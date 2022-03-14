Some of best crypto sports betting sites in the US have special promotions for March Madness. With cryptocurrencies rising in popularity, crypto sports betting has become more popular and widely used in the US sports betting market. In this article, we will go over how to gamble on March Madness with crypto while taking advantage of some of the best crypto sports betting promotions, including bitcoin bonuses and free crypto betting offers. To learn more about crypto sports betting, continue reading now.
The Best Crypto Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022
While some US sportsbooks have been slow to adopt cryptocurrency as a form of payment, offshore sportsbooks tend to offer a wide variety of crypto sports betting options. Members can transfer Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins into their sports betting account and start betting on March Madness within minutes.
Below, we’ll go over some of the best Crypto betting sites and crypto betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
- BetOnline – $1,000 Crypto Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- XBet – $500 in Free BTC Bets for the NCAA Tournament
- MyBookie – $1,000 Crypto Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
- BetUS – 200% Crypto Betting Bonus of up to $2,500 for March Madness Games
- Bovada – $750 BTC Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
How to Gamble on March Madness with Crypto | Crypto Sports Betting Guide
The best March Madness betting sites allow members to deposit more than just Bitcoin into their sports betting account. Most crypto sports betting sites also accept other altcoins as well, including Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and more.
Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness with Crypto and claim free college basketball bets.
- Pick a US sports betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your Crypto betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up and send BTC or ETH from your wallet to your Crypto sports betting account
- Get your Crypto sportsbook bonus for March Madness
- Place free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament with Crypto
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Check Back After Selection Sunday
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
While there are a ton of upsets that take place in the opening rounds of March Madness, recent history has shown that the biggest upsets tend to take place in the later rounds. Since 2019, the betting underdog has won six of the last twelve match-ups in the fourth round known as the elite eight. Going back even further, in the last seven games of the tournament over the last five tournaments, the underdog has combined for an ATS betting record of 22-12-1, a 63% rate of covering the betting spread in the last seven games of the tournament.
For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
The betting favorite has cashed at a 71% rate on the moneyline over the last five tournaments combined. However, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 61% rate over the last two years, making the plus-money ATS dogs the better side to back when wagering on March Madness with crypto.
To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
Crypto Betting on March Madness 2022 | Crypto Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament
Crypto sports betting on the NCAA tournament has grown massively in popularity over the last few years, and with just cause. Crypto sports betting makes betting on the biggest sporting events of the year as simple and as easy as ever before. Crypto sportsbooks offer great odds for the entire NCAA tournament, including in-game live odds, and special props such as margin of victory, and even in-game live betting totals. To learn more about how to gamble on March Madness with crypto, continue reading now.
1. BetOnline — $1,000 Crypto Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Crypto Sportsbook Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Bets for March Madness
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline is at the top of its class when it comes to crypto sports betting and betting on the NCAA tournament with cryptocurrency. Crypto sports betting fans who sign-up with BetOnline today will receive a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a risk free bet worth up to $50 when placing your first wager from a mobile device. In addition to competitive March Madness odds and crypto betting bonuses, BetOnline is also offering an NCAA Tournament bracket contest with up to $250,000 in cash prizes.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Get in on the action with BetOnline today and bet on March Madness with crypto now.
2. XBet — $500 in Free BTC Bets for the NCAA Tournament
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Crypto Sports Betting Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live NCAA Tournament Betting
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
College basketball fans who are new to crypto sports betting should turn to XBet when getting started. XBet is known for being user-friendly and offers an easy-to-use design, which makes it a popular place for crypto betting online. Crypto sports betting enthusiasts that sign-up with XBet now will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a free 10k bracket contest entry. With excellent March Madness odds and live NCAA Tournament betting, XBet has established itself as one of the best crypto betting sites for March Madness.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Crypto Betting Bonus of $500
- Crypto Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Get in on the crypto sports betting action with Xbet today by clicking the link below now.
3. MyBookie — $1,000 Crypto Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Crypto Betting Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best March Madness Odds
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
For almost twenty years, MyBookie has provided its customers with the most innovative ways to fund their online betting accounts. With the rise in popularity of crypto sports betting, MyBookie stays on-brand by accepting a number of different crypto coins including, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Sign-up with MyBookie today and receive a 100% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000, as well as a chance to enter their MyBracket NCAA tournament contest.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Crypto Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Bitcoin Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
For a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC with MyBookie today, click the link below now.
March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022
While sticking to the basic ‘dog or pass’ betting strategy for the bulk of the NCAA tournament is likely the best advice to be giving right now, it’s not exactly what crypto sports betting fans want to hear. With that in mind, there’s another more lucrative method to betting on March Madness that some sports betting fans may be interested in following. Over the last two years, the ‘zig zag’ strategy of betting on all underdogs against the spread in the first round, and all favorites against the spread in the second round, has been immensely successful. Since 2019, the underdog in round one has cashed at a 61% rate, while the favorite in round two has covered at a 59% in that same stretch of time. This year, follow the zig-zag pattern in the first two rounds of the tournament and enjoy the games.
Get in on the crypto sports betting action for March Madness with BetOnline now, click the link below to get started.
