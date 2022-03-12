Giants sign All-Star southpaw Carlos Rodon

Now that Major League Baseball has come to an agreement with the Major League Baseball Players’ Association, free agency can resume. On Friday according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the San Francisco Giants signed All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon of Miami, Florida to a two-year deal worth $44 million.

Rodon has spent his last seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox. Last season, he pitched 132 2/3 innings, and had a record of 13 wins and five losses, with an earned run average of 2.37. In 24 starts, Rodon gave up 91 hits, 35 earned runs, 13 home runs, 36 walks, and seven wild pitches, along with 185 strikeouts, and a stingy WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.96. Rodon’s magical game came on April 14, when he threw a no-hitter against Cleveland in an 8-0 Chicago win.

It was a bounce back season for Rodon after he pitched poorly in limited starts in 2019 and 2020. In 2019, Rodon was the White Sox opening day starter. He pitched in seven games before missing the rest of the year with Tommy John surgery, which took place on May 15, 2019. In 34 2/3 innings, Rodon had an earned run average of 5.19. Then in 2020, Rodon only pitched 7 2/3 innings, and had an earned run average of 8.22.

Rodon had an exceptional National Collegiate Athletic Association career with North Carolina State. While with the Wolfpack, he helped North Carolina State qualify for the 2013 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The signing of Rodon by the Giants comes after San Francisco lost starting pitcher Kevin Gausman of Centennial, Colorado to free agency. Gausman signed a five-year deal worth $110 million with the Toronto Blue Jays on December 1.

In San Francisco, Rodon is expected to join a starting rotation that includes Logan Webb of Rocklin, California, Anthony DeSclafani of Freehold, New Jersey, Alex Wood of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Alex Cobb of Boston, Massachusetts. You could make the argument that the Giants starting five is among the very best in Major League Baseball.

