How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in TX | Texas Sports Betting Sites

Texas sports betting is still not state-regulated, despite being the largest state in the U.S. To learn more about betting on the UFC in Texas, while collecting some of the very best Texas sportsbook bonuses and free UFC bet offers, scroll down and continue reading now.
The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev
- BetOnline Texas Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night in TX
- XBet Texas Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in TX
- MyBookie Texas Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in TX
- BetUS TX Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights in Texas
- Bovada Texas UFC Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the Ankalaev Santos Fight in TX
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Texas
Texas sports betting is still not legal and regulated, and while there may be some extra hurdles for Texas sports betting fans to overcome, betting on the UFC in Texas is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the UFC in Texas, check out the instructions below.
- Pick a TX betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Santos vs Ankalaev
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Texas sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night
- Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight
Texas UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Texas
- 🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos
- 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 12th, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 4:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
- 🏆 UFC Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos
- 📊 UFC Records: Ankalaev (7-1) | Santos (14-8)
- 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Ankalaev -560 | Santos +410
UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds
UFC Fight Odds for Ankalaev vs Santos
Magomed Ankalaev is the -560 betting favorite in this match-up, with Thiago Santos lined as the long-shot +410 underdog.
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Magomed Ankalaev
|-560
|Thiago Santos
|+410
Fight Odds on Total Rounds Ankalaev vs Santos
The betting total for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos is set at 3.5 rounds, with the Over and Under both lined at odds of -115.
|Total Rounds
|Odds
|Play
|Over 3.5 Rounds
|-115
|Under 3.5 Rounds
|-115
UFC Fight Night Main Card
- Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev
- Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres
- Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson
- Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney
- Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva
UFC Stats — Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos
To learn more about the Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos match-up, check out the information below.
Magomed Ankalaev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Age: 29
- Born: Russia
- Fighting out of – Makhachkala, Russia
- Height: 6’3
- Reach: 75″
- Recent Trends: Over 5-3 in last 8 fights
- UFC Record: 7-1
Thiago Santos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Age: 38
- Born: Brazil
- Fighting out of – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Height: 6’2
- Reach: 76″
- Recent Trends: Over 7-3 in last 10 fights
- UFC Record: 14-8
The Best Texas Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos
To learn more about how to bet on the UFC in Texas while collecting a ton of great Texas sportsbook offers, scroll down and check out our Texas sports betting site reviews.
BetOnline Texas Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free UFC Bets in Texas
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bet on the UFC in Texas with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.
XBet Texas Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in TX
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live UFC Betting In Texas
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To get started with XBet now, click on the link below.
MyBookie Texas Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in TX
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best UFC Odds In Texas
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To bet on the UFC in Texas with MyBookie now, click on the link below.
Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Ankalaev vs Santos in Texas
Between Ankalaev and Santos, 12 of their 18 previous fights combined have gone ‘Over’ the betting total. With this in mind, there is a far greater chance that this fight goes deeper than what the odds are indicating, which is why there is value on the Over 3.5 rounds prop at the current price of -115.
To make your free UFC bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.
Read next
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide
On his way to the light heavyweight title, Magomed Ankalaev will be facing Thiago Santos in the octagon on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las...