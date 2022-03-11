The Best US Sports Betting Offers for This Weekend

March is here and the madness has already begun, the best US sports betting sites are offering big betting bonuses, free bet offers, and contests with exclusive prizes. While the US sports betting market is not legal in every state, Americans can still bet on their favorite sports online. In this article we’ll go over the best US sports betting offers available to Americans this weekend and how to claim $6,375 in free bonus cash.

The Best US Sports Betting Offers for This Weekend

At the top US sportsbooks, Americans have access to a wide variety of sports betting lines, odds and props for popular sports like the NBA, NHL, and NFL. Exclusively for this weekend, Americans can cash in on US sports betting bonuses for events like NCAA conference tournaments, The Players Championship, and UFC Fight Night.

To learn more about the best bonuses available for online sports betting that USA residents can claim, scroll down below.

BetOnline US Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for US Residents – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for US Residents XBet US Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Online Sports Betting in the USA – $500 in Free Bets for Online Sports Betting in the USA MyBookie US Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus for Sports Betting in USA – $1,000 Bonus for Sports Betting in USA BetUS Sports Betting USA Offers – $3,125 in USA Sports Betting Bonuses – $3,125 in USA Sports Betting Bonuses Bovada US Betting Bonus – $750 Bonus for Sports Betting USA Residents – $750 Bonus for Sports Betting USA Residents

How to Claim US Sports Betting Offers for This Weekend 2022

While college basketball fans wait for Selection Sunday to fill out their March Madness brackets, Americans can bet on The Players Championship, UFC Fight Night, and the NCAA conference tournaments. Even though the US sports betting market is not regulated in every state, Americans can still be on popular sports events online including NBA, NHL, and more.

For more information on how to claim free bets for The Players Championship, check the list out below.

Pick the best US sports betting offers from this page. Sign up to the US sportsbook and make a qualifying deposit Redeem your free US sports betting bonus for The Players Championship

The Best Sports Betting Sites in USA with Free Bets for This Weekend

Now that it’s bracket season, the top US sportsbooks are giving out large cash prizes and rewards for March Madness contests. For this weekend, the best US online gambling sites are giving away free bet offers for The Players Championship, NCAA conference tournaments, and UFC Fight Night.

1. BetOnline US Betting Offers — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for US Residents

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Most Free Bets in the US 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With the NCAA conference tournaments, The Players Championship and UFC Fight Night happening this weekend, the best US Sports Betting sites like BetOnline are giving away free betting bonuses. At BetOnline, Americans can take advantage of a wide variety of free sports bets including a player’s prop, in-play and matched mobile bet. BetOnline also is handing out $1,000 in US sports betting bonuses to Americans on their first qualifying deposit. One of the top US sportsbooks, BetOnline offers many sports contests like the March Madness Bracket contest. With $250,000 in cash prizes, Americans can win more money at BetOnline.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free US Sports betting offers at BetOnline, click the button below.

2. XBet US Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Online Sports Betting in the USA

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Best US Live Sports Betting Odds 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best US sports betting sites, XBet features the best live sports betting odds in the country. Sports fans can maximize their profits on in-play betting at XBet. Compared to other US online gambling sites, XBet gives more value to Americans by featuring a wide variety of US sports betting bonuses including rebates, weekly reloads, and more. Ahead of Selection Sunday, XBet is taking entries for a March Madness Bracket contest with $10,000 in cash prizes. With only a $10 entry fee, the March Madness contest is the easiest way to win money for the 2022 NCAA Tournament in the US.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum USA Sports Betting Bonus of $500

US Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim your free sports betting bonuses at XBet, one of the best US sports betting apps.

3. MyBookie US Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus for Sports Betting in USA

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Sports Betting Odds in the USA 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For bettors trying to capitalize on sports betting in the USA, MyBookie offers the most competitive sports betting lines and odds on the market. Unlike other US sports betting sites, MyBookie takes less vig on all sports betting lines, giving Americans the most favorable betting odds.For March Madness, MyBookie is offering some of the best NCAA Tournament betting bonuses including a March Madness Bracket Content with cryptocurrency prizes. Americans can walk away with NFTs, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies at March Madness Bracket season at MyBookie.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Online Sports Betting USA Bonus of $1,000

US Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim your free sports bets at MyBookie, one of the top USA sports betting sites.

About Gia Nguyen Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more. View all posts by Gia Nguyen

Read next