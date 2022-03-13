How to Gamble on March Madness with Bitcoin | Bitcoin Betting Guide

In 2022, college basketball fans can gamble on March Madness with Bitcoin with a number of the very best bitcoin sportsbooks available across the United States. Bitcoin betting has become increasingly useful with the rise in popularity of sports betting in the US. While some states have decided to drag their feet when it comes to legalized sports betting, sportsbooks that accept bitcoin mend the gap for betting in US states where regulation has yet to come to fruition. In this article we will detail how to gamble on March Madness with Bitcoin while cashing in on great Bitcoin sports betting promotions, including free bets and crypto boosts. Continue reading to learn more about sports betting with Bitcoin on the NCAA Tournament.

The Best Bitcoin Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

The best March Madness betting sites give away special Bitcoin betting bonuses for depositing with BTC. To get started, simply send bitcoin from your wallet to sportsbook account and cash in on bitcoin sports betting bonuses.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best Bitcoin betting sites and crypto betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Bitcoin Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free BTC Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Bitcoin Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – 200% Bitcoin Betting Bonus of up to $2,500 for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 BTC Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness with Bitcoin | Bitcoin Sports Betting Guide

Online sports betting with Bitcoin has never been easier. New users can sign up and claim Bitcoin sports betting bonuses just for signing up.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness with Bitcoin and claim free college basketball bets while doing so.

Pick a US sports betting site from this page Click the button to get your Bitcoin betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up and send BTC from your wallet to your Bitcoin sports betting account Get your Bitcoin sportsbook bonus for March Madness Place free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament with Bitcoin

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Check Back After Selection Sunday

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The majority of the biggest upsets that occur in the NCAA tournament tend to occur in the later rounds. Dating back to 2018, the betting underdog has won six of the last twelve match-ups in the fourth-round of the NCAA tournament, which is known as the elite eight. This trend dates back even further, and goes beyond just one specific round, but from a specific round onward. Case and point; since 2016, the betting underdog has covered at a 63% rate in each of the final seven games of the NCAA tournament combined over the last five tournaments, going 22-12-1 ATS in that stretch. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Betting on March Madness favorites on the outright moneyline has been a lucrative endeavor if you’ve been willing to pay the juice. Since 2016, the betting favorite has cashed at a 71% rate on the outright moneyline over the last five tournaments combined. However, there is a far less risky venture when betting on the NCAA Tournament with Bitcoin in 2022, and that’s by simply betting the underdog to cover the spread. Over the last two tournaments, the betting underdog has cashed at a 61% rate, going 39-25 ATS since the start of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

Bitcoin Betting on March Madness 2022 | Bitcoin Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

Bitcoin sports betting on March Madness is as easy now as ever before. If you’re into betting the alternative markets that bitcoin sportsbooks are currently offering for the 2022 NCAA tournament, then dive right in. US bitcoin betting sportsbooks offer great live betting odds for every game in the NCAA tournament, as well as special in-game props such as margin of victory, and even live team totals. Continue reading to learn more about how to gamble on March Madness with Bitcoin. 1. BetOnline — $1,000 Bitcoin Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Bitcoin Sportsbook Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the very best Bitcoin betting apps when it comes wagering on March Madness, and every NCAA post-season tournament. College basketball fans that want to start sports betting with Bitcoin can sign-up with BetOnline today and receive a 100% registration bonus worth up to $1,000, as well a risk free bet on March Madness of up to $50 when placing the very first wager from a mobile device. In addition to BTC betting bonuses, BetOnline also offers a 5% crypto boost on all deposits, making it one of the best BTC betting sites for existing members too. BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get in on the Bitcoin betting action with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

2. XBet — $500 in Free BTC Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% BTC Sports Betting Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

If you’re brand new to Bitcoin betting, don’t worry, XBet has you covered. After almost ten years in the US sportsbook industry, Xbet has become widely known for their easy to use sportsbook interface and user friendly betting platform. New bitcoin betting users who register with XBet now will receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a complimentary online casino gaming chip of up to ten dollars, just for signing-up. XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bitcoin Betting Bonus of $500

Bitcoin Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Start bitcoin betting on March Madness action with XBet today by clicking the link below now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Bitcoin Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Bitcoin Betting Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Since coming into the online betting space in 2003, MyBookie has been on the cutting edge of technology when it comes to payment methods and Bitcoin betting is no exception. New MyBookie users who are looking to bet on the NCAA tournament with Bitcoin this year can take advantage of a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 in BTC sports betting bonuses, as well as special Bitcoin betting March Madness contests. At MyBookie, members can turn $10 into 1 Bitcoin in the MyBracket March Madness betting contest. MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bitcoin Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

BTC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

MyBookie is currently offering users a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC with their on-going MyBracket contest. For more information click the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

While implementing the sacred ‘dog or pass’ strategy throughout your entire March Madness betting journey is likely sound advice to be giving. There is something to be said about the application of contemporary ‘zig zag’ betting strategy when wagering round by round on the NCAA tournament. Case and point; over the last two NCAA tournaments, the betting underdog in round one has cashed at a 61% rate against the spread, while the betting favorite in round two of both those tournaments went on to cash at a 59% rate against the spread. A bettor who has implemented this suggested ‘zig zag’ strategy between rounds one and two in the last two NCAA tournaments combined, has gone 58-38 overall, turning a profit of +14.8 units along the way. If you’re brand new to bitcoin betting, but want to get in on the action, this is by far the best approach to take when betting on the NCAA tournament with bitcoin.

Start bitcoin betting on the NCAA tournament with BetOnline by clicking the link below now.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in Bitcoin at BetOnline

