UFC Vegas 50: Silva vs Pereira – Fight Card, UFC Odds and Best Bets

UFC Vegas 50 will take place this weekend at Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kicking off the main card is a banger I’m really looking forward to. It features hard hitting Bruno “Blindado” Silva taking on one of the top kickboxing talents in the world, Alex “Poatin” Pereira, in the UFC Middleweight Division. It’s worth noting that the UFC Apex features a 25-foot diameter Octagon version as opposed to the standard 30-foot diameter Octagon, which can be an advantage for certain fighters. Below, we’ll break down the best bets for the UFC fights tonight, including the Silva vs Pereria middleweight bout.

🥊 UFC Fight Night: 203

203 📅 Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 🕙 When: 7:00pm ET

7:00pm ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: Apex Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

Apex Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🏆 UFC Main Event: Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev

Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev 📊 UFC Stats: Silva 22-6-0 | Pereira 4-1-0

Silva 22-6-0 | Pereira 4-1-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Silva (+150) | Pereira (-175)

UFC Fight Night Odds — Silva vs Pereira Odds

Looks like BetOnline opened the odds right on for this fight as it opened Pereira the favorite at -170 and the comeback on Silva at +145. It looks like the line bounced around for a little bit, but settled almost where it opened. The full breakdown of odds from BetOnline can be seen below:

Moneyline Odds Play Bruno Silva +150 Alex Pereira -175

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Silva vs Pereira

Most of the top UFC betting sites do not see this fight going to the judges scorecards and opened the total rounds at 1.5, and with the under shaded to -170. Check out the odds below.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 1.5 +140 Under 1.5 -170

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev Fight Card

Here is the full UFC Fight Night card for Santos vs Ankalaev this weekend.

Main Card: 7pm EST

Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev (light heavyweight)

Marlon Moraes vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs Alex Caceres (featherweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr vs Karl Roberson (light heavyweight)

Drew Dober vs Terrance McKenney (lightweight)

Alex Pereira vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Prelims: 4pm EST

Matthew Semelsberger vs AJ Fletcher (welterweight)

JJ Aldrich vs Gillian Robertson (women’s flyweight)

Trevin Jones vs Javid Basharat (bantamweight)

Damon Jackson vs Kamuela Kirk (featherweight)

Sabina Mazo vs Miranda Maverick (women’s flyweight)

Dalcha Lungiambula vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Kris Moutinho vs Guido Canetti (bantamweight)

Tafon Nchukwi vs Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)

UFC Stats

In order to properly breakdown this fight, we will have to take a deeper dive into this matchup.

Bruno Silva — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: N/A

Age: 32

Country: Brazil

Height: 6’0 (183 cm)

Reach: 74” (188 cm)

Weight 186 lbs (84.4 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Bruno Silva — UFC Stats

Overall Record: 22-6

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 19 (86% of wins)

Fights Won by Submission: 0

Fights Won by Decision: 3 (14% of wins)

Fights Lost by KO/TKO: 0

Fights Lost by Submission: 5 (83% of losses)

Fights Lost by Decision: 1 (17% of losses)

Alex Pereira — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: N/A

Age: 34

Country: Brazil

Height: 6’4″ (194 cm)

Reach: 80” (203 cm)

Weight 185 lbs (83.9 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Alex Pereira — UFC Stats

Overall Record: 4-1-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 (100% of wins)

Fights Won by Submission: 0

Fights Won by Decision: 0

Fights Lost by KO/TKO: 0

Fights Lost by Submission: 1 (100% of losses)

Fights Lost by Decision: 0

UFC Fight Night: Bruno Silva vs Alex Pereira Preview

A clash of high level strikers takes place on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev between Karl “Baby K” Robertson and Khalil “The War Horse” Roundtree on March 12 at the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the Light Heavyweight Division.

Can Alex Pereira continue to find the same success in MMA as he did in Kickboxing?

Alex Pereira (4-0; 4 KOs) is a kick boxing beast. He was described by Joe Rogan as potentially the best kick boxer in the world. How good is he? Let’s look at the current Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who is ranked the current #2 pound for pound best fighter in the world, and has, in addition to his 23 MMA fights, an additional 37 fights combined in boxing, kickboxing and Muay Thai. Now not only did Alex Pereira beat Israel Adesanya once by decision, he also beat him by knockout in Kickboxing fights. Alex Pereira is the only person to ever Knockout Israel Adesanya in his 60 professional fights across different sports.

Of Pereira’s 4 MMA wins, he’s won all 4 KO finishes. Joe Rogan describes Pereira as feeling like solid wood. Able to generate so much power with not a lot of room. Very quick hands and dangerous kicks from all angels. He will basically have the striking advantage over most of the UFC roster. Well then it’s easy, get him to the ground and overall yes, the best chance of beating Alex Pereira is on the ground. When he made his MMA debut back in 2015 he fought Quemuel Ottoni who was able to get the fight to the ground and sink in a Rear Naked Choke submission. In his most recent fight where he made his UFC debut in November 2021 against Andreas Michailidis, Michailidis was able to close the distance and after much struggling finally able to get the fight to the ground. But it wasn’t smooth sailing, Pereira was able to popped back up to his feet showing decent takedown defense and good get ups. Michailidis had to resort to holding Pereira against the cage. Round 2, Pereira landed a clean flying knee to finish the fight.

Will Bruno Silva look to take this to the ground?

Bruno Silva (22-6) is a striker from Brazil who is currently riding a 7 fight winning streak, with all 7 of those wins by way of knockout. Like Pereira, Bruno Silva’s weakness has been against grapplers. In his UFC debut against Wellington Turner, also not reflected on the stat sheet, Turner was able to get the double leg and dump Silva to the ground. Silva was able to pop back up. At one point Turner was able to get back mount against Silva, but Turner was a little too high and slipped off, making Silva end up in full guard. Silva decided to rain down Ground and Pound instead of grappling for a better position, in the end Silva landed some heavy Ground and Pound from full guard and won by KO. In his next fight against Andrew Sanchez, Sanchez was able to get Silva down 10 times before gassing out and Silva being able to walk Sanchez down and finish him. Silva’s last fight was against Jordan Wright where he finished Wright in the first round after rocking him early.

UFC Betting Trends — Silva vs Pereira

Let’s take a look at how these 2 fighters have looked in their previous fights

Bruno Silva

Bruno Silva has won his last 7 fights by KO/TKO

Silva has won 17 of his last 18 MMA fights

Silva has 5 first round KO/TKOs in his last 7 fights

Silva has not attempted a takedown

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira has never gone to a decision

Alex Pereira has never attempted a takedown or a submission in his 5 professional MMA fights

Alex Pereira absorbs a tiny 0.57 strikes per minute

Free UFC Picks — UFC Best Bets For Silva vs Pereira

The question around this fight is: Will Silva be able to get the takedown and part of me wants to say yes. SIlva’s ground and pound on Turner was impressive, but overall, Silva has not officially attempted a takedown. Furthermore, Andreas Michailidis, who is a black belt in Jiu Jitsu really struggled to get Alex Pereira to the ground and Pereira popped back up. Michailidis was not able to keep Pereira down. Bruno Silva is a great matchup as he’s looked like a killer knocking out opponents in 83% of his wins. However, I think Alex Pereira will just be better at what Silva does best. I’ve also heard that Silva has been training takedowns for this camp and probably has more ways to win, but if this stays standing, I’m taking Pereira to pick apart Silva on the feet.

Here’s how I have it broken down:

Pereira by TKO/KO: 55% (-122 or better)

Pereira by Submission: 0%

Pereira by decision: 15% (+567 or better)

Silva by TKO/KO: 15% (+567 or better)

Silva by submission: 5% (+900 or better)

Silva by decision: 10% (+1900 or better)

Which translates to:

Pereira -233

Silva +233

Fight does not go to decision: -300

Fight goes to decision: +300

There is slight value on taking the fight to go to decision at +400, but it’s going to be a very long 15 minutes. I do have Pereira a little higher than the current odds.

Best UFC Bets for the fights tonight:

Alex Pereira moneyline -175

You could save a little bit of juice taking Pereira by TKO/KO at -145, but it will pay a little bit more to cover a decision win. You can find these odds at BetOnline using the link below.

