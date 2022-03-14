How to Gamble on March Madness in OR | Oregon Sports Betting Sites

The state of Oregon is known for its successful college basketball programs. College basketball fans in Oregon can put their knowledge to use by gambling on the NCAA Tournament. Online sports betting has been legalized since 2019 in the Beaver State. Bettors have quality March Madness betting sites available in Oregon. Continue reading to learn how to gamble on March Madness in Oregon and claim up to $6375 in bonus cash.
The Best Oregon Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022
Bettors in Oregon have several great options when choosing a sportsbook. There are plenty of factors to consider with safety and reliability as the number one priority. Continue reading to learn all about the best March Madness betting sites in Oregon and where to earn bonus cash.
- BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament.
- MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbooks Bonus to Bet on March Madness
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
How to Gamble on March Madness in Oregon
Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Oregon and claim free college basketball bets.
- Pick a OR betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up to get your Oregon sports betting bonus for March Madness
- Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in OR
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Oregon
-
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 17, 2022
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru tv, CBS
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350, Kentucky +600
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
There are always going to be upsets in the NCAA Tournament. Looking for past trends can aid in identifying potential upsets. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
It is not uncommon for lower seeds to have early success in March Madness. This is especially true for number 10 seeds. To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
The Best Oregon Madness Betting Websites | OR Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament
A good betting site needs to include several key features including safe banking options, plenty of betting markets, and fast payouts to name a few. Continue reading to learn all you need to know about the best March Madness betting sites in Oregon.
BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Bets for March Madness in Oregon
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
A great site that has built a strong brand in the betting industry, BetOnline is a recommended choice. The welcome bonus is terrific, rewarding new users with a 50% bonus up to $1000 along with two free bets on the NCAA Tournament. This includes player prop bets and live betting markets. Also, users can enter an NCAA Bracket Contest that rewards up to $250,000 in prizes. BetOnline is known for its fast payouts.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
To earn $1000 in bonus cash, select the link below.
XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Oregon
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Another great name in the online betting world is XBet. The welcome bonus awards new users with a $500 bonus along with a $10 casino chip. XBet is also known for its stellar reload bonuses. The site also has a 10K bracket contest for a low $10 entry fee. Lastly, the site offers a variety of deposit and payout options including crypto.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Oregon Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- OR Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To receive $500 in bonus cash, click the link below.
MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best March Madness Odds In Oregon
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Users can’t go wrong with MyBookie. The welcome bonus matches 100% of first deposits up to $1000. MyBookie also has a MyBracket promo which awards users with Bitcoin and NFT’s. The site is ideal for props thanks to the prop building feature. Users can also benefit from a sports reload bonus and competitive odds.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Oregon Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- OR Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Click the link to register and receive up to $1000 in bonus cash.
March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022
The Gonzaga Bulldogs lost in the Championship game of the NCAA Tournament last year and are hungry for a title. Gonzaga is ranked #1 in the AP Top 25 and in Ken Pomeroy’s ratings. The team is dominant. They lead all of DI with an average of 121.8 points per 100 possessions and have the experience and talent to win it all. Take Gonzaga to win the NCAA Tournament.
Read next
How to Gamble on March Madness in ME | Maine Sports Betting Sites
It’s time for March Madness in Maine. The Tournament has arrived and basketball fans in the state are eager to bet on the madness. While...