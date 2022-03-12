How to Gamble on March Madness in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Sites

March Madness is tipping off with the First Four on Tuesday and will continue on to the Final Four and the NCAA National Championship Game. With Ohio sports betting expected to launch soon, fans can get in on all of the college basketball action with some of the very best Ohio sportsbooks available. To learn more about how to gamble on the NCAA tournament in Ohio while collecting free bets for college basketball and Ohio sportsbook bonuses, read on below.

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Next, we’ll explore the best Ohio sports betting options for March Madness.

Below, you’ll find some of the best March Madness betting websites and sports betting bonuses available in Ohio for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Ohio

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Ohio and claim free college basketball bets for the Big Dance.

Pick an OH betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Ohio sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in OH

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Ohio

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: First Four begins March 15

First Four begins March 15 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | Tru TV

TBS | TNT | Tru TV 🎲 March Madness Odds: Check back after Selection Sunday

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

While the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament tend to bring a number of surprising upsets, the biggest upsets of the tournament as of late have come in the later rounds. Since 2016, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 63% rate in games played from the elite eight on.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

The betting favorite has won outright at a 71% rate over the last five tournaments dating back to 2016. However, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a far better rate than the favorite over the last few years. Since the 2019 NCAA tournament, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 61% rate, going 39-25 ATS in that stretch.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Ohio March Madness Betting Websites | OH Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament

March Madness 2022 is finally here and college basketball fans in Ohio can dive into all the gambling action around the NCAA tournament. If picking the outright winner isn’t your thing, Ohio sportsbooks offer a number of alternative betting markets for college basketball betting fans both new and old. Bet on the exact margin of victory, or whether or not the final score will land even or odd.

Whatever your bet on the NCAA tournament is, Ohio sports betting sites have you covered. To learn more about betting on the NCAA tournament in Ohio, check out our reviews of the very best Ohio sports betting apps available.

