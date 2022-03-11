Jets vs Islanders Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Winnipeg Jets are set to take on the New York Islanders on Friday night at 7:30. This game will be played at the UBS Arena as the Islanders are going to be coming in at 22-24-8 while the Winnipeg Jets will be coming in at 26-22-10. Winnipeg will be coming in on a two-game winning streak as they have won four out of their last 10 games and the Islanders will be coming in winning four of their last 10 games.

Jets vs Islanders – Game Information

📊 Records: Jets(26-22-10), Islanders(22-24-8)

Jets(26-22-10), Islanders(22-24-8) 📅 Date: March 11th, 2022

March 11th, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

7:30 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: UBS Arena

UBS Arena 🎲 Odds: Islanders(-120), Jets(+100)

Jets vs Islanders Odds

Both of these teams have not been playing great hockey as of late, and if they want to somehow find a way to sneak into the playoffs, they’re almost going to have to play perfect hockey down the stretch.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Jets vs Islanders Preview

Winnipeg will travel to New York on Friday for a battle versus the Islanders. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Friday’s game, check out our Islanders versus Jets previews below.

Islanders Trying To Turn Their Season Around

There’s no denying that the New York Islanders have certainly not had the season that they were hoping for. This was a team coming into the year that everybody expected to make some noise, and that certainly hasn’t been the case. They are, however, going to be coming this one playing some decent hockey as of late including an impressive win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, and almost beating the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

In their most recent game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Islanders were able to come away with an impressive 6-0 victory. Anthony Beauvillier, Anders Lee, and Ryan Pulock all had three points in this contest.

It is to be expected that Semyon Varlamov will be in the net for the Islanders on Friday. He’s not having a great year as he is 3-12-1, with a 91% save percentage, and has allowed nearly three goals per game.

Jets Looking To Stay Hot

The Winnipeg Jets are another team that hasn’t had much success this season. They’re going to be coming into this one at 26-22-10 on the year. They have, however, won two games in a row and they’re going to look to make that three against a tough Islanders team on Friday.

In the Jets’ most recent game, they were able to come away with a tight victory against the New Jersey Devils 2-1, and in the game before that, they beat arguably the best team in hockey in the Tampa Bay Lightning, 7-4. In that game, Mark Scheifele led the way with four points.

It is to be expected that Connor Hellebuyck will be in the net for the Jets on Friday. He is 19-29 on the season with a 90% save percentage and has allowed nearly three goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Jets Trends

33-25 ATS this season.

31 games have gone OVER while 26 have gone UNDER.

Islanders Trends

23 games have gone OVER while 30 have gone UNDER.

23-31 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Jets vs Islanders

For this game, I’m actually going to go with the Winnipeg Jets to win outright. The New York Islanders just haven’t been playing great hockey as of late, and with the Winnipeg Jets coming off two impressive wins against two tough teams, I expect that trend to continue against this below-average Islanders team.

I also expect this game to go over. Although both teams’ goalies have roughly given up around three goals per game, I do think that there will be more than six goals in this game.

Get free NHL bets for the Jets vs Islanders game at BetOnline below.

Get Free NHL Bets at BetOnline

About Jon Conahan View all posts by Jon Conahan

Read next