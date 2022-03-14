Trail Blazers vs Hawks Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

In tonight’s non-conference rematch, the Portland Trail Blazers are facing off versus the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena; free NBA picks are posted here. This is the second meeting for these teams during this regular season. Continue reading for Trail Blazers vs Hawks preview content.

Without Anfernee Simons, can Portland earn the upset? The team is surrendering 113 points per game. Atlanta has averaged 117.8 points and 42.1 rebounds per game over its last 10 contests. Along with the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are featured below.

Trail Blazers vs Hawks — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Portland Trail Blazers | Atlanta Hawks

Portland Trail Blazers 📊 Record: Trail Blazers (26-40, 26-39 ATS) | Hawks (33-34, 28-39 ATS)

Trail Blazers (26-40, 26-39 ATS) | Hawks (33-34, 28-39 ATS) 📅 Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Monday, March 14, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass & Root Sports Northwest

Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass & Root Sports Northwest 🏟 Venue: State Farm Arena; Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena; Atlanta, Georgia 🎲 Odds: Trail Blazers +14 (-114) | Hawks -14 (-106)

Trail Blazers vs Hawks Odds | NBA Picks

For Monday night’s interconference encounter, the Trail Blazers are heavy 14-point underdogs on the road. Portland is 12-14 as a favorite, 13-25 as an underdog and 10-21 ATS away. Plus, the Trail Blazers’ over/under record is 30-34-2. They are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games played.

As for the Hawks, Atlanta is 20-21 as a favorite, 8-18 as an underdog and 18-16 ATS at home. Not to mention, the team’s over/under record is 36-31. The Hawks are 1-5 ATS in their past six contests played on a Monday. BetOnline odds are available below.

Trail Blazers vs Hawks Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Trail Blazers Injury Report

SG Anfernee Simons (out one to two weeks) | SF Justice Winslow (out three weeks) | PG Damian Lillard (out indefinitely) | SF Joe Ingles (out for the season) | C Jusuf Nurkic (out indefinitely) | PG Eric Bledsoe (out indefinitely) | PG Didi Louzada (out indefinitely) | SF Nassir Little (out for the season)

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

PF John Collins (questionable)

Trail Blazers vs Hawks Preview

At this point of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Trail Blazers rank 11th in the Western Conference. The team is ahead of only the Rockets, Thunder, Kings and Spurs in the standings. Their playoff chances are unfavorable, and Portland’s conference record is 11-30. On the other side, the Hawks rank ninth overall in the opposing conference. They trail the eighth-seeded Nets by 1.5 games. Atlanta’s conference record is 21-22.

Furthermore, in the last three head-to-head matchups, the Trail Blazers are 2-1 versus the Hawks. On Jan. 3, Portland defeated them 136-131 at Moda Center. The Hawks have not beat the Trail Blazers since May 3, 2021, when they won 123-114 at State Farm Arena. They are 0-5 in their last five games when the Hawks’ opponent allows at least 100 points in the prior contest.

Trail Blazers’ postseason hope is dwindling

The Trail Blazers are 4-6 in their previous 10 games played. The team’s 127-118 home-court victory over the Wizards on Saturday snapped their six-game losing streak. In this win, guard Josh Hart scored a team-high 44 points in 36 minutes played. Forward Trendon Walford also accumulated 27 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 38 minutes on the court.

Portland outscored Washington 70-42 in the paint. Now, with only four wins over their last 10 contests, the Trail Blazers have to start winning right now if they want to qualify for the playoffs. Though, the Clippers, Lakers and Pelicans would all have to collapse. That scenario is very unlikely. Portland is 0-4 ATS in its last four contests when playing as the underdog.

Hawks are aiming to obtain their third consecutive win

Moreover, the Hawks are 6-4 in their past 10 contests. They have not lost a game since last Wednesday, when the Bucks defeated them 124-115 at Fiserv Forum. On Sunday, in the Hawks’ 131-128 home win versus the Pacers, guard Trae Young led his team in scoring with 47 points in 35 minutes of action. De’Andre Hunter and Danilo Gallinari each contributed 15 points as well.

While Indiana outrebounded them 43-36, the Hawks shot 46-for-84 (54.8%) from the field and 17-for-38 (44.7%) from downtown. Factoring in this close win, Atlanta is 0-4 ATS in its past four games when playing as the favorite. Also, the total has gone over in 10 of the Hawks’ previous 12 contests played on a Monday.

NBA Betting Trends – Trail Blazers vs Hawks | NBA Picks

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland is 5-2 ATS in its past seven games after a straight up win

The Trail Blazers are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight matchups versus the Hawks.

Next, the total has gone over in four of the Trail Blazers’ last five meetings against the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta is 9-3 ATS in the team’s previous 12 home games when playing as the favorite.

And, the Hawks are 1-4 ATS in their past five games with no rest days.

The Hawks are 15-36 ATS in their last 51 games when their opponent scores at least 100 points in the contest prior.

Free NBA Picks — Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks Picks & Prediction

Referencing the point spread consensus, an estimated 51% of gamblers are putting bets on the Hawks to cover the spread at State Farm Arena. Likewise, 57% of bettors are liking the total to go over 230. The total has gone over in Atlanta’s last four home games against an opponent with a road winning percentage less than .400. This is one of the few logical reasons why oddsmakers are favoring the Hawks to win.

And, the total has gone over in seven of the Hawks’ past eight home games. To add to the information above, Atlanta is 7-1 in its previous eight home contests when playing as the favorite. All things considered, pick the Hawks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 230. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

