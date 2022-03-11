How to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight | The Best US Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the UFC fights tonight with some of the very best US sportsbooks available. UFC Vegas 50 goes down from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, with the main event seeing former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos take on Russian contender Magomed Ankalaev. Betting on the UFC in the United States has become very popular, and this article will explain how to bet on UFC Fight Night in the US, while collecting some of the very best US sportsbook bonuses and risk free UFC bets.
The Best US Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev
- BetOnline US Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night in USA
- XBet US Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in USA
- MyBookie US Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in USA
- BetUS USA Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights in US
- Bovada US UFC Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the Ankalaev Santos Fight in USA
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in US
US sports betting is becoming increasingly popular with every passing day, with thirty states having endorsed state wide legalized gambling. If you’re new to US sports beting, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the UFC in the United States, check out the instructions below.
- Pick a USA sports betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Santos vs Ankalaev
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your US sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night
- Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight
US UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in USA
- 🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos
- 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 12th, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 4:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
- 🏆 UFC Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos
- 📊 UFC Records: Ankalaev (7-1) | Santos (14-8)
- 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Ankalaev -560 | Santos +410
UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds
Since coming into the UFC in 2018, Magomed Ankalaev has been favored in each of his eight previous octagon appearances, going 7-1 in that stretch. As for Thiago Santos, the Brazillian is 1-3 in last four UFC appearances, going 0-2 in the two fights when he was lined as the betting underdog.
To find out the full betting odds between Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos, check out the tables below via BetOnline.
UFC Fight Odds for Ankalaev vs Santos
Magomed Ankalaev is the -560 betting favorite against Thiago Santos who comes in as the long-shot +410 underdog in this match-up.
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Magomed Ankalaev
|-560
|Thiago Santos
|+410
Fight Odds on Total Rounds Ankalaev vs Santos
|Total Rounds
|Odds
|Play
|Over 3.5 Rounds
|-115
|Under 3.5 Rounds
|-115
UFC Fight Night Main Card
- Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev
- Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres
- Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson
- Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney
- Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva
UFC Stats — Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos
Magomed Ankalaev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Age: 29
- Born: Russia
- Fighting out of – Makhachkala, Russia
- Height: 6’3
- Reach: 75″
- Recent Trends: Over 5-3 in last 8 fights
- UFC Record: 7-1
Thiago Santos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Age: 38
- Born: Brazil
- Fighting out of – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Height: 6’2
- Reach: 76″
- Recent Trends: Over 7-3 in last 10 fights
- UFC Record: 14-8
The Best US Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos
Bet on the UFC in the US this weekend and get in on the action for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos. While Ankalaev is a steep betting favorite, a number of US sportsbooks are offering alternative UFC betting markets on the big light heavyweight main event. US sports betting fans can bet on the exact method of victory, round-by-round betting props, and even live in-fight odds to bet on the UFC fights as they’re happening.
To learn more about how to bet on the UFC Fights tonight, continue scrolling and check out the very best US sportsbook betting offers.
BetOnline US Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free UFC Bets in US
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bet on the UFC in the US with BetOnline by clicking the link below now.
XBet US Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in USA
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live UFC Betting In US
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum US Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- USA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Get in on the action with XBet now by clicking the link below.
MyBookie US Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in USA
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best UFC Odds In US
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie has made a name for themselves as one of the most offering US sports betting sites for betting on the UFC in the United States. US residents who register with MyBookie this weekend will receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000, as well acess to some of the very best live betting odds the US sportsbooks have to offer.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum US Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- USA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Bet on the UFC in the United States tonight with MyBookie by clicking the link below now.
Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Ankalaev vs Santos in US
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos is the main event for the UFC Fight Night on Sautrday night. Ankalaev comes in on a seven fight winning streak, while Thiago Santos is 1-3 in his last four UFC appearances, having gone 0-2 as the underdog in that stretch. Santos fights have gone Over the betting total in seven of his last ten octagon appearances, while Ankalaev fights have gone over in five of this last eight. With this in mind, there’s probably a case to be made for this fight going deeper than what the consensus odds are indicating, which is why there’s likely value on the Over 3.5 rounds prop at the current price of -115.
To make your free UFC bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.
