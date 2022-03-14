Missouri Sports Betting Offers for March Madness | Best MO Sports Betting Sites

March Madness 2022 kicks off on Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four and continues on Thursday and Friday with a ton of round one betting action across the board. Missouri sports betting is still not state-regulated, despite college basketball betting in Missouri being increasingly popular. Nevertheless, Missouri sports betting fans can still get into the action with some of the very best NCAA tournament odds offered by a number of great offshore Missouri sports betting apps. To learn how to bet on March Madness in Missouri, continue reading as we will explore the best Missouri sports betting options available.

The Best Missouri Sports Betting Offers for March Madness in 2022

Let’s explore the best Missouri sports betting options for this week’s March Madness action.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

How to Claim Missouri Sports Betting Offers for March Madness 2022

Next, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Missouri and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a MO betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Missouri sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in MO

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Missouri

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350, Kentucky +600, Arizona +650



NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Gonzaga once again comes in as the +350 betting favorite this year, after failing to come through as the betting favorite last year. Gonzaga has yet to win an NCAA championship in school history and has lost in the tournament final twice in the last five years.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The opening rounds of March Madness tend to be filled with a number of shocking upsets. However, the biggest upsets over the last few years have occurred in the later rounds of the NCAA tournament. Since 2016, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 63% rate in the last seven games of the tournament, from the elite eight on. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to a 64 team former in 1985, check out the table below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

The betting favorite has won outright on the moneyline at a 71% rate over the last five runs of the NCAA touranment. However, the betting underdog on the ATS spread has been a far safer wager to make as of late. Since the 2019 NCAA tournament, the betting underdog has covered at a 61% rate, going 39-25 ATS over the last two tournaments combined.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, check out the table below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Missouri Sports Betting Bonuses for the NCAA Tournament | MO March Madness Betting Websites

Bet on college basketball in Missouri today with a number of great offshore Missouri sports betting sites. If you’re brand new to Missouri sports betting or don’t know all that much about college basketball, you can still get in on the NCAA tournament betting fun. Missouri sports betting fans can wager on in-game odds, including special props, and live betting totals. To learn more about how to bet on March Madness in Missouri, check out our reviews of some of the best Missouri sportsbooks available for NCAA tournament betting.

BetOnline Missouri Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness in MO



🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Missouri 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Missouri sports betting fans should look no further than BetOnline when it comes to the best online betting site to place their wagers on March Madness. New customers to BetOnline who live in Missouri will receive a 50% sign-up bonus up to $1,000, as well as a risk-free bet on college basketball when placing their first wager from a mobile device. BetOnline also offers great alternative deposit methods for Bitcoin betting on March Madness and for Missouri sports betting fans who want to gamble on March Mardness with other cryptocurrencies.

XBet Missouri Sports Betting Bonuses — $500 in Free Bets for NCAA Tournament 2022 in MO

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Missouri 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet makes college basketball betting in Missouri easier now than ever before. Known for being one of the most easy-to-use Missouri sports betting apps available, XBet has a great user-friendly betting platform for Missouri sports betting fans both new and old. Residents of Missouri who sign-up with XBet for March Madness 2022 will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500, as well as a special online casino gaming chip worth ten dollars, just for registering. Terms and conditions apply, read below.

MyBookie Missouri Sportsbook Bonus — $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in MO



🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best College Basketball Odds In Missouri 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For almost twenty years MyBookie has been one of the very best Missouri online gambling sites available for betting on the NCAA tournament, and March Madness 2022 is no exception. Bet on college basketball in Missouri this year with MyBookie and receive a 100% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000. Missouri sports betting fans can also enter MyBookie’s special MyBracket contest for a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC. Terms and conditions apply.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

The ‘zig zag’ betting strategy has been championed by many so-called sports betting experts over the years and is typically implemented in the NBA during the post-season. There is a case to be made that the ‘zig zag’ theory can also be applied to betting on the NCAA tournament, specifically in between rounds one and two between the underdog and the favorite on the ATS spread. Over the last two years, the betting underdog has cashed at a 61% in the first round of March Madness, while the betting favorite has cashed at a combined 59% rate in the second round over the last two years. With that, a bettor who has implemented this strategy since the 2019 NCAA tournament has cashed at a 60% and has earned over 14 units profit while doing so. While the concept of only betting on underdogs in the NCAA tournament has proven to be the safest way to bet on the NCAA tournament. This year, try the zig-zag pattern across the first two rounds of the tournament and enjoy the March Madness betting profits. To place your free March Madness bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.

