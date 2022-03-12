eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

NOW The Lockout Is Officially Over

So as I’m sure you know by now, the Major League Baseball imposed lockout is officially over. We’ve all seen the images of players returning to spring training at various sites, but it really doesn’t hit home until Steve Cohen acquires a player and says “pssssh” to your fourth tier luxury tax which is named after him and acquires a mid-rotation starter due to make close to $9 million this season.

Admittedly, I didn’t think Bassitt would be the Oakland Athletics’ starter the Mets would trade for. But at 12-4 with a 3.15 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP, Bassitt is an excellent choice. The two concerns are that he’s a free agent after this season, so they gave up two prospects for a rental, and that his numbers in 2021, while very good overall, weren’t so good against the two A.L. teams with the highest OBP (Houston and Chicago). But knowing that he’s not going to face Houston and Chicago every night in the N.L. East is comforting. That and, in case you forgot, he’ll be the third starter in a staff that includes Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer.

But this is a win now move, and it’s obvious that the Mets will not be fazed by any “fourth tier tax” that is designed to get Steve Cohen not to spend any money he has left over after paying Scherzer, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Matt Canha, Robinson Cano, Bobby Bonilla, and Bret Saberhagen. Meanwhile …

That was no small market GM. Hey Jeffy, how ya doin’?

