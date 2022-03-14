How to Gamble on March Madness in ME | Maine Sports Betting Sites

It’s time for March Madness in Maine. The Tournament has arrived and basketball fans in the state are eager to bet on the madness. While Maine has yet to officially legalize online sports betting, fans can use safe offshore betting sites to bet on March Madness 2022. The best March Madness betting sites feature several attractive promos including bonus cash giveaways. Continue reading to learn how to gamble on March Madness in Maine and how to claim up to $6,375 in bonus cash in the Pine Tree State.
The Best Maine Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022
The sports betting industry continues to blossom and the end consumer benefits greatly from safe and reliable sportsbooks with competitive odds.
How to Gamble on March Madness in Maine
Gambling on the NCAA Tournament is easy to do.
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Maine
-
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 17th
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Trutv, CBS
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350, Kentucky +600
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
NCAA Fans are treated to several wild upsets every single year, especially in the opening week, We have identified trends to help you spot potential upset games. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
Lower seeds often consist of mid-major teams. Many of these teams are overmatched, however, every year “Cinderella Story” teams surface and stun power conference teams. To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
The Best Maine March Madness Betting Websites | ME Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament
The best March Madness betting websites have attractive welcome bonuses, competitive odds, reliable and fast payouts among others. We have done the research and compiled the best March Madness betting websites in Maine.
Continue reading to discover the best March Madness betting sites in Maine.
March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers are a mid-major squad to keep an eye on. They won MVC Conference Tournament last week and have the ability to make some noise. They are sporting a 38.8% efficiency from three-point land, ranking them 8th in DI. The Ramblers have made several improbably runs in March Madness in past years and appear ready to do so again. Take the Loyola Chicago Ramblers to win their first-round game.
