How to Gamble on March Madness in GA | Georgia Sports Betting Sites

It’s the best time of year to bet on college basketball. With the best March Madness betting sites giving away so much value through competitive NCAAB betting odds, free college basketball bets, cash and cryptocurrency prizes. While there has been no action on the Georgia sports betting market, college basketball fans can still bet on March Madness at safe and regulated online sportsbooks. In this article we’ll go over how to gamble on March Madness in Georgia and claim $6,375 in college basketball betting bonuses.

The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

When it comes to March Madness, the best Georgia sportsbooks feature competitive odds, early access to college basketball betting lines and March Madness bracket contests. Georgia residents have a chance at grand cash and cryptocurrency prizes at top offshore sportsbooks with entry fees as low as $10.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Georgia

While college basketball fans have to wait a little longer on the Georgia sports betting market, residents can still place their March Madness bets online at top offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Georgia and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a GA betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Georgia sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in GA

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Georgia

Want to watch March Madness?

Check out the list below for important NCAA Tournament details including start date, coverage, March Madness odds and more.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | Trutv

CBS | TBS | TNT | Trutv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Check Back After Selection Sunday

March Madness Bracket 2022 NCAA Tournament Bracket

Gonzaga enters March Madness as odds on favorite to win the NCAA Tournament. While nothing is ever a lock during March Madness, there are many excellent contenders this year including Duke, Purdue, and Kansas. Georgia State will be entering March Madness as major underdogs despite winning the Sun Belt conference tournament. With a red-hot 10 game winning streak, the Panthers have the potential to be a Cinderella story.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The first round always comes with upsets. While it is unlikely to see a No. 1 seed fall, anything can happen during March Madness.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Cinderella stories are some of the best storylines during March Madness. Where small schools and underrated college teams band together and play some of the best basketball.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Georgia March Madness Betting Websites | GA Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament

While college basketball fans wait for Selection Sunday to see all 68 schools competing in March Madness, the top Georgia sports betting sites are offering free NCAAB bets, better college basketball odds, and betting bonuses. For college basketball fans looking to fill out their March Madness bracket, Georgia sportsbooks are offering bigger cash prizes and better rewards including $75,000 grand prize, bitcoin, NFTs, and more.

To learn more about the best Georgia sports betting bonuses available for March Madness, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Georgia sportsbooks for March Madness betting, BetOnline is giving away free college basketball bets, sports betting bonuses and big cash prizes for the NCAA Tournament. At BetOnline, Georgia residents can take advantage of two free college basketball bets including a free NCAA player’s prop and in-play bet for March Madness. BetOnline also offers new members $1,000 in free NCAAB bets on their initial deposit. Now that it’s bracket season, BetOnline features a March Madness bracket contest with $250,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to claim your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best Georgia sports betting sites.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For college basketball fans trying to maximize their profits during March Madness, XBet is the best place to start. Georgia residents can receive a 50 percent deposit bonus worth up to $500 in college basketball betting bonuses for the NCAA Tournament. As one of the best Georgia sports betting apps, XBet provides college basketball fans with the best live NCAAB betting odds. Unlike other Georgia sportsbooks, XBet offers reduced juice on all March Madness betting odds allowing bettors to win more money online. XBet also features a March Madness Bracket contest with $10,000 in cash prizes.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $500

GA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free March Madness betting bonuses at XBet, one of the top Georgia sportsbooks.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to March Madness betting, MyBookie is hard to beat. One of the best Georgia online gambling sites, MyBookie features the best March Madness betting lines. While MyBookie doesn’t offer a wide variety of Georgia sport betting bonuses, the online sportsbook makes up in value by featuring one of the best March Madness bracket contests. For the March Madness 2022 bracket contest, MyBookie is giving away cryptocurrency prizes like Bitcoin, NFTs, and more. At MyBookie Georgia residents can sign up and claim a $1,000 college basketball betting bonus ahead of March Madness.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

GA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To sign up to MyBookie and receive your Georgia sports betting bonuses for March Madness, click the button below.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Georgia State ended the season hot, winning 10 straight games in a row including the Sun Belt Tournament. The Panthers earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament and will have the potential to pull off one of the bigger March Madness upsets in the first round. The Panthers were the best defensive team in the Sun Belt and they also excel at generating second chance opportunities on the offensive glass. Take Georiga State to make the sweet 16.

Click the button below to place your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best Georgia sports betting apps.

About Gia Nguyen Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more. View all posts by Gia Nguyen

Read next