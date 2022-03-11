How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in CA | California Sports Betting Sites

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Santos goes down this Saturday, March 12th, from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a UFC light heavyweight bout between former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos, as he takes on rising Russian contender Magomed Ankalaev. California sports betting is still not legalized, but betting on the UFC in California is still very possible. In this article, we will explore how to bet on the UFC in California, while cashing in on some of the very best free UFC betting bonuses, and California sportsbook promotions. Continue reading to learn more about betting on the UFC in California.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in California

Betting on the UFC in California is very popular, despite California sports betting still not being recognized as state law. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the UFC in California, check out the instructions below.

Pick a CA betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Santos vs Ankalaev Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your California sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight

California UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in California

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 12th, 2022

🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 4:00 pm ET

🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

UFC Apex, Las Vegas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

📊 UFC Records: Ankalaev (7-1) | Santos (14-8)

Ankalaev (7-1) | Santos (14-8) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Ankalaev -560 | Santos +410

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

Magomed Ankalaev is 7-1 in his UFC career, with all seven wins coming as the betting favorite. Meanwhile, Thiago Santos has gone 0-2 in his last two appearances as the betting underdog. To find out the betting odds on the UFC fight night main event, Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos, check out the odds table below via BetOnline.

UFC Fight Odds for Ankalaev vs Santos

Magomed Ankalaev is the -560 betting favorite in this match-up, with the former title challenger Thiago Santos lined at long-shot odds of +410.

Moneyline Odds Play Magomed Ankalaev -560 Thiago Santos +410

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Ankalaev vs Santos

The betting total in Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos is set at 3.5 rounds, with both the Over and Under, lined at -115 via BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 3.5 Rounds -115 Under 3.5 Rounds -115

UFC Fight Night Card

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

UFC Stats — Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

Bet on the UFC in California with some of the very best sportsbooks available. Before placing your UFC bets, be sure to check out the most applicable UFC betting trends and stats, as most California sportsbooks do not provide this information, with the UFC still being a somewhat niche betting market. Before placing your UFC bets, check out the stats and UFC betting trends below.

Magomed Ankalaev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 29

Born: Russia

Fighting out of – Makhachkala, Russia

Height: 6’3

Reach: 75″

Recent Trends: Over 5-3 in last 8 fights

UFC Record: 7-1

Thiago Santos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 38

Born: Brazil

Fighting out of – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Height: 6’2

Reach: 76″

Recent Trends: Over 7-3 in last 10 fights

UFC Record: 14-8

The Best California Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos

Magomed Ankalaev is the strong betting favorite in the main event of UFC Vegas 50. His opponent Thiago Santos is a former UFC title challenger but has been on a slight decline since returning from knee surgery back in 2020. California sports betting fans can wager on the action in more ways than one. Bet on the UFC in California by picking the exact method of victory, bet on round-by-round outcome props, or even bet whether or not the fight goes the distance. All that and more, with some of the very best California sportsbooks available for UFC betting. To learn more about betting on the UFC in California, scroll down to check out our reviews of the best California sportsbooks now.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Ankalaev vs Santos in California

The main event of UFC Vegas 50 sees Magomed Ankalaev take on former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Thiago Santos. Ankalaev has just one loss in his UFC career, which came in his UFC debut to Paul Craig. Since then, Ankalaev has won seven straight fights, four by stoppage and three by decision. Meanwhile, Thiago Santos got back on the winning track against Johnny Walker last October, putting a stop to a three-fight losing streak that started with his split-decision loss to the then UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones back in 2019. There is a very good chance that this fight goes the distance, with Santos’ hitting power, Ankalaev will be hesitant to get inside on the big Brazillian power-puncher. With this in mind, bet the Over 3.5 rounds at odds of -115 at BetOnline and enjoy the fights. To place your free UFC bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.

Bet on the UFC Fights tonight at BetOnline

