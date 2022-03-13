How to Gamble on March Madness with Ethereum | Ethereum Betting Guide

Over the last few years, more US sports betting sites have been adopting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Along with Bitcoin, Ethereum betting has gained popularity in the US. With March Madness beginning this week, the best Ethereum sports betting sites are handing out better NCAA Tournament odds and bigger crypto betting bonuses than most of the top US sportsbooks. While sports betting is starting to become legal in many US states, Americans can still find better value for crypto betting at Ethereum sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to gamble on March Madness with Ethereum and claim $5,750 in sports betting bonuses.

The Best Ethereum Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

With the madness beginning this week, the best crypto sportsbooks are handing out big Ethereum betting bonuses to college basketball fans.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best Ethereum betting sites and the March Madness free bets available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Ethererum Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free ETH Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Ethereum Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – 200% Ethereum Betting Bonus of up to $2,500 for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 ETH Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness with Ethereum

While US sports betting isn’t legal in every state yet, college basketball fans can gamble on March Madness with ETH at the best Ethereum sports betting sites.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness with Ethereum and claim free ETH betting bonuses.

Pick a US sports betting site from this page Click the button to get your Ethereum betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up and send ETH from your wallet to your Ethereum sports betting account Get your Ethereum sportsbook bonus for March Madness Place free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament with Ethereum

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in North Carolina

March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Check Back After Selection Sunday



March Madness Bracket 2022 NCAA Tournament Bracket

Gonzaga enters as NCAA Tournament favorites for another straight season. While the Bulldogs lost in the Championship to Baylor, they are on track for another deep March Madness run. Arizona, Baylor, and Kansas round out the number 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and will be some of the favorites to reach in the Final Four in their respective regions.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is full of bracket busting upsets. While most March Madness upsets happen in the first round, college basketball is unpredictable. On average there are about 10 March Madness upsets during the first weekend.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

The NCAA Tournament exhibits the importance of teamwork on the court. With a win or go home format, each college basketball team must carve out their own road to the National Championship by winning six straight games. Many mid-major teams also get a chance to prove their worth and get national exposure during March Madness, making it an exciting time of year for college basketball teams from smaller conferences.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Ethereum Sports Betting Sites for March Madness | ETH Betting Sites for the NCAA Tournament

For college basketball fans interested in gambling with Ethereum on March Madness, the best crypto sportsbooks are safe and secure. Users can transfer ETH into their sports betting account and start betting with Ethereum within minutes. At the top Ethereum sportsbooks, Americans also get access to better March Madness odds, betting bonuses, and sports betting contests.

To learn more about the best Ethereum betting bonuses available for March Madness, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Ethereum Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Ethereum Betting Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on March Madness with Ethereum, BetOnline is the best place to get started. For new members BetOnline is offering a 100 percent matched Etherum betting bonus worth up to $1,000 ahead of the Big Dance. One of the best Ethereum sportsbooks, BetOnline also features a wide variety of crypto deposit methods and Ethereum betting bonuses. BetOnline is also featuring a massive March Madness bracket contest with $250,000 in cash prizes. The contest winner will walk away with a grand prize of $75,000.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code CRYPTO100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click on the button below to place your free Ethereum bets on March Madness at BetOnline, one of the best Ethereum online gambling sites.

2. XBet — $500 ETH Betting Offer for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Ethereum Betting Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting Odds 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best crypto sportsbooks online, XBet gives away excellent Ethereum betting bonuses during March Madness. New users can sign up to XBet and cash in on up to $500 in ETH betting bonuses. Compared to other Ethereum sports betting sites, XBet offers the most competitive live March Madness betting odds. Sharp bettors that want to capitalize on March Madness upsets can find the best March Madness odds at XBet. The US sportsbook also features a March Madness bracket contest with $10,000 in cash prizes, making it one of the best Ethereum betting sites for the NCAA Tournament

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ethereum Sports Betting Bonus of $500

ETH Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Place your free Ethereum sports betting bonuses at XBet for March Madness this week.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Ethereum Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Ethereum Sports Betting Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is one of the best Ethereum betting sites available in the US sports betting market. At MyBookie, new users can receive up to $1,000 in Ethereum betting bonuses. The online sportsbook also features some of the best March Madness betting lines and odds. Unlike other ETH betting sites, MyBookie offers a wide variety of Ethereum bonuses including weekly reload bonuses, cash back rebates, and more. For March Madness, MyBookie features the best NCAA Tournament bracket contest with crypto cash prizes like Ethereum, Bitcoin, NFTs, and more.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ethereum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Ethereum Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To place your free Ethereum bets on March Madness at MyBookie, one of the best Ethereum sports betting apps.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

With head coach Mike Kryzyzewski in his final year at the helm, the Duke Blue Devils are top March Madness contenders. After losing in the ACC Tournament Championship to Virginia Tech, look for the Blue Devils to bounce back in a big way during the first weekend of March Madness. With the No.1-ranked offense and defense in the ACC conference and a few blue-chip NBA prospects, the Blue Devils are poised to win it all this season for Coach K. Take the Duke Blue Devils to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

Click below to get free ETH bets for the NCAA Tournament at BetOnline, one of the best Ethereum online gambling sites.

About Gia Nguyen Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more. View all posts by Gia Nguyen

Read next