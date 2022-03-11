Knicks vs Grizzlies Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds

For Friday night’s interconference rematch, the New York Knicks are aiming to upset the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum; free NBA picks are viewable here. This is the second time these teams have faced off during this regular season. Keep reading for Knicks vs Grizzlies preview content.

Can Ja Morant and the Grizzlies defeat the Knicks again? Ranking seventh in the NBA in scoring, Ja Morant is averaging 27.5 points per game. As a team, Memphis is averaging 114 points per game as well. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are available below.

Knicks vs Grizzlies — Game Information

🏀 Teams: New York Knicks | Memphis Grizzlies

New York Knicks 📊 Record: Knicks (28-38, 30-36 ATS) | Grizzlies (45-22, 44-23 ATS)

Knicks (28-38, 30-36 ATS) | Grizzlies (45-22, 44-23 ATS) 📅 Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, MSG Network, NBA TV & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, MSG Network, NBA TV & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: FedEXForum; Memphis, Tennessee

FedEXForum; Memphis, Tennessee 🎲 Odds: Knicks +9.5 (-105) | Grizzlies -9.5 (-110)

Knicks vs Grizzlies Odds | NBA Picks

In tonight’s mismatch, the Knicks are 9.5-point underdogs on the road. New York is 18-14 as a favorite, 10-24 as an underdog and 17-17 ATS on the road. Not to mention, the Knicks’ over/under away record is 17-17. The team is 4-1 ATS in its last five matchups versus Western Conference opponents.

Meanwhile, Memphis is 29-12 as a favorite, 14-10 as an underdog and 21-12 ATS at home. For those interested, the Grizzlies’ over/under record at home is 16-16-1. The total has gone over in four of their past five games against Atlantic Division teams. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Knicks vs Grizzlies Injuries | Free NBA Picks

The Knicks have a total of six players on their injury report: PG Derrick Rose (out indefinitely), PG Kemba Walker (out for the season), C Nerlens Noel (out), SG Cam Reddish (out for the season), SF Obi Toppin (questionable) and SG Quentin Grimes (out).

Next, the only player listed on the Grizzlies’ report is SG Dillon Brooks (out indefinitely). Brooks was expected to return to the lineup at the beginning of March. Though, his left ankle needed more time to recover. The guard could come back to play in the coming week.

Knicks vs Grizzlies Preview

As of yet, the Knicks rank 12th in the Eastern Conference. They have a slim chance of qualifying for a playoff spot, but the team needs four teams to fall apart: Wizards, Hawks, Hornets and Nets. In other words, it’s probably not going to happen. New York’s conference record is 14-25. Although the Knicks are struggling, the Grizzlies are playing excellent basketball. They rank second in the Western Conference, and their conference record is 30-14.

Nonetheless, in the previous three head-to-head meetings, the Knicks are 2-1 against the Grizzlies. New York last defeated them 133-129 at Madison Square Garden on Apr. 9, 2021. Since then, the Grizzlies are 2-0 against them. On Feb. 2, Memphis won 120-108 on the road. .

Tonight the @memgrizz set a franchise record with 42 fast break points in a 132-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/5DpyodnS1R — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 9, 2022

Knicks are making an effort to win their fourth straight game

The Knicks are 3-7 in their past 10 games played, but all three wins were earned over the last six days. Despite beating the Clippers, Kings and Mavericks during this stretch, their injuries are piling up. They are about to play the Grizzlies without Nerlens Noel and Quentin Grimes.

In the Knicks’ 107-77 blowout road victory over the Mavericks on Wednesday, forward Julius Randle led his team in scoring with 26 points in 34 minutes played. Forward RJ Barrett also accumulated 18 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 38 minutes spent on the court. New York outrebounded Dallas 55 to 37 in this surprising win. The Knicks are 4-1 ATS in their previous five road games.

Grizzlies have to display more consistency in March

Additionally, the Grizzlies are 6-4 in their last 10 contests. Also, the team is 2-2 in its past four games. They trail the first-place Suns by 8.5 games in their conference. Aside from losing to the Celtics and Rockets this month, the Grizzlies are rising to the occasion in the second half of this 2021-22 season.

On Tuesday, in the team’s 132-111 home win over the Pelicans, guard Ja Morant scored a team-high 24 points in 27 minutes played. Memphis outscored New Orleans 62 to 48 in the paint. They set a franchise record with 42 fast break points. With another win against the Knicks, the Grizzlies might even go up one more game over the Warriors in the standings.

NBA Betting Trends – Knicks vs Grizzlies | NBA Picks

New York Knicks

New York is 4-1 ATS in the team’s last five contests.

The Knicks are 5-14 SU in their past 19 games played.

And, the Knicks are 5-11 SU in their previous 16 matchups versus the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis is 13-5 ATS in its past 18 games played.

The Grizzlies are 13-5 SU in their last 18 contests.

Also, the total has gone under in five of the Grizzlies’ previous seven games.

Free NBA Picks — New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Picks & Prediction

According to the point spread consensus, 63% of bettors are convinced that Memphis will cover the spread at FedExForum. Pertaining to the point total consensus, 79% of gamblers believe the total will go over 228.5. The Knicks are 2-7 in their past nine road games versus the Grizzlies. It’s just another reason why oddsmakers are favoring Memphis to win.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies have a 73.1% probability of winning.

The total has gone over in 10 of the Grizzlies’ previous 15 contests. Factoring in talent and all of New York’s injuries, Memphis has a high chance of winning and covering the spread. So, pick the Grizzlies to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 228.5. More NBA picks are on the main page.

