How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada | Nevada Sports Betting Sites

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev goes down Saturday, March 12th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev, a light heavyweight tilt with major implications. Nevada sports betting fans who wish to wager on this weekend’s big fights are in luck, as many Nevada sportsbooks offer some of the very best odds available for UFC betting.
To learn more about how to bet on UFC fight night in Nevada, continue reading this article.
The Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev
- BetOnline Nevada Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night in NV
- XBet Nevada Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in NV
- MyBookie Nevada Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in NV
- BetUS NV Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights in Nevada
- Bovada Nevada UFC Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the Ankalaev Santos Fight in NV
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada
Betting on the UFC in Nevada is simple and very easy. If you’re new to Nevada or have just never bet on the UFC in Nevada, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. For a brief step-by-step guide on how to bet on the UFC in Nevada, check out the instructions below.
- Pick an NV betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Santos vs Ankalaev
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night
- Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight
Nevada UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Nevada
- 🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos
- 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 12th, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 4:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
- 🏆 UFC Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos
- 📊 UFC Records: Ankalaev (7-1) | Santos (14-8)
- 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Ankalaev -560 | Santos +410
UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds
UFC Fight Odds for Ankalaev vs Santos
Magomed Ankalaev comes in as the heavy -560 betting favorite over Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 50.
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Magomed Ankalaev
|-560
|Thiago Santos
|+410
Fight Odds on Total Rounds Ankalaev vs Santos
The betting total in Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos is currently lined at 3.5 rounds, with odds of -115 on both sides.
|Total Rounds
|Odds
|Play
|Over 3.5 Rounds
|-115
|Under 3.5 Rounds
|-115
UFC Fight Night Card
- Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev
- Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres
- Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson
- Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney
- Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva
UFC Stats — Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos
Magomed Ankalaev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Age: 29
- Born: Russia
- Fighting out of – Makhachkala, Russia
- Height: 6’3
- Reach: 75″
- Recent Trends: Over 5-3 in last 8 fights
- UFC Record: 7-1
Thiago Santos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Age: 38
- Born: Brazil
- Fighting out of – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Height: 6’2
- Reach: 76″
- Recent Trends: Over 7-3 in last 10 fights
- UFC Record: 14-8
The Best Nevada Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos
Magomed Ankalaev comes in as the steep betting favorite in this match-up, which may cause a problem for Nevada sports betting fans who are looking to back the Russian light heavyweight. Thankfully, a number of Nevada sports betting apps offer a ton of alternative markets and UFC betting props for each and every UFC event on the schedule. Bet on the exact method of victory, whether the fight goes the distance or not, or even round-by-round props. Whatever your choice is, Nevada sportsbooks will have you covered.
To learn more about betting on the UFC in Nevada, check out our reviews of the best Nevada sportsbooks.
BetOnline Nevada Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free UFC Bets in Nevada
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
To learn more about betting on the UFC in Nevada with BetOnline, click the link below.
XBet Nevada Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in NV
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live UFC Betting In Nevada
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
XBet is offering Nevada sports betting fans who bet on the UFC up to $500 in free bets for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. Bet on the UFC in Nevada with XBet this weekend and receive a matched welcome bonus of up to $500, as well as a free ten-dollar casino chip for online casino gaming, completely complimentary.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- NV Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Nevada sports betting fans can get in on the UFC betting action with XBet by clicking the link below.
MyBookie Nevada Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in NV
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best UFC Odds In Nevada
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie gets Nevada sports betting fans into the action with some of the very best betting lines available for UFC Fight Night. As one of the best Nevada gambling apps, MyBookie makes it a priority to make their customers happy, which includes a wide variety of sportsbook bonuses and free bets for the entire UFC schedule. Residents in Nevada who sign-up with MyBookie today will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- NV Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To get in on the action with MyBookie, click the link below now.
Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Ankalaev vs Santos in Nevada
Two light heavyweights square off on Saturday for UFC Vegas 50. Magomed Ankalaev has just one loss in his pro-MMA career, which came in his UFC debut against Paul Craig. Since then, Ankalaev has won seven straight fights, with four wins by stoppage and three by decisions. His opponent, Thiago Santos, has gone the distance in four of his last ten fights, with his most recent win being a five-round decision over fellow Brazillian Johnny Walker. With the potential of a decision alot more likely than what the odds are indicating, take the Over 3.5 rounds prop at odds of -115 and enjoy the fights.
To place your free UFC bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.
Read next
Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. Columbus Blue Jackets 3/11/22 @ 6:00PM CST at Nationwide Arena
Minnesota Wild (34-19-3) 71pts 3rd in the Central 3.73 Goals For Per Game (3rd in the NHL) 3.23 Goals Against Per Game (23rd in the...