Cavaliers vs Heat Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

In tonight’s Eastern Conference clash, the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off versus the Miami Heat at FTX Arena; free NBA picks are available here. This is the third head-to-head matchup for these playoff contenders during this regular season. Continue scrolling for Cavaliers vs Heat preview content.

Will Darius Garland and the Cavs obtain their third consecutive win? Garland is averaging 21 points and 8.2 assists per game. Cleveland is 1-4 in its last five road games. In addition to the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are featured below.

Cavaliers vs Heat — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers | Miami Heat

Cleveland Cavaliers 📊 Record: Cavaliers (38-27, 38-25-2 ATS) | Heat (44-23, 39-27-1 ATS)

Cavaliers (38-27, 38-25-2 ATS) | Heat (44-23, 39-27-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Sun and NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Sun and NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: FTX Arena; Miami, Florida

FTX Arena; Miami, Florida 🎲 Odds: Cavaliers +6.5 (-105) | Heat -6.5 (-110)

Cavaliers vs Heat Odds | NBA Picks

Leading into Friday night’s intraconference rematch, the Cavaliers are 6.5-point underdogs on the road. Cleveland is 25-8 as a favorite, 13-19 as an underdog and 19-13-2 ATS away. On top of that, the Cavaliers’ over/under road record is 17-16-1. They are 1-5 ATS in their previous six matchups against Southeast Division opponents.

As for the Heat, Miami is 32-15 as a favorite, 12-8 as an underdog and 17-14 ATS at home. Plus, the Heat’s over/under record at home is 17-14. The team is 5-0 ATS in its past five meetings versus Eastern Conference teams. BetOnline odds are posted below.

Cavaliers vs Heat Injuries | Free NBA Picks

The Cavaliers have three players listed on their injury report: SF Caris LeVert (out indefinitely), C Jarrett Allen (out indefinitely) and SG Collin Sexton (out for the season). Allen might sit out for the remainder of the regular season. He needs time to fully recover from a fractured finger.

Furthermore, the Heat have three players on their report: PF Markieff Morris (out indefinitely), SG Jimmy Butler (questionable) and SG Caleb Martin (questionable). Morris is not expected to return to the court anytime soon. The forward remains in conditioning.

Cavaliers vs Heat Preview

At this point of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Cavaliers rank sixth in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Celtics, Bulls, 76ers, Bucks and top-seeded Heat. Cleveland has to continue to win, considering Boston has only a one game lead right now. The Cavs’ conference record is 23-16. On the other side, Miami’s conference record is 28-13.

In the past three head-to-head meetings, the Cavaliers are 2-1 versus the Heat. On Dec. 13, 2021, Cleveland won 105-94 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Thus far, the Heat remain winless against them this season. Miami has not defeated Cleveland since May 1, 2021, when the team won 124-107 at FTX Arena.

Cleveland needs help protecting the paint

The Cavaliers are 4-6 in their last 10 contests. They have won back-to-back games after dropping three straight. Though, the more interesting story concerns Jarrett Allen. Without the seventh-year center, Cleveland has struggled to protect the paint. Prior to his finger fracture, Allen was averaging 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

On Tuesday, in the team’s 127-124 road win versus the Pacers, guard Darius Garland added another double-double to his career total. He accumulated 41 points, 5.0 rebounds and 13 assists in 37 minutes played. Cleveland generated 70 point in the key, while also allowing 52 points as well. The Cavs have to improve defensively.

Heat are attempting to bounce back from a tough home loss

Moreover, the Heat are 7-3 in their previous 10 games played. Their three-game win streak was snapped against the Suns on Wednesday. In the team’s 111-90 upset loss at home, forward Duncan Robinson led the Heat in scoring with 22 points earned in 31 minutes of action. Miami’s offense was virtually nonexistent.

Phoenix outrebounded them 55-38. And, the Heat shot 35-for-88 (39.8%) from the field. In the third quarter alone, the Suns outscored them 34-19. For the good news, Miami is 19-1 in its past 20 matchups versus Cleveland when playing at home. They lost to the Suns, the best team in the Western Conference. The Heat will continue to dominate other opponents.

NBA Betting Trends – Cavaliers vs Heat | NBA Picks

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland is 3-6 ATS in its past nine games played.

The Cavaliers are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 matchups versus Miami.

Also, the Cavaliers are 3-11 SU in their past 14 contests against the Heat.

Miami Heat

Miami is 5-1 ATS in the team’s last six contests.

The Heat are 12-3 SU in their previous 15 games played.

Next, the total has gone under in four of the Heat’s past six contests.

Free NBA Picks — Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Picks & Prediction

Additionally, regarding the point spread consensus, about 60% of gamblers are trusting the Heat to cover the spread at FTX Arena. Upon further review of the point total consensus, 66% of bettors are expecting the total to go over 211. The total has gone under in six of Cleveland’s past eight games played in March.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Heat have a 76% chance of winning.

However, the total has gone over in Miami’s last seven contests played on a Friday, and the Heat are 16-4 in their previous 20 home games. Therefore, pick the Heat to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 211. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

