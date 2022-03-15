Grizzlies vs Pacers Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

In tonight’s non-conference matchup, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse; free NBA picks are featured here. These teams are meeting for the first time during this regular season. Continue reading for Grizzlies vs Pacers preview content.

Will Chris Duarte and the Pacers spoil the Grizzlies’ three-game win streak? Duarte is averaging 13.2 points and 2.1 assists per game this season. Memphis is 1-7 in its last eight matchups versus Indiana. Along with the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are posted below.

Grizzlies vs Pacers — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Memphis Grizzlies | Indiana Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies 📊 Record: Grizzlies (47-22, 44-25 ATS) | Pacers (23-46, 32-35-2 ATS)

Grizzlies (47-22, 44-25 ATS) | Pacers (23-46, 32-35-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Southwest & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Southwest & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Indiana 🎲 NBA Odds: Grizzlies -7 (-110) | Pacers +7 (-110)

Grizzlies vs Pacers Odds | NBA Picks

For Tuesday night’s cross-conference contest, the Grizzlies are seven-point favorites on the road. Memphis is 31-12 as a favorite, 14-10 as an underdog and 23-12 ATS away. Not to mention, the Grizzlies’ over/under record on the road is 19-14-2. The total has gone over in seven of the team’s last nine matchups against Eastern Conference opponents.

As for the Pacers, Indiana is 13-16 as a favorite, 10-30 as an underdog and 16-17-1 ATS at home. To add to the information above, the Pacers’ over/under record at home is 23-11. They are 15-4 ATS in their past 19 games versus Southwest Division teams. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Grizzlies vs Pacers Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

PG Ja Morant (doubtful)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

SF Lance Stephenson (questionable) | PG Ricky Rubio (out for the season) | PF T.J. Warren (out indefinitely) | PG T.J. McConnell (out indefinitely) | C Myles Turner (out indefinitely) | PG Malcolm Brogdon (questionable) | C Goga Bitadze (questionable) | SG Chris Duarte (questionable)

Grizzlies vs Pacers Preview

Entering this game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Grizzlies rank second in the Western Conference, trailing only the Suns by 7.5 games. Though, they are also have the same record as the Warriors. Memphis has a conference record of 31-14. On the other side, Indiana possess the 13th spot in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers’ conference record is 11-34.

Moreover, in the past four head-to-head matchups, the Pacers are 4-0 versus the Grizzlies. On Apr. 11, 2021, the last time these teams played one another, the Pacers beat them 132-125 away. Needless to say, Memphis has not defeated Indiana since Jan. 26, 2019, when the team won 106-103 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies are preparing to build upon their three-game win streak

The Grizzlies are 6-4 in their previous 10 games played, and they haven’t fared well against the Pacers. Their last loss was on Mar. 6, when Memphis defeated Houston 123-112. on Sunday, in their 125-118 road win over the Thunder, guard Desmond Bane scored a team-high 21 points in 31 minutes played. Guard Ja Morant earned another double-double, too, accumulating 17 points, 5.0 rebounds and 10 assists in 33 minutes of action.

Morant was downgraded to doubtful a couple of hours ago due to a back injury. Anyways, Memphis outrebounded Oklahoma City 57-44, and the Grizzlies shot 48-for-102 (47.1%) from the field. Aside from a few upset losses versus underperforming teams, such as the Rockets and Trail Blazers, the Grizzlies have been one of the most consistent teams in the league this season.

Pacers cannot compete with an unhealthy roster

Additionally, the Pacers are 4-6 in their past 10 contests. Now, this season could have been much worse, but it’s pretty clear to anyone that Indiana’s season is done. They need Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. McConnell, T.J. Warren and Myles Turner in order to remain competitive. Even then, Ricky Rubio is out for the season; both Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton were sent to this sinking ship back in February. To no avail, they need more time.

In the Pacers’ 131-128 road loss to the Hawks on Sunday, Haliburton added one more double-double to his career total. He accumulated 25 points, 2.0 rebounds and 10 assists in 40 minutes played. Hield also contributed 25 points in 39 minutes spent on the court. Indiana is 7-13 ATS in its previous 20 games played in March. This is definitely not their season to qualify for the playoffs.

NBA Betting Trends – Grizzlies vs Pacers | NBA Picks

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis is 2-4 ATS in the team’s last six games played.

The Grizzlies are 4-1 SU in their past five contests.

Also, the total has gone over in 12 of the Grizzlies’ previous 17 games.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana is 1-4 SU in its past five contests.

And, the Pacers are 5-0 SU in their last five home matchups versus the Grizzlies.

Next, the total has gone over in nine of the Pacers’ previous 10 games played at home.

Free NBA Picks — Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers Picks & Prediction

Concerning the point spread consensus, 62% of gamblers are convinced that Memphis will cover the spread at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With respect to the point total consensus, about 57% of bettors are expecting the total to go over 233. Not only are the Grizzlies 15-5 in their past 20 games played, they are 6-1 ATS in their last seven matchups versus Central Division opponents. Also, Indiana is 2-13 in one-possession games.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies have a 69.5% chance of winning.

Furthermore, while Ja Morant will likely sit this one out tonight for the Grizzlies, the Pacers have several players listed on their injury report. Memphis has one or two recent losses against below-.500 teams, but the team has played great basketball this season. All things considered, pick the Grizzlies to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 233. More NBA picks are on the main page.

