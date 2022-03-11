How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Offshore Sportsbooks for UFC Betting

Headlining the main event at UFC Fight Night Madogmed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos goes live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. With a lopsided fight, heavily favored towards Ankalaev, the top offshore betting sites are showing better value on UFC betting odds, props and sports betting bonuses this weekend for UFC Fight Night. While the US sports betting isn’t legal in every state, UFC fans can bet at safe and regulated offshore sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC Fight Night at the best offshore sportsbook and benefit from $6,375 in free bets.

The Best Offshore Sportsbooks for UFC Betting

The top offshore betting sites are giving out better fight odds, bigger UFC betting bonuses, free bets, and special perks to Americans that want to bet on UFC Fight Night. While US sports betting isn’t legal in every state, offshore gambling sites provide an opportunity to UFC fans to turn their MMA knowledge into cold hard cash.

Now we’ll rate the best offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting and the sports betting bonuses available for UFC Fight Night.

BetOnline UFC Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Ankalaev vs Santos – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Ankalaev vs Santos XBet UFC Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev MyBookie Offshore Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 MMA Betting Bonus to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos – $1,000 MMA Betting Bonus to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos BetUS Sports Betting Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night Bovada UFC Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the Ankalaev Santos Fight – $750 to Bet on the Ankalaev Santos Fight

How to Bet on UFC Fights at the Offshore Betting Sites

While Americans wait for the US sports betting market to open across the country, the top offshore sports betting sites are making it simple for MMA fans to bet online.

Check out the list below to learn how to bet on UFC Fight Night at top Offshore Sportsbooks

Click a link to choose your offshore sports betting bonus Sign up to the offshore sportsbook to claim your UFC betting offers Make a qualifying deposit and get free UFC bets.

UFC Fights Tonight — How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos

Want to bet on UFC Fight Night this weekend?

Check out the list below for some key details about UFC Fight Night, scroll down below.

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 7:00pm ET

7:00pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night : UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 🏆 UFC Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos 📊 UFC Stats: Santos 22-9-0 | Ankalaev 16-1-0

Santos 22-9-0 | Ankalaev 16-1-0 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Santos +410 | Ankalaev -560

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos Odds

Ankalaev comes into UFC Apex as a heavy favorite at -560. While there isn’t much value taking Ankalaev on the moneyline, Americans have access to some of the best UFC betting lines at top offshore sportsbooks. On the other side, Santos is a long shot coming into Saturday with +410 odds. While Santos’ fight odds are very attractive, Americans will have to get creative for the best bets on UFC Fight Night.

Check out the best Ankalaev vs Santos odds below from BetOnline, one of the best US offshore sports betting sites.

UFC Fight Odds for Ankalaev vs Santos

The best offshore betting sites have set Magomed Ankalaev at -550 odds. While Thiago Santos is the heavy underdog at +410 odds.

Moneyline Odds Play Magomed Ankalaev -560 Thiago Santos +410

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Ankalaev vs Santos

The best offshore sports betting apps have set the line at 3.5 rounds.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 3.5 -115 Under 3.5 -115

UFC Fight Night Card

Main Card: 7pm EST

Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev (light heavyweight)

Marlon Moraes vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs Alex Caceres (featherweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr vs Karl Roberson (light heavyweight)

Drew Dober vs Terrance McKenney (lightweight)

Alex Pereira vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Preliminary: 4pm EST

Matthew Semelsberger vs AJ Fletcher (welterweight)

JJ Aldrich vs Gillian Robertson (women’s flyweight)

Trevin Jones vs Javid Basharat (bantamweight)

Damon Jackson vs Kamuela Kirk (featherweight)

Sabina Mazo vs Miranda Maverick (women’s flyweight)

Dalcha Lungiambula vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Kris Moutinho vs Guido Canetti (bantamweight)

Tafon Nchukwi vs Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)

UFC Stats — Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

Ankalaev is looking for his shot at the light heavyweight title, the Russian fight has a hot fight streak of seven wins in a row. Ankalaev will be facing Santos in the octagon this weekend, both fighters have similar approaches being counter punches. Santos just snapped a three fight loss streak

Magomed Ankalaev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #6 Light Heavyweight

Age: 29

Country: Russia

Height: 6’3 (191 cm)

Reach: 75” (191 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Record:16-1-0

Thiago Santos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #5 Light Heavyweight

Age: 38

Country: Brazil

Height: 6’2 (188 cm)

Reach: 76” (193 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 22-9-0

The Best Offshore Betting Sites For The UFC Fights Tonight

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night features a very lopsided battle between Santos vs Ankalaev. For MMA fans looking for better value on the fight, the best offshore betting sites offer competitive UFC odds for props like method of victory, round betting, unanimous decision bets, and more. The top offshore sportsbooks are giving away big sports betting bonuses to Americans this weekend’s UFC Fight Night

For more information on the top offshore sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night, scroll down below.

BetOnline UFC Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Santos vs Ankalaev

⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 🏆 Founded 2004 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For UFC fans trying to get their hands on the best US sports betting bonuses, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the best offshore sports betting site, BetOnline is giving sports fans three free bets for this weekend’s fight. Americans can cash in on a free UFC player’s props, in-play bet and a matched free mobile bet. At BetOnline, new members can claim up to $1,000 in free bets for UFC Fight Night. Not only does BetOnline give the best sports betting offers but the offshore sportsbook features some of the best UFC fight odds on the market.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To sign up to BetOnline and claim your free UFC betting bonuses, click the button below.

XBet UFC Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live UFC Fight Night Betting 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to UFC betting, XBet is tough to beat. As one of the leading offshore betting sites in the US, XBet provides some of the best live UFC betting odds. Not only does the offshore sportsbook have great fight odds but XBet offers a wide variety of UFC props including method of victory, round betting, and more. XBet is definitely one of the best offshore sports betting apps when it comes to UFC betting.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Offshore Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To sign up to XBet and claim your free bets for UFC Fight Night, click the button below.

MyBookie Offshore Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 MMA Betting Bonus to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Odds 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best offshore online gambling sites for UFC betting odds, MyBookie features some of the best sports betting lines in the country. Unlike other offshore sportsbooks, MyBooke takes less vig on sports betting odds, allowing Americans to maximize their profits online. New members can receive $1,000 in free bets for UFC Fight Night this weekend. With competitive UFC odds and big sports betting bonuses, money tends to go the distance at MyBookie.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Offshore Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to receive your free UFC Fight Night bets at MyBookie, one of the best US sports betting apps.

Free UFC Fight Night Picks | Best Bets For UFC Fight Night

The Apex Arena hosts a smaller octagon to force action this weekend for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night While Ankalaev is on a seven fight win streak and gunning for his chance at the light heavyweight title, Santos collected his first win after his brutal loss to Jon Jones, former light heavyweight champion. The books have this set as a very lopsided fight, UFC bettors can still find value in props betting. Look for Ankaklaev to finish this one in three rounds, take Ankalaev in round three at +800 odds at top offshore sportsbooks.

Click on the button below to place your free bets for UFC Fight Night at BetOnline, one of the best offshore gambling sites in the US.

Bet on the UFC Fights tonight at BetOnline

