Hawaii Sports Betting Offers For First Round March Madness 2022

It’s finally March and it’s the best time of year to bet on college basketball. With an exciting finish to the NCAA Conference Tournaments, the best college basketball teams are gearing up for the National Championship. While Hawaii sports betting is not legal, college basketball fans can still bet on the NCAA Tournament online at regulated March Madness betting sites. For Hawaii residents looking for value, the best offshore sportsbooks are giving away free NCAAB bets, and big sports betting bonuses. In this article we’ll go over the best Hawaii sports betting offers for the first round of March Madness.

The Best Hawaii Sports Betting Offers for First Round of March Madness in 2022

The best Hawaii sportsbooks are giving away some of the best March Madness betting bonuses and contests for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Claim Hawaii Sports Betting Offers for March Madness 2022

With the Hawaii sports betting bill introduced to the state, college basketball fans might see the market open up in 2023. In the meantime, Hawaii residents can bet on the NCAA Tournament at the best March Madness betting sites.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Hawaii and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a HI betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Hawaii sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in HI

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Hawaii

Want to watch the NCAA Tournament in Hawaii? The Aloha State can catch the action at CBS, TBS, TruTv. College basketball fans can also stream March Madness games straight from their mobile device.

Check out the list below for important NCAA Tournament details including NCAA Tournament odds, tip off, and the March Madness TV Channels.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +315 | Arizona +625 | Kentucky +700

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Gonzaga heads into the NCAA Tournament as favorites with +315 odds. While they lost in the Championship round last year to Baylor, look for the Bulldogs to pull off another deep run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Duke Blue Devils have some of the most attractive odds during March Madness at +1200. With Mike Krzyzewski’s last March Madness, it’ll be hard not to root for the legendary coach one last time.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament sets up Cinderella stories and upsets with a win or go home format. On any given night, any college basketball team can come out notorious. For the first round of March Madness, college basketball fans will see a few bracket busting upsets.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Typically, the upsets are seen from No.10 seeds and lower. While there is only one time in history where a No. 16 defeated a No. 1 seed, it’s never out of the question during March Madness.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Hawaii Sports Betting Bonuses for the NCAA Tournament | HI March Madness Betting Websites

After some of the most exciting college basketball finishes in the NCAA conference tournaments, the top offshore sportsbooks are giving away bigger and betting Hawaii sports betting bonuses for March Madness.

For more information on the best Hawaii sports betting bonuses available at the best March Madness betting sites, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Hawaii 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

College basketball fans trying to get their hands on the best Hawaii sports betting offers ahead of March Madness should start by signing up to BetOnline. One of the best Hawaii sportsbooks, BetOnline is handing out three free March Madness bets including a NCAAB players prop, in-play and matched mobile bet to Hawaii residents. For the Aloha State, BetOnline is also offering $1,000 in free March Madness betting bonuses to new members that sign up. In addition, BetOnline features the one of the biggest March Madness bracket contests on the Hawaii sports betting market with $250,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Hawaii 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the best March Madness sportsbooks on the Hawaii sports betting market. Unlike other Hawaii online gambling sites, XBet offers the best live NCAA Tournament betting odds, March Madness contests and sports betting bonuses to college basketball fans. New users receive a $500 NCAAB betting bonus on their first deposit at XBet. For the 2022 NCAA Tournament, XBet is giving the Aloha State a free shot at $10,000 with a March Madness bracket contest.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Hawaii Sports Betting Bonus of $500

HI Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim your free NCAA Tournament entry at XBet, one of the best March Madness betting sites in Hawaii.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best College Basketball Odds In Hawaii 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Hawaii sports betting apps for March Madness, MyBookie is handing out exclusive prizes and sports betting bonuses ahead of the first round. New users can sign up to MyBookie and claim a $1,000 March Madness betting bonus before the first round tips off. Compared to other March Madness betting sites, MyBookie offers the best NCAA Tournament odds by taking less vig. For the 2022 NCAA Tournament, MyBookie is giving away cryptocurrency prizes during the March Madness bracket contest. Hawaii residents can buy two entries at $10 apiece and receive a free third bid for a shot at at Bitcoin and NFTs.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Hawaii Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

HI Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to receive your free March Madness betting bonuses at MyBookie, one of the best Hawaii online gambling sites.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

With Mike Krzyzweski’s last NCAA Tournament appearance, the Duke Blue Devils are in a good spot to win it all this year. Coming in as the No. 2 seed in the West, the Blue Devils are uncontested until the Sweet 16 with a potential matchup against Michigan St. While Duke lost in the ACC Championship to Virginia Tech, look for the Blue Devils to bounce back in the first weekend. Take the Blue Devils to bring it home, one last time for head coach Mike Krzyzweski.

Click on the button below to place your free NCAA Tournament bets at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites in Hawaii.

