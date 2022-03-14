How to Gamble on March Madness in NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Mike Krzyzweski will be making his final NCAA Tournament appearance on Thursday as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils. The greatest coach of all time has amassed five NCAA Championships over a 42 year span and is looking to add a sixth one in 2022. While the North Carolina sports betting market is restricted to in-person sportsbooks, college basketball fans can gamble online on their favorite teams at top North Carolina sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to gamble on March Madness in North Carolina and claim $6,375 in free NCAAB bets.

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

March Madness bracket contests are one of the easiest ways to cash in on the 2022 NCAA Tournament. For college basketball fans that want more March Madness betting action, the top North Carolina sportsbooks are handing out better cash prizes, bigger sports betting bonuses and free NCAAB bets.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in North Carolina

Now that in-person sports betting is legal in North Carolina, college basketball fans can bet on their favorite Universities. For North Carolina residents wanting to skip the lines, the best North Carolina sports betting bonuses are available online.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in North Carolina and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a NC betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your North Carolina sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in NC

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in North Carolina

Want to gamble on March Madness in North Carolina? CBS, TNT, TNT, and TruTV are providing TV coverage for the NCAA Tournament in 2022. College basketball fans can also stream March Madness games straight from their mobile device.

Check out the list below for important NCAA Tournament details including NCAA Tournament odds, tip off, and the March Madness TV Channels.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +315 | Arizona +625 | Kentucky +700

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

With Mike Krzyzweski’s last appearance in the NCAA Tournament, watch out for the Duke Devils at +1200. Although the Blue Devils lost in the ACC Tournament Championship, they enter as the No. 2 seed and have an easy path to the Sweet 16.

Meanwhile the North Carolina Tar Heels are the No. 8 seed with +10,000 odds and one of the toughest roads in March Madness. The Tar Heels have a first round matchup against a gritty Marquette team then will potentially face defending NCAA Champions Baylor in the Round of 32.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Anything can happen during March Madness. With the season on the line, in a one-and-done format, NCAA Tournament upsets are inevitable. While most upsets happen in the first round, the 2022 March Madness bracket is set up for Cinderella stories.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Cinderella stories are one of the biggest March Madness narratives, with mid-major teams competing amongst some of the nations best teams on the court. Among the lower seeds, No. 12 seeds have typically performed well during March Madness, upsetting the No. 5 seeded teams 35.4 percent of the time since 1985.

To learn more about how all of the lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best North Carolina March Madness Betting Websites | NC Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

With Duke and North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament, the top offshore sportsbooks are offering free bets and sports betting bonuses ahead of March Madness. For college basketball fans looking for more value on heavily favored games, the best online sportsbooks offer the best March Madness odds for NCAA basketball props. Bettors can cash in on outright odds to win March Madness, NCAA Tournament point spreads, and player prop bets, along with a number of NCAA futures betting options.

To learn more about the best North Carolina sports betting bonuses available for March Madness, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for

March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in North Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is making it rain in North Carolina with free college basketball bets for March Madness. One of the best North Carolina sports betting sites, BetOnline is offering residents two free NCAAB bets including a free players prop and in-play bet. Residents can also cash in $1,000 in free college basketball bets in the Tar Heel State. For the 2022 NCAA Tournament, BetOnline is featuring one of the best March Madness bracket contests with $250,000 in cash prizes and a grand prize of $75,000.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to place your free college basketball bets on March Madness 2022 at BetOnline, one of the best North Carolina online gambling sites.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In North Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the best North Carolina sportsbooks available on the US betting markets. For the 2022 NCAA Tournament, XBet is boosting bankrolls in the Tar Heel State with $500 in free March Madness betting bonuses. XBet is also offering a March Madness bracket contest with $10,000 in cash prizes. With one free entry, it is the easiest way to cash in on the 2022 NCAA Tournament in North Carolina. In addition to excellent North Carolina sports betting bonuses, XBet features the most competitive live NCAA Tournament odds in the state. College basketball fans can bank on XBet for the best NCAAB live betting odds, sports betting bonuses and more.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $500

NC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To place your free North Carolina sports betting bonuses on the NCAA Tournament at XBet, click the button below.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Gamble on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In North Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

North Carolina residents can slam dunk their way to exclusive crypto prizes like Bitcoin and NFTs at MyBookie for March Madness 2022. One of the best North Carolina sports betting apps, MyBookie offers the best NCAA Tournament odds. Unlike other North Carolina sportsbooks, MyBookie takes less vig on all college basketball betting lines allowing bettors to maximize their profits. At MyBookie, North Carolina residents receive $1,000 in free March Madness betting bonuses ahead of Tuesday’s tipoff. The online sportsbook is also offering one of the best March Madness bracket contests with cryptocurrency prizes.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

NC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free March Madness betting bonuses at MyBookie, click on the button below.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Duke enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed with +1000 odds. While the Blue Devils just lost to Virginia Tech in the Championship game of the ACC Tournament, they are top March Madness contenders. The Blue Devils have put together a 28-6 record with a 16-4 mark in ACC play. According to KenPom.com Duke has the No.1 ranked offense and defense in conference play. For legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last season, look for the Duke Blue Devils to bounce back a big way in the first weekend. Take the Duke Blue Devils to win the NCAA Tournament title one last time under Mike Krzyzewski.

Click on the button below to place your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best North Carolina sports betting sites.

About Gia Nguyen Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more. View all posts by Gia Nguyen

Read next