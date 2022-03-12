How to Gamble on March Madness in NY | New York Sports Betting Sites

Some of the best March Madness betting websites are offering free college basketball bets and NCAA Tournament bracket betting contests for the Big Dance. This year, March Madness 2022 will mark the first NCAA tournament to take place in the state since New York sports betting has become legal and regulated. Continue reading to find out how to gamble on the NCAA tournament in New York while cashing in on free bets from March Madness betting promos, and New York sportsbooks bonuses.

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Below, we’ll break down some of the best March Madness betting sites and sports betting bonuses available in New York for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

How to Gamble on March Madness in New York

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in New York and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a NY betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your New York sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in NY

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in New York

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: First Four begins March 15

First Four begins March 15 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | Tru TV

TBS | TNT | Tru TV 🎲 March Madness Odds: Check back after Selection Sunday

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The majority of the major upsets that occur in the NCAA tournament often occur in the later rounds. Dating back to 2018, the betting underdog has won six of the last twelve match-ups in the fourth round of the NCAA tournament, commonly known as the elite eight. This has historically been true dating back even further than 2018, as the betting underdog from the elite eight on has covered at a 63% rate since 2016, going 22-12-1 ATS in each of the final seven games of the NCAA tournament, over the last five tournaments combined.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19



The March Madness betting favorite has cashed at a 71% rate on the moneyline over the last five tournaments dating back to 2016. However, the most lucrative way to bet on the first round of the NCAA tournament as of late has been by betting on the underdog to cover the spread. Since 2019, the betting underdog has cashed at a 61% rate against the spread, going 39-25 ATS over the last two tournaments combined.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best New York March Madness Betting Websites | NY Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament

March Madness betting sites in New York offer a ton of alternative betting markets for New York sports betting fans who may not be familiar with everything related to gambling on the NCAA tournament. New York gambling apps offer live odds on all the March Madness games, as well as in-game props such as margin of victory props, or even whether or not the final score will land odd or even total.

Whether you’re new to New York sports betting, or consider yourself a seasoned expert, there are a number of New York gambling apps that will be suited to exactly what you’re looking for. To learn more about how to bet on the NCAA tournament in New York while collecting some of the very best New York sportsbook bonuses for March Madness, continue scrolling to check out our March Madness betting website reviews.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Based on recent historical data, one of the more lucrative ways to bet on the NCAA tournament in the opening rounds is by betting on the underdogs in round one, and the favorites in round two. Since 2019, the round one underdog has cashed at a 61% rate against the spread in the last two NCAA tournaments combined, while the betting favorite has cashed at a 59% in the following round over the last two NCAA tournaments combined. A $100 bettor who has implemented this betting strategy over the last two tournaments has gone 58-38, for a profit of +$1478 along the way. Be sure to use this strategy when betting on the NCAA tournament in New York this March Madness 2022.

