button below to place your free UFC bets at BetOnline, one of the best California sportsbooks.

