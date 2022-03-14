Missouri Sports Betting Offers for March Madness | Best MO Sports Betting Sites

March Madness 2022 kicks off on Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four and continues on Thursday and Friday with a ton of round one betting action across the board. Missouri sports betting is still not state-regulated, despite college basketball betting in Missouri being increasingly popular. Nevertheless, Missouri sports betting fans can still get into the action with some of the very best NCAA tournament odds offered by a number of great offshore Missouri sports betting apps.
To learn how to bet on March Madness in Missouri, continue reading as we will explore the best Missouri sports betting options available.
The Best Missouri Sports Betting Offers for March Madness in 2022
Let's explore the best Missouri sports betting options for this week's March Madness action.
Below, we'll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Missouri
-
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350, Kentucky +600, Arizona +650
NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness
Gonzaga once again comes in as the +350 betting favorite this year, after failing to come through as the betting favorite last year. Gonzaga has yet to win an NCAA championship in school history and has lost in the tournament final twice in the last five years.
Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.
|NCAA Basketball Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|Play
|Gonzaga
|+350
|Kentucky
|+600
|Arizona
|+650
|Duke
|+1000
|Kansas
|+1200
|Baylor
|+1200
|Auburn
|+1600
|Purdue
|+2000
|Tennessee
|+2000
|Villanova
|+2200
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
The opening rounds of March Madness tend to be filled with a number of shocking upsets. However, the biggest upsets over the last few years have occurred in the later rounds of the NCAA tournament. Since 2016, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 63% rate in the last seven games of the tournament, from the elite eight on.
For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to a 64 team former in 1985, check out the table below.
Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
Most March Madness Upsets by Round
First Round
6.2
2
10
Second Round
3.7
0 (four times)
8
Sweet 16
1.7
0 (five times)
4
Elite Eight
0.5
0 (10 times)
2
Final Four
0.2
0 (25 times)
2
Total
12.4
4
19
The betting favorite has won outright on the moneyline at a 71% rate over the last five runs of the NCAA touranment. However, the betting underdog on the ATS spread has been a far safer wager to make as of late. Since the 2019 NCAA tournament, the betting underdog has covered at a 61% rate, going 39-25 ATS over the last two tournaments combined.
To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, check out the table below.
NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
Frequency of March Madness Upsets
Percentage of March Madness Upsets
No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
57
39.5%
No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
54
37.5%
No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
51
35.4%
No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
31
21.5%
No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
22
15.3%
No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
9
6.3%
No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
1
0.7%
The Best Missouri Sports Betting Bonuses for the NCAA Tournament | MO March Madness Betting Websites
March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022
The ‘zig zag’ betting strategy has been championed by many so-called sports betting experts over the years and is typically implemented in the NBA during the post-season. There is a case to be made that the ‘zig zag’ theory can also be applied to betting on the NCAA tournament, specifically in between rounds one and two between the underdog and the favorite on the ATS spread. Over the last two years, the betting underdog has cashed at a 61% in the first round of March Madness, while the betting favorite has cashed at a combined 59% rate in the second round over the last two years. With that, a bettor who has implemented this strategy since the 2019 NCAA tournament has cashed at a 60% and has earned over 14 units profit while doing so. While the concept of only betting on underdogs in the NCAA tournament has proven to be the safest way to bet on the NCAA tournament. This year, try the zig-zag pattern across the first two rounds of the tournament and enjoy the March Madness betting profits.
To place your free March Madness bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.
