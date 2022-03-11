Capitals vs Canucks Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Washington Capitals are set to take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Centre on Friday at 10. The Capitals are going to be coming into this one at 31-18-10 on the year as they have won five of their last 10 while the Vancouver Canucks are going to be coming in at 29-23-6 and have won eight of their last 10 including being on a three-game winning streak.

Capitals vs Canucks – Game Information

📊 Records: Capitals(31-18-10), Canucks(29-23-6)

📅 Date: March 11th, 2022

🕛 Time: 10:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

🏟 Venue: Rogers Centre

🎲 Odds: Capitals(-110), Canucks(-110)

Capitals vs Canucks Odds

At the moment, the Vancouver Canucks are playing like one of the best teams in hockey. However, the Washington Capitals are still a team that has to be feared in this league so it’s not going to be an easy win for the Canucks.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Capitals vs Canucks Preview

Washington will travel to Vancouver on Friday for a battle versus the Capitals. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Friday’s game, check out our Capitals versus Canucks previews below.

Canucks Trying To Stay Hot

At the moment, there can certainly be an argument made that the Vancouver Canucks have been one of the best teams in hockey for the past few weeks. This team has won eight of their last 10 games including being on a three-game win streak. They are still in the middle of the pack in terms of the Western Conference playoffs, so they’re going to have to continue playing this type of hockey for the remainder of the season if they do want to sneak into the playoffs.

In their most recent game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Canucks were able to come away with an impressive 5-3 victory. J. T. Miller led the way for Vancouver with an incredible 4 point game.

It is to be expected that Thatcher Demko will be in the net for the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. He has done a great job this season as he’s currently 26-16-2 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed 2.64 goals per game.

Capitals Looking To Get Back On Track

The Washington Capitals haven’t necessarily been playing bad hockey as of late as they have still won five of their last 10 games, but this team is certainly not playing the type of hockey that they are hoping for down the stretch.

They have had some tough games in the past few games including playing the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames. In the Washington Capitals’ last game against the Edmonton Oilers, they were unable to come away with an overtime victory as they lost 4-3. In that game, T.J. Oshie led the way with three points.

It is to be expected that Vitek Vanecek will be in the net for the capitals on Friday. He’s 13-7-5 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed only 2.32 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Canucks Trends

23-26 ATS this season.

28 games have gone OVER while 28 have gone UNDER.

Capitals Trends

32 games have gone OVER while 26 have gone UNDER.

31-28 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Capitals vs Canucks

For this game, I actually really like the Vancouver Canucks to cover that one and a half point spread. We will be getting +210 odds so it is definitely enticing, and although the Washington Capitals are certainly a good team, I think that the Vancouver Canucks are actually going to be able to win this one pretty easily.

Vancouver has been playing great hockey as of late and although they haven’t been playing the best teams in the NHL, they should be able to continue this little streak that they are currently on.

The Washington Capitals have not been looking as good as they should be the past few weeks and I expect that trend to continue.

