How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

On his way to the light heavyweight title, Magomed Ankalaev will be facing Thiago Santos in the octagon on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Ankalaev is a heavy favorite, UFC fans in Florida can find better value at the top offshore sportsbooks. With the Florida sports betting market closed, the best online sportsbooks are giving UFC fans better sports betting bonuses, free bets and exclusive perks. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Florida and claim $6,375 in free bets.

The Best Florida Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night formerly known as Vegas 50 has some great matchups in the Octagon. The best Florida sports betting sites are giving fans access to some of the best fight odds, bonuses and free bets for Ankalaev vs Santos.

Now, we’ll go over the best Florida sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night below.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Florida

With no movement on the Florida sports betting laws, UFC fans can place their bets at top offshore sportsbooks this weekend.

To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Florida, check out the list below.

Pick a FL betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Santos vs Ankalaev Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Florida sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight

Florida UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Florida

When is UFC Fight Night?

Check out the list below for important details about UFC Fight Night.

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00pm ET

7:00pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 🏆 UFC Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos 📊 UFC Stats: Santos 22-9-0 | Ankalaev 16-1-0

Santos 22-9-0 | Ankalaev 16-1-0 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Santos +410 | Ankalaev -560

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos Odds

Coming into the octagon this Saturday, Magomed Ankalaev is a heavy favorite at -560 odds. Ankalaev is a skilled striker with a 16-1 record. The Russian fighter is looking for a shot at the title contender after a win against underdog Thiago Santos. Santos sits at pretty attractive odds at +410. However, Ankalaev has the upperhand and will be hard to beat in any aspect of the game.

Check out the table below for the best UFC Fight Night odds from BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.

UFC Fight Odds for Ankalaev vs Santos

The best Florida sportsbooks have set Magomed Ankalaev at -550 odds. While Thiago Santos is the heavy underdog at +410 odds.

Moneyline Odds Play Magomed Ankalaev -560 Thiago Santos +410

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Ankalaev vs Santos

The best Florida Sportsbooks have set the line at 3.5 rounds.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 3.5 -115 Under 3.5 -115

UFC Fight Night Card

Main Card: 7pm EST

Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev (light heavyweight)

Marlon Moraes vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs Alex Caceres (featherweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr vs Karl Roberson (light heavyweight)

Drew Dober vs Terrance McKenney (lightweight)

Alex Pereira vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Preliminary: 4pm EST

Matthew Semelsberger vs AJ Fletcher (welterweight)

JJ Aldrich vs Gillian Robertson (women’s flyweight)

Trevin Jones vs Javid Basharat (bantamweight)

Damon Jackson vs Kamuela Kirk (featherweight)

Sabina Mazo vs Miranda Maverick (women’s flyweight)

Dalcha Lungiambula vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Kris Moutinho vs Guido Canetti (bantamweight)

Tafon Nchukwi vs Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)

UFC Stats — Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

Santos has a 22-9-0 overall record heading into Saturday night. The Brazilian fighter snapped a three fight losing streak against Johnny Walker with a unanimous decision. While Ankalaev has been streaking through the division with a seven fight win streak.

Magomed Ankalaev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #6 Light Heavyweight

Age: 29

Country: Russia

Height: 6’3 (191 cm)

Reach: 75” (191 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Record:16-1-0

Thiago Santos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #5 Light Heavyweight

Age: 38

Country: Brazil

Height: 6’2 (188 cm)

Reach: 76” (193 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 22-9-0

The Best Florida Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos

When it comes to UFC Fight Night, the top offshore sportsbooks are giving away free bets, sports betting bonuses, rewards, and more. UFC fans get more value at offshore sportsbooks with some of the best fight odds on UFC betting lines including props like method of victory, round betting, and more.

For more information on the best Florida sports betting bonuses available at top offshore sportsbooks, scroll down below.

BetOnline Florida Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For UFC Fight Night this weekend, the top Florida sports betting sites like BetOnline are offering competitive fight odds, big sports betting bonuses, and special rewards. New members receive $1,000 in free bets on their first qualifying deposit for the Ankalaev vs Santos fight. BetOnline is also giving out two free fight bets including a UFC player’s prop and in-play bet worth up to $25 each. One of the best Florida sports betting apps, BetOnline has the best UFC betting bonuses in the Sunshine State.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To sign up to BetOnline and receive your free Florida sports betting bonuses for UFC Fight Night, click the button below.

XBet Florida Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in FL

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live UFC 272 Betting In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With some of the best live UFC betting odds, XBet is known as one of the best Florida sportsbooks for UFC pay-per-view events. For UFC Fight night, XBet is handing out $500 in free fight bets to new members who sign up. XBet also has a large selection of Florida sports betting bonuses featuring promotions like weekly reloads, rebates, and more.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $500

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the link below to sign up to XBet and claim your free UFC Fight Night bets.

MyBookie Florida Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in FL

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Odds In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is one of the best Florida online gambling sites for UFC betting. The Florida sportsbook is featuring some of the best UFC Fight odds this weekend. For Florida residents trying to capitalize Ankalaev vs Santos, MyBookie allows members to have first access to a wide variety of props including method of victory, round betting, and more. MyBookie is also handing out $1,000 in Florida sports betting bonuses for UFC Fight Night.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to get your free Ankalaev vs Santos bets at MyBookie, one of the best UFC betting sites in Florida.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Ankalaev vs Santos in Florida

Santos has lost three of his last four fights coming into UFC Fight Night this weekend. While he is the heavy underdog, the books predict this match to be all Ankalaev. The Russian rising star is on a seve fight win streak and has finished five of his last 10 by punches. Look for Ankalaev to take this in three rounds. Take under 3.5 rounds at -115 odds.

Click on the button below to place your free bets on UFC Fight Night at BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting apps.

