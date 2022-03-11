How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in TX | Texas Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the UFC in Texas this weekend as former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos takes on Russian contender Magomed Ankalaev, this Saturday, March 12th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Ankalaev is on a seven-fight winning streak and comes in as the steep betting favorite against Thiago Santos, who has gone 1-2 since returning from knee surgery in 2020. Texas sports betting is still not state-regulated, despite being the largest state in the U.S. To learn more about betting on the UFC in Texas, while collecting some of the very best Texas sportsbook bonuses and free UFC bet offers, scroll down and continue reading now.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev

BetOnline Texas Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night in TX – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night in TX XBet Texas Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in TX – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in TX MyBookie Texas Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in TX – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in TX BetUS TX Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights in Texas – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights in Texas Bovada Texas UFC Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the Ankalaev Santos Fight in TX – $750 to Bet on the Ankalaev Santos Fight in TX

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Texas

Texas sports betting is still not legal and regulated, and while there may be some extra hurdles for Texas sports betting fans to overcome, betting on the UFC in Texas is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the UFC in Texas, check out the instructions below.

Pick a TX betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Santos vs Ankalaev Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Texas sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight

Texas UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Texas

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 12th, 2022

🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 4:00 pm ET

🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

UFC Apex, Las Vegas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

📊 UFC Records: Ankalaev (7-1) | Santos (14-8)

Ankalaev (7-1) | Santos (14-8) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Ankalaev -560 | Santos +410

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

Magomed Ankalaev is 7-1 in his UFC career, with all seven wins coming as the betting favorite, while Thiago Santos has gone 0-2 in his last two appearances as the betting underdog. To find out the betting odds for this weekend’s Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos match-up, check out the odds table below via BetOnline.

UFC Fight Odds for Ankalaev vs Santos

Magomed Ankalaev is the -560 betting favorite in this match-up, with Thiago Santos lined as the long-shot +410 underdog.

Moneyline Odds Play Magomed Ankalaev -560 Thiago Santos +410

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Ankalaev vs Santos

The betting total for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos is set at 3.5 rounds, with the Over and Under both lined at odds of -115.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 3.5 Rounds -115 Under 3.5 Rounds -115

UFC Fight Night Main Card

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

UFC Stats — Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

Not unlike when betting on any other sport, betting on the UFC in Texas comes with a whole lot of stats and betting trends to take in. Before placing your bets on the big fight this weekend, be sure to dive into all of the applicable data, stats, and UFC betting trends available for the main event. To learn more about the Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos match-up, check out the information below.

Magomed Ankalaev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 29

Born: Russia

Fighting out of – Makhachkala, Russia

Height: 6’3

Reach: 75″

Recent Trends: Over 5-3 in last 8 fights

UFC Record: 7-1

Thiago Santos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 38

Born: Brazil

Fighting out of – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Height: 6’2

Reach: 76″

Recent Trends: Over 7-3 in last 10 fights

UFC Record: 14-8

The Best Texas Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos is the main event for UFC Vegas 50. With Ankalaev lined as the steep betting favorite, UFC betting fans may want to take a different route when betting on the main event of the evening. Texas sports betting fans are in luck, as numerous Texas gambling apps offer alternative markets for UFC betting, including method of victory props, round-by-round outcome props, and even live fight odds for betting on the big fight as it’s taking place. To learn more about how to bet on the UFC in Texas while collecting a ton of great Texas sportsbook offers, scroll down and check out our Texas sports betting site reviews.

BetOnline Texas Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Texas sports gambling app available for those who wish to bet on the UFC in Texas. If you’re into cryptocurrency, BetOnline is the best Texas sports betting app for betting with bitcoin, and other crypto coins. Texas residents who register with BetOnline now will receive a 50% registration bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a risk-free bet of up to $50 when placing their first wager from a mobile device. Terms and conditions apply, read below.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on the UFC in Texas with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

XBet Texas Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in TX

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live UFC Betting In Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is by far the most user-friendly Texas sportsbook available on the market for UFC betting in the Lone Star state. Sign-up with XBet now and Texas residents will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a complimentary online casino gaming chip worth ten dollars. Get in on the action with one of the most easy-to-use Texas sports betting apps available.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $500

TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get started with XBet now, click on the link below.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

MyBookie Texas Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in TX

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Odds In Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is one of the most accommodating Texas sportsbooks when it comes to offering risk-free bets for UFC Fight Night. MyBookie offers Texas sports betting fans a ton of sportsbook promotions and loyalty rewards, as well as special bonus rewards for customers in Texas. Register with MyBookie this weekend to place bets on UFC Fight Night in Texas and receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. Terms and conditions apply, read below. MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To bet on the UFC in Texas with MyBookie now, click on the link below.

Join MyBookie Now

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Ankalaev vs Santos in Texas

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos is the main event for UFC Vegas 50 this Saturday from the UFC Apex. Ankalaev is on a seven-fight win streak, with four of his last seven wins coming by way of stoppage. Meanwhile, Thiago Santos is 6-4 in his last ten UFC bouts, with his most recent win coming by way of a five-round unanimous decision against Johnny Walker back in October of last year. Between Ankalaev and Santos, 12 of their 18 previous fights combined have gone ‘Over’ the betting total. With this in mind, there is a far greater chance that this fight goes deeper than what the odds are indicating, which is why there is value on the Over 3.5 rounds prop at the current price of -115. To make your free UFC bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.

Bet on the UFC Fights tonight at BetOnline

About Al Odds Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ View all posts by Al Odds

Read next