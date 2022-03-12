How to Gamble on March Madness in CA | California Sports Betting Sites

With Cinderella stories already brewing from the NCAA conference tournaments, some of California’s best college basketball teams will be representing the Golden State this week during March Madness. The best offshore sportsbooks are offering free NCAA Tournament bets, cash prizes, sports betting bonuses to California residents ahead of March Madness. While there is no movement on the California sports betting market, college basketball fans can still bet on their favorite teams ahead of March Madness online. In this article we’ll go over how to gamble on March Madness in California and claim up to $6,375 in free college basketball bets.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

It’s the season of brackets and the best California sportsbooks are giving away big cash prizes, Bitcoin, NFTs, and more. While sports betting is not legal in California, the top offshore sportsbooks are welcoming college basketball fans with bigger sports betting bonuses and free bets ahead of March Madness.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in California

While college basketball fans wait for the legalization of the California sports betting market, residents can still place their March Madness bets at safe and regulated offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in California and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a CA betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your California sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in CA

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in California

When does March Madness begin?

Check out the list below for key NCAA Tournament details including coverage, March Madness odds, start date, and more.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | Trutv

CBS | TBS | TNT | Trutv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Check Back After Selection Sunday

March Madness Bracket 2022 NCAA Tournament Bracket

After a devastating loss in the Final Four last season, UCLA enters the 2022 NCAA Tournament as one of the top contenders. While Gonzaga holds the NCAA Tournament favorite, the UCLA Bruins may have a chance of a rematch on the road to victory.

For a complete breakdown of the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket, check back after Selection Sunday.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

March Madness showcases some of the best college basketball teams in the country. Mid- major teams have a chance to prove their worth against major conference opponents in a one-and-done format, opening up an opportunity for thrilling March Madness upsets.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

The brand of college basketball always shines through on court during the NCAA Tournament when lower seeded teams defeat highly ranked title contenders. During March Madness, only the best college basketball teams regardless of rank carve a road to a title.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best California March Madness Betting Websites | CA Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament

The best offshore sports betting are offering the most competitive March Madness betting odds in the Golden State. For schools that are highly favored during the first round of March Madness, California bettors can find more value on NCAAB props at top offshore sports betting sites. For March Madness, offshore sportsbooks are giving away some of the best NCAA Tournament betting bonuses and free March Madness bets on the California sports betting market.

To learn more about the best California sports betting bonuses available for March Madness, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For college basketball fans in California trying to cash in free March Madness bets, BetOnline is a great place to start. One of the top California sportsbooks for March Madness betting, BetOnline offers a wide variety of free bets including a NCAAB’s player prop, in-play bet and a matched mobile bet. New members can also claim $1,000 in college basketball betting bonuses ahead of March Madness. With some of the biggest cash prizes available, BetOnline is also featuring a March Madness betting contest.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click on the button below to place your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting apps.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Taking it to the hole, XBet is one of the best California March Madness betting sites. For the NCAA Tournament, XBet is giving away $500 in free college basketball bets to California residents. At XBet, college basketball fans can take advantage of some of the best live NCAAB odds in the country. Like other top California sportsbooks, XBet features a March Madness contest bracket with $10,000 in cash prizes. With an entry fee of only $10, it is the cheapest March Madness contest to enter in California.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $500

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To place your free March Madness betting bonuses at XBet, click on the button below.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

From coast to coast, MyBookie is one of the best California sports betting apps on the market. New members can receive $1,000 in free college basketball bets on their first deposit. Unlike other California online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on all US sports betting lines allowing Americans to win more money online. For March Madness, MyBookie is giving away exclusive cryptocurrency prizes including NFTs, Bitcoin, and more.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free California sports betting bonuses at MyBookie for March Madness, click on the link below.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

UCLA is picking up where they left off last season putting together a 25-6 record with a 15-5 mark in PAC-12 play. The Bruins ended their season with a three game win streak and should be forced to reckon with in the NCAA Tournament this year. UCLA leads the PAC-12 with the number one ranked defense and offensive turnover percentage. The Bruins take care of the ball on offense and also force turnovers on the defensive end, which will make them tough to beat. Take UCLA to make the Final Four once again.

Click on the button below to place your free March Madness bets at BetOnline.

About Gia Nguyen Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more. View all posts by Gia Nguyen

Read next