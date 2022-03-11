How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada | Nevada Sports Betting Sites

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev goes down Saturday, March 12th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev, a light heavyweight tilt with major implications. Nevada sports betting fans who wish to wager on this weekend’s big fights are in luck, as many Nevada sportsbooks offer some of the very best odds available for UFC betting. To learn more about how to bet on UFC fight night in Nevada, continue reading this article.

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada

Betting on the UFC in Nevada is simple and very easy. If you’re new to Nevada or have just never bet on the UFC in Nevada, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. For a brief step-by-step guide on how to bet on the UFC in Nevada, check out the instructions below.

Pick an NV betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Santos vs Ankalaev Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight

Nevada UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Nevada

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 12th, 2022

🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 4:00 pm ET

🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

UFC Apex, Las Vegas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

📊 UFC Records: Ankalaev (7-1) | Santos (14-8)

Ankalaev (7-1) | Santos (14-8) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Ankalaev -560 | Santos +410

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

Magomed Ankalaev is 7-1 in his UFC career as the betting favorite, while Thiago Santos is 0-2 in his last two bouts when lined as the betting underdog, including his UFC Light Heavyweight title fight against Jon Jones back in 2019. To find out more odds for UFC betting in Nevada this weekend, check out the tables below via BetOnline.

UFC Fight Odds for Ankalaev vs Santos

Magomed Ankalaev comes in as the heavy -560 betting favorite over Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 50.

Moneyline Odds Play Magomed Ankalaev -560 Thiago Santos +410

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Ankalaev vs Santos

The betting total in Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos is currently lined at 3.5 rounds, with odds of -115 on both sides.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 3.5 Rounds -115 Under 3.5 Rounds -115

UFC Fight Night Card

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

UFC Stats — Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

When betting on the UFC in Nevada, it’s always best to be prepared. Similar to any other sport, statistical betting trends can be extremely useful when making your UFC wagers. Let’s check out some key stats and UFC betting trends before betting on UFC Vegas 50.

Magomed Ankalaev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 29

Born: Russia

Fighting out of – Makhachkala, Russia

Height: 6’3

Reach: 75″

Recent Trends: Over 5-3 in last 8 fights

UFC Record: 7-1

Thiago Santos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 38

Born: Brazil

Fighting out of – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Height: 6’2

Reach: 76″

Recent Trends: Over 7-3 in last 10 fights

UFC Record: 14-8

The Best Nevada Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos

Magomed Ankalaev comes in as the steep betting favorite in this match-up, which may cause a problem for Nevada sports betting fans who are looking to back the Russian light heavyweight. Thankfully, a number of Nevada sports betting apps offer a ton of alternative markets and UFC betting props for each and every UFC event on the schedule. Bet on the exact method of victory, whether the fight goes the distance or not, or even round-by-round props. Whatever your choice is, Nevada sportsbooks will have you covered. To learn more about betting on the UFC in Nevada, check out our reviews of the best Nevada sportsbooks.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Ankalaev vs Santos in Nevada

Two light heavyweights square off on Saturday for UFC Vegas 50. Magomed Ankalaev has just one loss in his pro-MMA career, which came in his UFC debut against Paul Craig. Since then, Ankalaev has won seven straight fights, with four wins by stoppage and three by decisions. His opponent, Thiago Santos, has gone the distance in four of his last ten fights, with his most recent win being a five-round decision over fellow Brazillian Johnny Walker. With the potential of a decision alot more likely than what the odds are indicating, take the Over 3.5 rounds prop at odds of -115 and enjoy the fights.

To place your free UFC bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.

Bet on the UFC Fights tonight at BetOnline

