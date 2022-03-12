UFC Vegas 50: Roberson vs Rountree – Fight Card, UFC Odds and Best Bets

Live from the Apex Arena in Las Vegas, UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev takes places on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The middle of the main card is a clash between two hard hitting Light Heavyweights, where Khalil “The War Horse” Roundtree takes on Karl “Baby K” Roberson. Karl Roberson is moving up in weight after fighting his last 4 fights at Middleweight. It’s worth noting that the UFC Apex features a 25-foot diameter Octagon version as opposed to the standard 30-foot diameter Octagon, which can be an advantage for certain fighters. Below, we’ll break down the best bets for the UFC fights tonight, including the Roberson vs Rountree light heavyweight fight.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev | How to Watch the UFC Fights Tonight

🥊 UFC Fight Night: 203

203 📅 Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 🕙 When: 7:00pm ET

7:00pm ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: Apex Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

Apex Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🏆 UFC Main Event: Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev

Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev 📊 UFC Stats: Rountree 9-5-0 | Roberson 9-4-0

Rountree 9-5-0 | Roberson 9-4-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Rountree (+105) | Roberson (-125)

UFC Odds — Rountree vs Roberson Odds

BetOnline actually opened the Karl Roberson as the underdog at +150, where it was immediately bet down to +105. Throughout the past week, action has been split, but more money is coming in on the Roberson side, moving him to -125, with the comeback on Rountree at +105. The full breakdown of odds from BetOnline can be seen below:

Moneyline Odds Play Khalil Rountree +105 Karl Roberson -125

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Rountree vs Roberson

The total is set at 2.5 rounds with the under shaded to -145. It could be close, but the top sportsbooks think this fight is not going to decision. Check out the odds below.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 2.5 +155 Under 2.5 -145

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev Fight Card

Here is the full UFC Fight Night card for Santos vs Ankalaev this weekend.

Main Card: 7pm EST

Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev (light heavyweight)

Marlon Moraes vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs Alex Caceres (featherweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr vs Karl Roberson (light heavyweight)

Drew Dober vs Terrance McKenney (lightweight)

Alex Pereira vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Prelims: 4pm EST

Matthew Semelsberger vs AJ Fletcher (welterweight)

JJ Aldrich vs Gillian Robertson (women’s flyweight)

Trevin Jones vs Javid Basharat (bantamweight)

Damon Jackson vs Kamuela Kirk (featherweight)

Sabina Mazo vs Miranda Maverick (women’s flyweight)

Dalcha Lungiambula vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Kris Moutinho vs Guido Canetti (bantamweight)

Tafon Nchukwi vs Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)

UFC Stats

In order to properly breakdown this fight, we will have to take a deeper dive into one of the best UFC fights this weekend.

Khalil Rountree — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: N/A

Age: 32

Country: United States

Height: 6’1 (185 cm)

Reach: 74” (188 cm)

Weight 205.5 lbs (93.2 kgs)

Stance: Southpaw

Khalil Rountree — UFC Stats

Overall Record: 9-5

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (66% of wins)

Fights Won by Submission: 0

Fights Won by Decision: 3 (33% of wins)

Fights Lost by KO/TKO: 2 (40% of losses

Fights Lost by Submission: 1 (20% of losses)

Fights Lost by Decision: 2 (40% of losses)

Karl Roberson — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: N/A

Age: 31

Country: United States

Height: 6’1″ (185 cm)

Reach: 74” (188 cm)

Weight 185 lbs (83.9 kgs)

Stance: Southpaw

Karl Roberson — UFC Stats

Overall Record: 9-4-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 2 (22% of wins)

Fights Won by Submission: 4 (44% of wins)

Fights Won by Decision: 3 (33% of wins)

Fights Lost by KO/TKO: 0

Fights Lost by Submission: 4 (100% of losses)

Fights Lost by Decision:

UFC Fight Night: Khalil Rountree vs Karl Roberson Preview

A clash of high level strikers takes place on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev between Karl “Baby K” Robertson and Khalil “The War Horse” Roundtree on March 12 at the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the Light Heavyweight Division.

Has Khalil Rountree learned some new tricks?

Khalil Rountree (9-5; 1 No Contest) enters this fight off of an impressive win via side kick to the knee against Modestas Bukauskas. That fight was the first time a fighter has won a fight by kicking the lead leg, which started an outcry to ban the kick after Roundtree won. The technique involves a downward sidekick to the opponent’s lead knee as he is coming forward, which has the potential to seriously injured the ligaments. However, there have been no changes to the rules yet, so let’s see if Khalil will explore the same tactics against Karl Robertson

Can Karl Roberson find success after moving up in weight?

Karl Roberson (9-4) could be fighting for his job as he is coming in on back to back losses to Marvin Vettori by first round rear naked choke and then to Brendan Allen by round one heel hook. Roberson is a high level kickboxer who has fought over in Glory Kickboxing. Because not a lot of fighters want to stand with him, he has historically struggled versus bigger grapplers with all 4 of his losses coming by way of submission. Furthermore, Roberson is moving up in weight and taking this fight at Light Heavyweight and not at Middleweight, where he has fought most of his UFC fights. The last time he fought at Light Heavyweight was in January 2019 where he was submitted by the current Light Heavyweight Champion, Glover Teixera.

UFC Betting Trends — Rountree vs Roberson

Let’s take a look at how these 2 fighters have looked in their previous fights:

Khalil Rountree

The underdog has won each of Rountree’s last 6 UFC Fights

Rountree has not gone to decision in 6 of his last 7 UFC fights

Rountree has not attempted a takedown in his UFC career

Karl Roberson

Roberson’s last 3 fights have ended by submission

Roberson has been taken down in all 4 of his losses

Roberson has outstruck his opponents in all 5 of his UFC wins

Free UFC Picks — UFC Best Bets For Rountree vs Roberson

Both fighters, Roberson and Rountree, are fairly similar fighters in that they are both southpaw strikers who like to mix in punches and kicks. Both guys want to keep the fight standing and have struggled versus grapplers. Physically, both fighters are the same age at 32, and both stand 6’1″. Rountree will have a slight 2″ reach. Rountree is the busier fighter landing 3.24 strikes per minute, but also absorbs 3.58 strikes per minute. Roberson is a little less busier landing on 2.87 strikes per minute, but also only absorbing 2.38 strikes per minute.

The main difference between the two can come down to cardio and chin. I favor the cardio of Roberson as Rountree has slowed down in fights, but again it’s worthwhile noting that this fight should stay on the feet without a ton of grappling. With that said, I also favor Roberson’s chin. He absorbs fewer punches and has also never been knocked out or lost a decision, where as Khalil Rountree has had 2 of his last 3 losses come by first round knockout. One other note worth mentioning is that the last time Rountree fought a fellow southpaw was against Ion Cutelaba where he was knocked out. The last fight Roberson fought a southpaw was against Kopylov where he won by submission.

Here’s how I see the fight playing out:

Roberson by TKO/KO: 30% (+233 or better)

Roberson by submission: 5% (+1900 or better)

Roberson by decision: 20% (+400 or better)

Rountree by TKO/KO: 20% (+400 or better)

Roundtree by submission: 5% (+1900 or better)

Rountree by decision: 20% (+400 or better)

Which translates to:

Karl Roberson -122 or better

Khalil Rountree +122 or better

Fight goes to decision: +150

Fight does not go to decision: -150

I think the current odds are about right with Roberson around -125. All of the early value on Roberson is gone now that the line has moved. I’m picking Roberson to win, and may place small moneyline bet on Roberson after I see how they match up at weigh-ins. The fight to end by submission is +600, which could yield some value noting that all 4 of Roberson’s losses have been by submission and 4 of Roberson’s last 6 wins have also been by submission.

Best UFC Bets for the Fights Tonight: Karl Roberson -125

Currently, BetOnline has the best UFC odds on Karl Roberson, which can be bet on by clicking the link below.

