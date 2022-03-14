Idaho Sports Betting Offers for First Round March Madness 2022

March Madness 2022 tips off on Tuesday, March 15th with the First Round, while the first and second round of the tournament tip-off this weekend, starting on Thursday, March 17th. Idaho sports betting fans are still left in the dark when it comes to legalized wagering, but that shouldn’t stop residents of the Gem State from getting in on the March Madness betting action. In this article, we will explore how to bet on the NCAA tournament in Idaho, while collecting some of the best free bets and Idaho sportsbook bonuses.

Continue reading to learn more about Idaho sports betting and how to bet on the NCAA tournament.

The Best Idaho Sports Betting Offers for March Madness in 2022

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Idaho

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky +600 | Arizona +650

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Gonzaga comes in as the +350 betting favorite once again to win March Madness 2022. Last year Gonzaga failed to win the NCAA tournament for the second time in the last five years, losing to Baylor in the tournament finals.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The betting underdog has been giving Idaho sportsbooks fits as of late in the NCAA tournament, cashing at a 61% rate over the last two March Madness tournaments combined.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to a 64 team former in 1985, check out the table below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Idaho Sports Betting Bonuses for the NCAA Tournament | Top ID Sportsbooks for March Madness

If you’re brand new to Idaho sports betting, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Below we have listed some of the very best Idaho sports betting apps available for betting on March Madness. Idaho sports betting fans can wager on the outright winner of the NCAA tournament, while also wagering on innovative live betting odds, in-game props, and even up to the second live betting totals. To learn more about how to bet on the NCAA Tournament in Idaho, scroll down and check out our reviews of the very best Idaho sportsbooks now. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Idaho 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes BetOnline is in a league of its own when it comes to the best Idaho sports betting apps, especially for those who wish to bet on the NCAA tournament using bitcoin or other crypto coins. Idaho residents who register with BetOnline now will receive a special 50% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000 as well as a risk free bet on the NCAA tournament when placing their first wager from a mobile device. Bet on college basketball in Idaho with BetOnline today and take advantage of these offers now. BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days Click the link below now to register with BetOnline today. Get Free NCAAB Bets in ID at BetOnline XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament 🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting in Idaho 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes Bet on March Madness 2022 with XBet now and enjoy Idaho sportsbooks with one of the most basic and user-friendly online betting platforms available to Idaho sports betting fans. Residents of Idaho are currently due to receive a 100% sign-up bonus from XBet of up to $500 when they sign-up to place bets on the NCAA tournament this month. XBet is also offering new customers an online casino gaming chip worth ten dollars, just for registering. Terms and conditions apply. XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Idaho Sports Betting Bonus of $500

ID Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets To get started with one of the most easy-to-use Idaho sports betting sites, click the link below and sign-up with XBet now. Claim Your XBet Bonus MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness 🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best College Basketball Odds in Idaho 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes MyBookie is easily one of the most generous Idaho sportsbooks available for betting on March Madness 2022. ID residents who sign-up with MyBookie to bet on the NCAA tournament this month will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 as well as access to some of the very best live odds for the entire NCAA post-season. MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Idaho Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

ID Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get in on the action with MyBookie today, click the link below now. Join MyBookie Now March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022 Over the last two years, the betting underdog in round one of the NCAA tournament has cashed at a 61% rate, while the betting favorite in round two has cashed at a 59% rate. The zig-zag pattern in between rounds one and two may be one of the best betting strategies to implement when betting on the NCAA touranment in Idaho. To place your free March Madness 2022 bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in ID at BetOnline

About Al Odds Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ View all posts by Al Odds

Read next