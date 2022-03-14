How to Gamble on March Madness in AL | Alabama Sports Betting Sites

The NCAA Tournament is here and it’s time for bettors to begin reaping the benefits of March Madness. Get ready for upsets, buzzer-beaters, wild comebacks, and more. While the state of Alabama has yet to officially legalize sports betting, users can take advantage of quality offshore March Madness betting websites. The top sportsbooks in Alabama are giving away bonus cash. Continue reading to learn how to gamble on March Madness in Alabama and how to claim up to $6,375 in sports betting bonuses.

The Best Alabama Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

The NCAA Tournament is a wild two weeks and bettors in Alabama have plenty of great choices to wager on the action. College basketball fans can get free college basketball bets and March Madness betting bonuses at the best sports betting sites in Alabama.

Below we list the best March Madness betting websites and discuss the lucrative betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Alabama

The best Alabama sports betting apps make it quick and easy to sign up. Members can get in on the action by following a few simple steps.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Alabama and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick an AL betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Alabama sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in AL

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Alabama

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 17th

March 17th 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS

TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky +600 | Arizona +650

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Every year viewers are treated to stunning upsets. It can be difficult to spot an upset but knowing the past can help gain insight. Check out the chart detailing upsets by round since 1985.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

It is very rare for #1-4 seeds to be eliminated in a first-round upset. However, the potential for upsets increases dramatically for later seeds, especially seeds 5-12.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Alabama March Madness Betting Websites | AL Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

The top March Madness betting websites have welcome bonuses, competitive odds, as well as several promos. While some sportsbooks offer excellent NCAA Tournament odds, the best Alabama sports betting sites have exclusive bonuses and promotions for March Madness, including bracket contests with over $250,000 in cash prizes.

Continue reading to learn about the best Alabama sportsbooks to bet on the NCAA Tournament.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Alabama 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bettors can’t go wrong with BetOnline. The welcome bonus rewards new users with a 50% deposit bonus up to $1000. Moreover, users will receive two free bets to be used on the NCAA Tournament. BetOnline has plenty of stellar promos related to March Madness. They offer overtime insurance as well as a neat Bracket Buster insurance feature, If your top 3 seed loses, you will have the bet refunded. One of the best Alabama online gambling sites, BetOnline also features an NCAA bracket contest with up to $250,000 in prizes and a top cash prize of $75,000.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the link below to receive up to $1000 in bonus cash.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Alabama 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is a terrific March Madness sportsbook that offers new users $500 in bonus cash on first deposits plus a $10 casino chip. XBet also features reload bonuses. Users can find predictions on March Madness games to help make better decisions with the NCAA Tournament picks. The site also has competitive college basketball odds, along with several props betting options for the NCAA Tournament. Members at XBet can also cash in on a 10k Bracket Contest for March Madness.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Alabama Sports Betting Bonus of $500

AL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Select the link below to receive $500 in bonus cash at XBet, one of the best Alabama betting sites.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Alabama 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Another great March Madness sportsbook in Alabama is MyBookie. The welcome bonus is stellar, awarding a 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 to new users. They also have a MyBracket promo which you can enter for only $10 and win up to 1 Bitcoin. The NCAA Tournament is great for props betting, making this site ideal via its prop building feature.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Alabama Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

AL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To receive $1000 in free bets at MyBookie, click the link below now.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

There are plenty of elite teams in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The defending champion Baylor Bears are a threat along with Gonzaga and Duke. However, I believe Auburn has what it takes to make a long tournament run. They went on a remarkable 19-game winning streak this season. Opponents are only shooting 38.3% from the field against Auburn this season and defense wins championships. Take Auburn to reach the Elite Eight.

