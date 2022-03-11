Craig Anderson becomes sixth American goalie to record 300 NHL wins

Craig Anderson of Park Ridge, Illinois became the sixth American goaltender in National Hockey League history on Thursday to record 300 wins in his NHL career. He accomplished the feat in a 3-1 Buffalo Sabres win over the Vegas Golden Knights from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Anderson made 30 saves in the notable win. The game received significant hype because former Sabres star and second overall pick Jack Eichel was playing his first NHL game against the Sabres. Eichel was traded from the Sabres to the Golden Knights in a blockbuster deal in November.

Of Anderson’s 300 wins, 202 have been with the Ottawa Senators, 51 with the Colorado Avalanche, 24 with the Florida Panthers, 12 with the Chicago Blackhawks, nine with the Sabres and two with the Washington Capitals. So far this season with the Sabres, Anderson has a record of nine wins, eight regulation losses, a goals against average of 3.01, and a save percentage of .904.

The other five American goaltenders to have a minimum of 300 wins in his career are Ryan Miller of East Lansing, Michigan (391 wins with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks from 2002 to 2021), John Vanbiesbrouck of Detroit, Michigan (374 wins with the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils from 1981 to 2002), Tom Barrasso of Boston, Massachusetts (369 wins with the Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Senators, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Blues from 1983 to 2003), Jonathan Quick of Milford, Connecticut (351 wins with the Los Angeles Kings from 2007 to 2022), and Mike Richter of Abington, Pennsylvania (301 wins with the New York Rangers from 1989 to 2003).

Anderson is 38th all-time in goaltending wins. The all-time leader is Martin Brodeur of Montreal, Quebec, who had 691 wins with the Devils and Blues from 1991 to 2015. Anderson’s career-high in wins for a season was with the Avalanche in 2009-10 with 38 regular season wins.

About Jeremy Freeborn I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines. View all posts by Jeremy Freeborn

Read next