Golden Knights vs Penguins Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Las Vegas Golden Knights are set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena on Friday at 7. This is going to be one of the best games in hockey on Friday as the Golden Knights are going to be coming in at 32-23-4 and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be coming in at 34-15-9. Both teams have not been playing great as of late as they will both be coming in on two-game losing streaks.

Golden Knights vs Penguins – Game Information

📊 Records: Golden Knights(32-23-4), Penguins(34-15-9)

March 11th, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena 🎲 Odds: Penguins(-140), Golden Knights(+120)

Golden Knights vs Penguins Odds

Both of these teams are on a little bit of a losing streak. Las Vegas will be coming in only winning four of their last 10 games and the Penguins will be coming in winning five of their last 10.

Golden Knights vs Penguins Preview

Vegas will travel to Pittsburgh on Friday for a battle versus the Penguins. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Friday’s game, check out our Penguins versus Golden Knights previews below.

Golden Knights Trying To Secure Playoff Spot

The Vegas Golden Knights should have no chance of not making the playoffs, but they have to start playing a bit better to solidify that spot.

They’re going to be coming into this one on a two-game losing streak and have only won four out of their last 10 games. In the Golden Knights’ most recent game against the Buffalo Sabres, they were only able to score one goal as they lost 3-1. Scoring has been a little bit of an issue as of late for the Golden Knights as they have only scored one goal in both of their last two games and only had two in the game before that.

It’s to be expected that Logan Thompson will be in the net for Vegas on Friday. He hasn’t had much experience this season as he’s only 1-1, but he does have a 93% save percentage and has only allowed 2.07 goals per game.

Penguins Looking To Get Back On Track

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the best teams in hockey for most of the year, but they are on a little bit of a drought as of late as they have lost two of their last three games. In their fairness, they did lose to two of the better teams in hockey as they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers. At the end of the day, the Penguins were hoping that they could win both of those games and prove to everybody that they are one of the teams to beat in this league.

In the Pittsburgh Penguins’ most recent game, they lost 4-3 against the Panthers. In that game, Sidney Crosby led the way with two points.

It’s to be expected that Tristan Jarry will be in the net for the Penguins on Friday. He has a 27-12-6 record with a 92% save percentage has only allowed 2.34 per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Penguins Trends

28-30 ATS this season.

29 games have gone OVER while 27 have gone UNDER.

Golden Knights Trends

30 games have gone OVER while 26 have gone UNDER.

25-34 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Golden Knights vs Penguins

My favorite bet for this game is actually going to be taking the under. Although the under is not at the number I exactly want it to be at 6, I do still think that this game will go under.

Logan Thompson has not played much this year, but during his time in the net, he has proven that he can be an above-average goalie in this league.

If I did have to pick who is going to win this game, I do think that I would have to pick Pittsburgh considering that it is going to be in Pittsburgh. I do like the Penguins to win this game outright, but they haven’t been playing great hockey as of late and that does worry me a bit.

