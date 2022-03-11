California sports betting is still not legalized, but betting on the UFC in California is still very possible. In this article, we will explore how to bet on the UFC in California, while cashing in on some of the very best free UFC betting bonuses, and California sportsbook promotions.
Continue reading to learn more about betting on the UFC in California.
The Best California Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev
- BetOnline California Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night in CA
- XBet California Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in CA
- MyBookie California Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in CA
- BetUS CA Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights in California
- Bovada California UFC Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the Ankalaev Santos Fight in CA
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in California
- Pick a CA betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Santos vs Ankalaev
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your California sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night
- Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight
California UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in California
- 🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos
- 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 12th, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 4:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
- 🏆 UFC Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos
- 📊 UFC Records: Ankalaev (7-1) | Santos (14-8)
- 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Ankalaev -560 | Santos +410
UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds
UFC Fight Odds for Ankalaev vs Santos
Magomed Ankalaev is the -560 betting favorite in this match-up, with the former title challenger Thiago Santos lined at long-shot odds of +410.
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Magomed Ankalaev
|-560
|Thiago Santos
|+410
Fight Odds on Total Rounds Ankalaev vs Santos
The betting total in Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos is set at 3.5 rounds, with both the Over and Under, lined at -115 via BetOnline.
|Total Rounds
|Odds
|Play
|Over 3.5 Rounds
|-115
|Under 3.5 Rounds
|-115
UFC Fight Night Card
- Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev
- Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres
- Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson
- Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney
- Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva
UFC Stats — Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos
Magomed Ankalaev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Age: 29
- Born: Russia
- Fighting out of – Makhachkala, Russia
- Height: 6’3
- Reach: 75″
- Recent Trends: Over 5-3 in last 8 fights
- UFC Record: 7-1
Thiago Santos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Age: 38
- Born: Brazil
- Fighting out of – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Height: 6’2
- Reach: 76″
- Recent Trends: Over 7-3 in last 10 fights
- UFC Record: 14-8
The Best California Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos
California sports betting fans can wager on the action in more ways than one. Bet on the UFC in California by picking the exact method of victory, bet on round-by-round outcome props, or even bet whether or not the fight goes the distance. All that and more, with some of the very best California sportsbooks available for UFC betting.
To learn more about betting on the UFC in California, scroll down to check out our reviews of the best California sportsbooks now.
BetOnline California Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free UFC Bets in California
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
To take advantage of these great UFC betting offers from BetOnline, click the link below now.
XBet California Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in CA
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live UFC Betting In California
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Sign-up with XBet today by clicking the link below now.
MyBookie California Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in CA
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best UFC Odds In California
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Ankalaev vs Santos in California
There is a very good chance that this fight goes the distance, with Santos’ hitting power, Ankalaev will be hesitant to get inside on the big Brazillian power-puncher. With this in mind, bet the Over 3.5 rounds at odds of -115 at BetOnline and enjoy the fights.
To place your free UFC bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.
Read next
Cavaliers vs Heat Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds
In tonight’s Eastern Conference clash, the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off versus the Miami Heat at FTX Arena; free NBA picks are available here. This...