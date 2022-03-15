Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane named NHL first star of the week

Chicago Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane of Buffalo, New York has been named the National Hockey League first star of the week for the week from March 7-13. In three games, Kane had one goal and nine assists and 10 points in only three games. He led all NHL players in assists and points.

Kane began the week with one goal and five assists for six points in an 8-3 Chicago win over the Anaheim Ducks on March 8 from the United Center in Chicago. He then had one assist in a 4-3 Blackhawks loss to the Boston Bruins at the Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston on March 10, and then three assists in a 6-3 Blackhawks win over the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on March 12.

Also during the week, Kane was a +7, including a mighty impressive +5 in the game against the Ducks, one power-play point, and eight shots on goal. Prior to the week, Kane was a poor -19, and now he is a more respectable -12. Kane’s lone power play point was a power play assist on a goal by Jonathan Toews in the Blackhawks win over the Senators.

In 56 games in 2021-22, Kane has 19 goals and 49 assists for 68 points. He also has 23 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 209 shots on goal, four faceoff wins, 16 blocked shots, nine hits, 29 takeaways, and 35 giveaways. Kane’s game-winning goals this season came in a 5-1 Chicago win over the Ottawa Senators on November 1, and in a 4-2 Chicago win over the Seattle Kraken on November 17. Also in the Blackhawks win over the Senators, Kane collected his first of two hat tricks in 2021-22. The other came in an 8-5 Blackhawks win over the New Jersey Devils on February 25.

This is the sixth time in Kane’s career he has been the NHL first star of the week. He was also honoured on February 10, 2013, on November 8, 2015, on January 17, 2016, on December 17, 2017, and on December 30, 2018,

Despite the recent honor, it has not been a good season for the Blackhawks. They are in seventh place in the Central Division, and 14th in the Western Conference with only 52 points.

