How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in GA | Georgia Sports Betting Sites

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos is the main event for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 50 card, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos will look to string back-to-back wins together for the first time since prior to his split-decision loss to Jon Jones back in 2019, as he faces Russian contender Magomed Ankalaev. Georga sports betting is not yet state-endorsed, and while UFC betting fans may have a few hurdles to overcome when betting on the UFC in Georgia, it is still very possible. To learn more about how to bet on the UFC in Georgia. Continue reading this article as we explore the various Georgia sportsbooks that post UFC betting odds, and where you can find free bets and Georgia sportsbook offers. Scroll down and continue reading to learn more.

The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev

BetOnline Georgia Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night in GA – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night in GA XBet Georgia Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in GA – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in GA MyBookie Georgia Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in GA – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in GA BetUS GA Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights in Georgia – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights in Georgia Bovada Georgia UFC Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the Ankalaev Santos Fight in GA – $750 to Bet on the Ankalaev Santos Fight in GA

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Georgia

Georgia sports betting is still not state-regulated, despite UFC betting in Georgia being highly popular. While it’s still not state law for Georgia sportsbooks, there are still a number of options for Georgia residents who want to bet on the UFC. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the UFC in Georgia, read the instructions below, and continue scrolling for more information.

Pick a GA betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Santos vs Ankalaev Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Georgia sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight

Georgia UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Georgia

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 12th, 2022

🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 4:00 pm ET

🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

UFC Apex, Las Vegas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

📊 UFC Records: Ankalaev (7-1) | Santos (14-8)

Ankalaev (7-1) | Santos (14-8) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Ankalaev -560 | Santos +410

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

Magomed Ankalaev has just one career loss to his name, which came in his UFC debut against Paul Craig back in 2018. Meanwhile, Thiago Santos is 1-2 in his last three UFC appearances and is winless in his last two fights when lined as the betting underdog. For full betting odds on this weekend’s Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos UFC main event, check out the odds below via BetOnline.

UFC Fight Odds for Ankalaev vs Santos

Magomed Ankalaev is the steep -560 betting favorite vs Thiago Santos, who comes in as the long-shot +410 underdog.

Moneyline Odds Play Magomed Ankalaev -560 Thiago Santos +410

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Ankalaev vs Santos

The betting total in the Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos fight is set at 3.5 rounds, with odds of -115 on both sides.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 3.5 Rounds -115 Under 3.5 Rounds -115

UFC Fight Night Main Card

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

UFC Stats — Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

Betting on the UFC in Georgia is no different than betting on any other sport. Meaning you should be doing your due diligence to take in all of the applicable stats, betting trends, and information on the fighters or fight you choose to wager on. For some key stats and UFC betting trends for this Saturday’s Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos bout, check out the info below.

Magomed Ankalaev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 29

Born: Russia

Fighting out of – Makhachkala, Russia

Height: 6’3

Reach: 75″

Recent Trends: Over 5-3 in last 8 fights

UFC Record: 7-1

Thiago Santos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 38

Born: Brazil

Fighting out of – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Height: 6’2

Reach: 76″

Recent Trends: Over 7-3 in last 10 fights

UFC Record: 14-8

The Best Georgia Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos

With Magomed Ankalaev coming in as the steep betting favorite in this weekend’s UFC Fight Night main event, Georgia sports betting fans may be looking for alternative markets to wager on the big light heavyweight bout. Luckily, Georgia sportsbooks offer a number of unique UFC betting props, including method of victory props, round-by-round outcome props, and even offer live betting odds on the fights, as they happen. To learn more about betting on the UFC in Georgia, scroll down and check out our special sportsbook reviews of each of the best Georgia sportsbooks available.

BetOnline Georgia Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is currently offering Georgia sports betting fanatics a chance to get started with one of the most popular gambling apps in the United States and around the globe. BetOnline is easily the best Georgia sports betting app for betting on the UFC with bitcoin and other crypto coins. Georgia residents who register with MyBookie this weekend will receive a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a risk-free bet worth up to $50 when placing their first wager with their mobile device. To take advantage of these special promotions, while getting some of the very best UFC betting odds that any Georgia sportsbook has to offer, sign-up with BetOnline now.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get in on the action with BetOnline by clicking the link below now.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

XBet Georgia Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in GA

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live UFC Betting In Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on the UFC with XBet now to collect some great offers for Georgia sports betting fans. GA residents who register with XBet to bet on the UFC in Georgia this weekend will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a complimentary ten-dollar casino gaming chip, just for signing up. Take advantage of these offers, while using one of the most basic and easy-to-use Georgia sports betting apps available.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $500

GA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get in on the action with XBet, click the link below now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

MyBookie Georgia Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in GA

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Odds In Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is by far the most generous Georgia sports betting app when it comes to offering their customers loyalty rewards and specials Georgia sportsbook bonuses. New customers with MyBookie who live in Georgia that sign-up to bet on the UFC this weekend will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. Sign-up with MyBookie to bet on the UFC in Georgia now. MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

GA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get started with one of the most lucrative Georgia sports betting offers by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Ankalaev vs Santos in Georgia

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos is the main event for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos is just 1-2 since making his return from knee surgery in 2020, with his most recent win coming in a five-round decision against Johnny Walker in late 2021. His opponent Magomed Ankalaev is riding a seven-fight winning streak, with four wins by stoppage, and three by decisions. Between Santos and Ankalaev, they have combined for a record of 12-6 to the Over dating back to 2018. With this in mind, there may be a better chance for this fight to go the distance than what the odds are indicating, which is why there is value on the ‘Over 3.5 rounds’ prop at odds of -115. To place your free UFC bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.

Bet on the UFC Fights tonight at BetOnline

About Al Odds Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ View all posts by Al Odds

Read next