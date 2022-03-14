How to Gamble on March Madness in UT | Utah Sports Betting Sites

The 2022 NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday March 15 in Dayton, Ohio with the First Four. While March Madness brackets don’t need to be in until 12pm on Thursday, Utah residents can get in on the action before the first round begins at regulated online sportsbooks. Since Utah sports betting is not legal yet, the best offshore sportsbooks are boosting bankrolls in the Beehive State ahead of March Madness. In this article we’ll go over how to bet on March Madness in Utah and get $6,375 in free bets for the NCAA Tournament.

The Best Utah Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

With the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket released, the best Utah sportsbooks are handing out free sports betting bonuses and entries to March Madness contests.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in Utah

Despite the fact that Utah sports betting is not legal, residents in the Beehive state can still bet on March Madness at regulated offshore sportsbooks. The best March Madness betting sites are giving away free bets, sports betting bonuses, and huge cash prizes for the NCAA Tournament. Residents that are interested in sports betting in Utah can earn top prizes of up to $75,000 for filling out their March Madness bracket.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Utah and claim free college basketball bets for the Big Dance.

Pick a UT betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Utah sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in UT

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Utah

Want to watch the March Madness in Utah? Mobile users can stream the NCAA Tournament from their mobile device or catch March Madness TV coverage at CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTv.

Check out the list below for important March Madness details including start date, NCAA Tournament odds, and TV coverage.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +315 | Arizona +650 | Kentucky +700

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

With the March Madness bracket released, college basketball fans have access to key matchups and toughest paths in the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga enters as NCAA Tournament favorites again this season at +350 odds. While they lost in the Championship round last year, look for the Bulldogs to have another deep run. Arizona, Baylor, and Kansas round out the other Number 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, but Kentucky and Duke also find themselves as contenders with the best odds to win March Madness.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

While there is no way of predicting how many March Madness upsets there will be in the first round, college basketball fans can accurately guess by looking at the first round matchups. With some roads harder than others, college basketball fans have a glimpse at potential opponents in the later rounds.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Every year certain seeds seem to shock the college basketball world and make it to the Round of 32. The No. 10, 11, and 12 seeds seem to have the best chances to pull off an upset in the first round.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Utah March Madness Betting Websites | UT Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

With March Madness around the corner, the best offshore sportsbooks are offering Utah residents some of the best NCAA basketball Tournament odds and sports betting bonuses. New users can build their sports betting bankroll for March Madness by claiming up to $6,375 in sports betting bonuses.

To learn more about the Utah sports betting bonuses available for the NCAA Tournament, scroll down below.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Now that the March Madness bracket has been released, Utah bettors have a better idea of which teams have the toughest roads to the Final Four. While Arizona comes in as the No.1 seed, it faces a couple of potentially tough matchups in the Round of 32 and Sweet 16. In the same region, Houston comes in as No. 5 seed. However, the Cougars are ranked No. 4 in the KenPom rankings. Take Houston to make the Elite Eight.

Click on the button below to place your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best Utah sports betting apps.

