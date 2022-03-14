Wizards vs Warriors Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds

For Monday night’s cross-conference mismatch, the Washington Wizards are preparing to play the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center; free NBA picks are viewable here. This is the first time these teams have played one another during this regular season. Keep scrolling for Wizards vs Warriors preview content.

Can Kyle Kuzma and the struggling Wizards pull off the upset? Kuzma is averaging 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The Warriors are 28-7 in home games. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are available below.

Wizards vs Warriors — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Washington Wizards | Golden State Warriors

Washington Wizards 📊 Record: Wizards (29-37, 25-39-2 ATS) | Warriors (46-22, 34-30-4 ATS)

Wizards (29-37, 25-39-2 ATS) | Warriors (46-22, 34-30-4 ATS) 📅 Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Monday, March 14, 2022 🕛 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area & NBC Sports Washington

NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area & NBC Sports Washington 🏟 Venue: Chase Center; San Francisco, California

Chase Center; San Francisco, California 🎲 NBA Odds: Wizards +12 (-113) | Warriors -12 (-107)

Wizards vs Warriors Odds | NBA Picks

In tonight’s non-conference rematch, the Wizards are overwhelming 12-point underdogs on the road. Washington is 9-18-1 as a favorite, 16-21 as an underdog and 10-21-1 ATS on the road. Also, the Wizards’ over/under record is 36-29-1. The total has gone over in Washington’s last six games played.

Meanwhile, Golden State is 25-24-4 as a favorite, 9-6 as an underdog and 18-16 ATS at home. Additionally, the Warriors’ over/under record is 29-37-2. The total has gone under in the Warriors’ past four contests after covering the spread in a victory. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Wizards vs Warriors Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Washington Wizards Injury Report

PF Vernon Carey Jr. (out indefinitely) | SG Bradley Beal (out indefinitely)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PF Draymond Green (probable) | SF Otto Porter Jr. (questionable) | PG Gary Payton II (out indefinitely) | SG Andre Iguodala (out two to three weeks)

Wizards vs Warriors Preview

Thus far, the Wizards rank 11th in the Eastern Conference. They have one of the worst records in the standings, alongside the Knicks, Pacers, Pistons and Magic. However, Washington’s conference record is 22-21. They are not far off from catching the Hornets and Hawks. As for the Warriors, they rank third in the Western Conference. Their conference record is 28-16. Golden State trails Phoenix by eight games for the top spot.

Next, in the previous three head-to-head meetings, the Wizards are a surprising 3-0 against the Warriors. Since Golden State’s 124-110 home loss versus Washington on Mar. 1, 2020, the Warriors have failed to beat the Wizards. On Apr. 21, 2021, the last time these teams faced off during the regular season, the Wizards won 118-114 at Capital One Arena.

Wizards are focusing on putting a stop to their three-game losing streak

The Wizards are 3-7 in their past 10 contests. They have have not won a game since Mar. 6, when they defeated the Pacers 133-123 at Capital One Arena. In their 127-118 road loss versus the Trail Blazers, forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led his team in scoring with 26 points in 32 minutes spent on the court. Forward Kyle Kuzma ended his performance with 22 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30 minutes of action as well.

Portland outrebounded Washington 43-35. The Wizards shot 39-for-83 (47%) from the floor. Offensively, the Wizards played excellent, but they have slacked off on defense in several games this season. Washington allowed 72 first-half points. Counting this defeat, the total has gone over in the Wizards’ last four contests when their opponent scores 100 points or more in the prior game.

Golden State is shooting for a fourth straight win

Furthermore, the Warriors are 4-6 in their previous 10 games played. Nonetheless, during this stretch, their five-game skid came to an end on Mar. 8, when they defeated the Clippers 112-97 at Chase Center. On Saturday, in the Warriors’ 122-109 home win over the Bucks, guard Klay Thompson scored a team-high 38 points in 34 minutes played. And, forward Jordan Poole closed out his outing with 30 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 35 minutes on the court.

Golden State outrebounded Milwaukee 55-39. Upon further review of the box-score game statistics, the Warriors shot 45-for-93 (48.4%) from the field and 18-for-45 (40%) from 3-point range. Just for a reminder, the team is 36-17-4 ATS in its last 57 games played on a Monday. They are also 2-6 ATS in their past eight home contests.

NBA Betting Trends – Wizards vs Warriors | NBA Picks

Washington Wizards

The total has gone over in Washington’s previous six contests.

And, the Wizards are 4-1 ATS in their last five matchups versus the Warriors.

Plus, the total has gone under in the Wizards’ past four games when their opponent scores at least 125 points in the prior contest. .

Golden State Warriors

Golden State is 6-2-1 ATS in the team’s last nine games when playing as the favorite.

Also, the Warriors are 3-8 ATS in their past 11 contests when playing on one days rest.

The total has gone under in the Warriors’ previous six games after a straight up victory.

Free NBA Picks — Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors Picks & Prediction

Pertaining to the point spread consensus, 64% of bettors are taking the Warriors to cover the spread at Chase Center. Next, roughly 72% of gamblers are predicting the total will go over 226. The Wizards are 7-18-1 ATS in their past 26 road games, and the Warriors are 4-0 ATS in their last four contests when their opponent scores at least 100 points in the previous game.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors have a 79.2% probability of winning.

Equally important, Golden State is 4-0 ATS in its last four games when the opposing team surrenders 100 points or more in its prior contest. In other words, the Warriors are the best pick to win and cover the spread. Expect the total to go over 226. More NBA picks are on the main page.

