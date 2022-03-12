UFC Vegas 50: UFC Fight Night Odds, Best Bets and Parlays

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev takes places this Saturday, March 12, 2022 live from the Apex Arena in Las Vegas. Headlining the Main Event will be Thiago “Marreta” Santos (22-9-0) taking on rising star Magomed Ankalaev (16-1-0) in the Light Heaveyweight Division. It’s worth noting that the UFC Apex features a 25-foot diameter Octagon version as opposed to the standard 30-foot diameter Octagon. Below, we’ll break down the UFC Fights this weekend and give the best bets for UFC Vegas 50.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev | How to Watch

🥊 UFC Fight Night: 203

203 📅 Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 🕙 When: 7:00pm ET

7:00pm ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: Apex Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

Apex Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🏆 UFC Main Event: Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev

Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev 📊 UFC Stats: Silva 22-6-0 | Pereira 4-1-0

Silva 22-6-0 | Pereira 4-1-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Silva (+150) | Pereira (-175)

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev Fight Card

Here is the full UFC Fight Night card for Santos vs Ankalaev.

Main Card: 7pm EST

Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev (light heavyweight)

Marlon Moraes vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs Alex Caceres (featherweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr vs Karl Roberson (light heavyweight)

Drew Dober vs Terrance McKenney (lightweight)

Alex Pereira vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Prelims: 4pm EST

Matthew Semelsberger vs AJ Fletcher (welterweight)

JJ Aldrich vs Gillian Robertson (women’s flyweight)

Trevin Jones vs Javid Basharat (bantamweight)

Damon Jackson vs Kamuela Kirk (featherweight)

Sabina Mazo vs Miranda Maverick (women’s flyweight)

Dalcha Lungiambula vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Kris Moutinho vs Guido Canetti (bantamweight)

Tafon Nchukwi vs Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Santos Best Bets:

I will be compiling all of my best bets into one page, complete with my unit sizing and potential live betting spots for each fight on the card. Check out my best bets for UFC fights tonight.

UFC Odds — Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos Odds

I think the small cage will really drive the action here, giving each fighter less room to avoid the damage. It’s possible Ankalaev uses a grappling approach that might drain on Santos’s cardio. It’s also possible that Thiago can land a bomb at any time. If Santos is going to land a big punch, it will most likely be in round 1.

Moneyline Odds Play Fight Goes to Decision +115 Fight Doesn’t go to Decision -145

*UFC odds as of March 11, 2022

UFC Best Bets: Fight Doesn’t go to Decision -145 to win 1 unit

Best Value Bet : Santos wins in round 1: +1800

: Santos wins in round 1: +1800 Fight Winner : Magomed Ankalaev

: Magomed Ankalaev Live Bet: Look to live bet Magomed Ankalaev if he losses round 1

UFC Fight Night Odds — Marlon Moraes vs Yadong Song Odds

I think the Marlon Moraes is getting well past his prime and could have very likely lost his last 5 fights. Yadong Song is the younger fighter by 9 years and getting better with each fight. This seems like a showcase fight for Song and I think Song is almost better everywhere.

Moneyline Odds Play Marlon Moraes +220 Yadong Song -260

*UFC odds as of March 11, 2022

UFC Fight Night Best Bets: Yadong Song -260 to win 1 unit

Best Value Bet : Song wins inside distance -115

: Song wins inside distance -115 Fight Winner: Yadong Song

UFC Vegas 50 Odds — Alex Caceres vs Sodiq Yusuff Odds

I think Alex Caceres is a veteran fighter who brings experience, but Sodiq Yusuff is the younger, more dynamic striker. Yusuff should be able to control the pace and land the more significant strikes throughout this fight.

Moneyline Odds Play Alex Caceres +215 Sodiq Yusuff -255

*UFC odds as of March 11, 2022

UFC Vegas 50 Best Bets: Sodiq Yusuff -255 to win 1 unit

Best Value Bet: Yusuff wins inside distance +100

Fight Winner: Sodiq Yusuff

