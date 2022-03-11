How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Alabama | Best AL Sports Betting Sites

The 2022 PLAYERS Championship tees off on Thursday, March 10th from the TPC Sawgrass Stadium course in Ponte Verda Beach, Florida. Last year’s U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm is the 11-1 betting favorite to win the PLAYERS Championship this year, while last year’s winner Justin Thomas is not too far behind him at odds of +1800. Despite a recent attempt in 2021, Alabama sports betting is still not state-regulated. However, betting on golf in Alabama is still very possible, and the options to do just that will be explored in this article. Continue reading to learn how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Alabama.

How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Alabama

Alabama sports betting is not state-regulated and is still not legally authorized. Nevertheless, Alabama sportsbooks provide betting odds for the PGA Tour and the entire golf season. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Alabama, read the instructions below.

Pick an AL betting site from this page Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Alabama sports betting bonus for The PLAYERS Championship Place your free bets on The PLAYERS Championship in AL

Alabama Golf Betting — How to Watch The PLAYERS Championship in Alabama



🏌 PGA Tour Event: The 2022 PLAYERS Championship

The 2022 PLAYERS Championship 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13

Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13 💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse : $20 Million

: $20 Million 💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout : $3.6 Million

: $3.6 Million 🏆 2021 PLAYERS Championship Winner: Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 🎲 Golf Odds: John Rahm +1000 | Collin Morikawa +1200 | Rory McIlroy +1600

Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds

Justin Thomas was the 2021 PLAYERS Championship winner and comes in at odds of 18-1 to repeat as back-to-back champion. Meanwhile, 2021 U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm comes in as the betting favorite to win the PLAYERS Championship this year at 11-1 odds, while American Collin Morikawa is not far behind Rahm at odds of 18-1. To find out the entire betting odds for the PLAYERS Championship field, check out the odds table below via BetOnline. Player Odds Play John Rahm +1100 Collin Morikawa +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Rory McIlroy +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Scottie Scheffler +2800 Daniel Berger +2800 Xander Schauffele +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3000 *Players Championship Odds from March 9, 2022

The Best Golf Betting Sites for PLAYERS Championship in Alabama | AL Sportsbooks for PLAYERS Championship 2022

Bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Alabama with some of the very best sportsbooks in the industry. If picking the outright tournament winner might not be something you think you’re up for, don’t hesitate to check out some of the other great golf betting markets for Alabama sports betting fans. Bet on round-by-round props, head-to-head match-ups, and even wager on individual golfers vs the entire field. To learn more about exactly how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Alabama, check the reviews below for some of the top Alabama sportsbooks.

1. BetOnline AlabamaFree Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets for The Players Championship in Alabama 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Alabama sportsbook for sports betting fans looking to bet on the PLAYERS Championship. BetOnline offers some of the very best Alabama sports betting odds for the entire PGA Tour schedule, as well as major sporting events all year long. Residents of Alabama who register with BetOnline this weekend will receive a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. BetOnline is a great Alabama gambling app for bettors who are looking to wager with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the link below to cash in on your free golf bets with BetOnline now.

2. XBet Alabama Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in AL

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Golf Betting In Alabama 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Xbet is one of the best user-friendly Alabama sports betting sites available for betting on the PLAYERS championship in 2022. This week, Alabama residents who sign-up with XBet can receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500, as well as a special online casino gaming chip worth ten dollars, completely complimentary.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum AlabamaAlabama Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get in on the action with XBet, click the link below.

3. MyBookie Alabama Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in AL

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best PLAYERS Championship Odds In Alabama 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on the PLAYERS championship in Alabama with MyBookie this weekend and receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000. Alabama sports betting fans can get started with one of the most generous sportsbooks in the industry for some of the best golf betting odds available.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Alabama Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the link below to get started with MyBookie and take advantage of a ton of great Alabam sports betting offers now.

Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks

Last year’s U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm opened as the 11-1 betting favorite to win the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, while last year’s winner Justin Thomas was lined not far behind him at odds of 18-1. Meanwhile, the twenty-five-year-old American Collin Morikawa comes in at odds of 16-1, and has two majors to his name, both of which came in his tournament debut. At the opening line of +1600, you can’t go wrong betting the young American in his second PLAYERS Championship appearance. To make your free bets on the 2022 PLAYERS Championship via BetOnline, click the link below.

